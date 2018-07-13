Inside Windham

Rich trove of stories

Windham native and well-known businessman, Don Rich, will be the guest speaker at a program presented by the Windham Historical Society at 7 p.m. July 23.

Rich has a wealth of stories to tell about life in Windham during the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. The audience will learn about gypsies and Windham during World War II, along with a plane crash Rich witnessed on Sebago Lake, the C Bar C Ranch and his first jobs.

The program will be held at the Historical Society’s brick Town House building at 234 Windham Center Road. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to meet a town treasure who has 83 years of memories to share.

Bag sale at thrift shop

Be sure to stop by the North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop this month on Wednesdays and Thursdays or the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. During July, you can fill a bag with anything and everything you can fit into it for only $5.

Items for sale include children’s and adult clothing, dishes, vases, housewares, books and more. The shop is located right beside Amato’s on Route 302.

Bean supper

American Legion Post 148 will host a bean supper on Saturday, July 21, at the Windham Veterans Center. Doors open at 5 p.m.

There will be several tasty dishes to choose from including a variety of beans, salads, side dishes and some fantastic desserts. The price is $8 at the door. Children under 12 dine free. All proceeds support veterans issues.

The Veterans Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, behind Hannaford.

Music with a Mission concert

Violinist Ashley Liberty and pianist David Strange return to the North Windham Union Church to perform on Saturday, July 14, at 7 p.m.

The Music with a Mission concert series is sponsored by the church, with proceeds from this concert benefiting the Travis Mills Foundation in its efforts to help veterans with physical challenges and to keep their families strong as they recuperate.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. The box office opens at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. The North Windham Union Church is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, call 892-6142.

A history of postcards

Libby Bishof, associate professor of history at the University of Southern Maine, will lecture on “Postcards of Maine: a History” on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-7 p.m. at the Windham Public Library.

This richly illustrated discussion details the role of postcards in Maine’s history and culture and will feature images from the Lakes Region and surrounding communities. Call the library at 892-1908 for more details.

Blood drive

The Quarterly Red Cross Blood Drive at the Windham Veterans Center is planned for Wednesday, July 18, from noon to 5 p.m. The drive is sponsored by local veterans’ organization. Reservations can be made at 1-800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are also welcome. The center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, behind Hannaford.

Sister Act auditions

Windham Center Stage Theater is holding auditions for “Sister Act”

on Sunday, July 22, and Friday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m. at their 8 School Road location. Those auditioning should come prepared with 16 to 32 bars

of a musical theater or gospel song. Sheet music is required and an accompanist will be provided. No a capella will be accepted. Hopefuls should also prepare

a 1 -2 minutes of monologue, preferably comedic. Callbacks are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

