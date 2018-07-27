Inside Windham

Be a part of Kelli’s 5K

The annual Kelli’s 5K will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m. at the Windham High School track.

The event honors Kelli Hutchinson who passed away in 2010 after a 22-month battle with GBM brain cancer. Money raised will go to support the Kelli Hutchinson Memorial Playground at the corner of River and Windham Center roads.

This is a walking and running event that offers something for beginners to experienced runners. You can register online by going to kellis5K.com and clicking on Regular Preregister for $20 until Aug. 9. If you register on the day of the event, the cost is $25. Youth under 18 and seniors can run/walk for free. If you would like to be a sponsor for the event, checks can be sent to St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, Attn: Kelli’s 5K, PO Box 911, Windham, Maine 04062, or you can donate online.

Goodwill has new CEO

Goodwill Northern New England’s board of directors has named Richard J. Cantz of Windham as their new president and CEO. Cantz will lead the organization that serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Cantz joined Goodwill in 2003 as director of the Goodwill Fund. In 2010, he developed the nonprofit’s first formal public policy and advocacy program. Since 2012, he has been leading Goodwill’s workforce, cleaning, and health care segments.

“I’m honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead the work of Goodwill Northern New England,” Cantz said in a press release. “The people of Goodwill, employees and those we serve, are inspiring. I’m looking forward to serving them in new ways.”

Best of luck to Cantz as he enters this exciting new phase of his career.

Monthly meeting for veterans

The American Legion Field Allen Post 148 will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Come to the Windham Veterans Center at 5 p.m. for a make-your-own-burger picnic. All the fixings will be provided. The business meeting will be held after dinner. All local interested veterans are invited.

To market, to market

The Windham Historical Society will have a booth at the Windham Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh flowers and herbs and all kinds of gifts from the garden will be featured at this old-fashioned booth. All proceeds from items sold will benefit the Society’s Village Green Living History Center project.

Broadway and Beyond concert

Music with a Mission will present a “Broadway and Beyond” concert on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Singers Emily Ann Cain, Kelly Caufield and Matthew Small, along with pianist Laura Artesani, will perform tunes from musical theater as well as pop classics and timeless standards.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children. The box office opens at 6 p.m. and doors open at 6:30. All proceeds from the concert will support Special Olympics Maine.

If you prefer purchasing tickets online, go to www.mwamconcerts.com.

Service officer on site

The area Veteran’s Service Officer will hold office hours at the Windham Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8. If you have questions about veterans’ benefits, this is the perfect opportunity to get some expert advice. Walk-ins are always welcome. Any veterans who need assistance should be sure to take advantage of this valuable service.

Ice cream social

The Windham Public Library will host an ice cream and popsicle party at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 30. Be sure to stop by and enjoy a tasty treat and maybe pick up some fun books to read while there.

Cancer support

If you are suffering with cancer or caring for someone who is, the Windham Cancer Support Group is meeting on Monday, July 30, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. Anyone affected by cancer is welcome to attend.

Mad Science day camp

If you have a budding James Bond in your family, Mad Science Spy Academy may be the perfect way for them to spend some time. Children from grades 1-6 will sort through suspects and schematics as they sleuth their way through this unique camp experience. Designed to help train your secret agent at connecting the dots, the camp uses science to solve a crime as children hone their evidence-gathering skills. The camp runs from Aug. 13-17. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a cost of $230 for the week. If your child needs extended care, it is available until 5 p.m. for a cost of $275 for the week. Call Windham Parks and Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

