Inside Windham

Girls’ Night Out

Girl Scouts of Maine is hosting a Girls’ Night Out for potential new members and volunteers in the Windham area at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. This super hero-themed event is an activity and information night for girls and their parents or caregivers to come and see if Girls Scouts is a good fit for them. For more information about Girls’ Night Out or other upcoming events, visit www.girlscoutsofmaine.org or call 1-888-922-4763.

Red Cross needs diverse donors

The American Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need. Although the vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major ABO groups, some people may require certain types unique to their ethnic backgrounds. For this reason, all blood types are needed. The Red Cross will be in Windham for donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Windham Weaponry, 999 Roosevelt Trail. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

American Legion Supper

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 will host a bean supper at the Windham Veterans Center at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. There will be lots of good things to eat for $8 per adult. Kids under 12 eat for free. Proceeds will benefit the post’s scholarship fund.

Tour an old cemetery

The Windham Historical Society is welcoming guests to a tour of one of Windham’s oldest burial grounds on Sunday, Sept. 23. Come explore Friends Cemetery on Route 202 with Friends Church Pastor Janice Beattie, who will discuss some of the graves of early, notable Windham residents and discuss the origins of Quakers in our town. The cemetery tour begins at 11 a.m. Participants are welcome to attend church service at 9 a.m. at Friends Church if they wish. For more information, call the Historical Society at 892-1433.

October programs at Parks & Rec

With school back in session and temperatures cooling down, it’s time to start signing up for fall programs with the Windham Parks and Recreation department. The programs include:

Toddlers and Preschool – Creative Movement and Kiddie and Me Seasonal Creations; K-3 – Mad Science and Lego Brick by Brick; Adults – Pickleball and Pick-Up Basketball; Seniors: Trips to Fryeburg Fair, Rangeley Lakes Region and Ricker Hill Orchards; and for the whole communty, Art in the Park

Windham Cancer Support Group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. These meetings are for people who have been affected by cancer in any way. You can come for one meeting or you can come to meetings monthly. Whatever is comfortable for you is fine. Everything said at these meetings remains confidential.

Thrift shop sale

The North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays and the fourth Saturday of the month. From now through Oct. 12, they’re having a special sale. Fill a bag with anything and everything it will hold for just $5. There are lots of treasures to choose from, including baby clothes, adult clothes, dishes, vases, housewares, books and more. The shop is located right beside Amato’s on Route 302 in North Windham.

Stephanie Ryan, right, owner of The Ice Cream Dugout, presents a check for $340 to Linda Brooks, director of the Windham Parks and Recreation Department, after a Be the Influence Coalition fundraiser. The coalition donated the funds for the planned skate park in Windham.