Inside Windham

Nolan celebrates

at Sea Dogs game

Nolan Cyr, an 11-year-old cancer survivor from Windham, was honored by the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, the Portland Sea Dogs and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield at the Portland Sea Dogs’ game on Aug. 19.

Nolan was diagnosed with cancer when he was 10, underwent major limb salvage surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital and had chemotherapy at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. While going through treatment, Nolan created Nolan’s Warrior Packs, a backpack of items that kept him comfortable during his long stays in the hospital. He now gives these packs to pediatric cancer patients at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

As a tribute to his courage and strength and his generous spirit, Nolan was named one of four Anthem’s Heroes and so at Sunday’s game after the singing of the national anthem, he took a celebratory run around the bases of Hadlock Field.

Players gave him high-fives and the crowd cheered him on. It was a true victory lap for this courageous boy who has just fought the battle of a lifetime.

Democrats to caucus The Windham Democratic Committee will caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Town Hall, Room 1. Candidates for Town Council and School Committee will be nominated, and a brief meeting will follow. For more information, call Pat McKeen at 712-4641.

Snack program a success

Thanks to the parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, many local children have been able to enjoy healthy snacks during their summer vacations. Over 2,100 food items have been donated to the Windham Food Pantry as part of the parish’s Operation Summer Snacks program.

The program donates individualized snack items such as raisins, crackers, fruit cups and granola bars to the Food Pantry. Then children are given a bag per week containing those snacks that help supplement the children’s meals.

“Members of the Parish leave food items in the narthex at the church and then a dedicated group of workers counts them and categorizes them into ‘nuts, gluten- and nut-free and other.’” After being sorted, the snacks are packed into bags at the church to help cut back time at the pantry,” said Jill Russell-Morrey, a parish catechetical leader.

For more information about Operation Summer Snacks, contact Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish at 892-8288.

Red Cross needs blood donations

Beginning at the end of July, the American Red Cross has found itself in an emergency blood shortage situation. It’s urging eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help alleviate the problem. To ensure that lifesaving treatments can continue to be available, donations are needed now.

The Red Cross will be at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, on Monday, Aug. 27, from 1-6 p.m. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Together where you can download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Cancer Support Group

Anyone affected by cancer in any way is welcome to attend the Windham Cancer Support Group meeting being held on Monday, Aug. 27, at the Windham Public Library. This group meets monthly and you can visit in a manner that you find comfortable, whether that’s just coming to one meeting or returning each month. Whatever is discussed at meetings remains confidential. It’s sometimes just comforting to talk with other people in similar situations to our own.

Coffee and conversation

The American Legion Field Allen Post 148 invites Windham veterans to attend a coffee mixer held every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. This is a nice opportunity to get out and mingle with other vets while enjoying some delicious donuts and coffee. It’s casual and fun and a pleasant way to pass some morning hours.

Postcard program canceled

The Windham Historical Society has had to cancel its Aug. 27 program about historic postcards, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun with history.

Visit the Society on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the grand opening of The Village School on the Society’s Village Green at 232 Windham Center Road. The event is free of charge and Society members will be dressed in 1890-style attire to take visitors on tours of this very authentic-looking reproduction of a 19th century schoolhouse.

There is also a wonderful toy exhibit on display in the Old Town House Museum that you won’t want to miss.

Refreshments will be served. Donations are always welcome.

Paw Patrol Live!

Windham Parks and Recreation has obtained a block of seats in Section 0 of the Cross Arena in Portland for Windham families to come and enjoy Paw Patrol Live! on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m.

The story takes place on Pirate Day in Adventure Bay when Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue a sea captain from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they find a secret treasure map and then the adventure really begins.

Tickets are $22 each and should be purchased online at www.windhamrecreation.com by Sept. 21. Or, you can visit the Windham Parks and Recreation Department at 8 School Road from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday from Oct. 1-5. For additional information, call 892-1905.

Slugger gives a thumbs-up for Nolan Cyr, who was honored Aug. 19 at the Portland Sea Dogs game.

Anna Ouellette, left, and Nealie Morey were among the volunteers at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish who worked on Operation Summer Snacks. The program donated individual snack items for kids to the Windham Food Pantry.