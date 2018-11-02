Inside Windham

Annual Christmas Fair

The Windham Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Old Town House building, 234 Windham Center Road. The fair will feature local crafters and baked goods and sweet treats made by society members. A number of Christmas items will be for sale as well. Tables are still available if you’re a crafter and would like to sell your wares. For more information, call Linda Lunt, event chair, at 655-3421.

Family Literacy Fun Day

Windham/Raymond Adult Education presents Family Literacy Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Windham Primary School, 404 Gray Road. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet some local authors and book illustrators.

Mini-presentations and meet-and-greets will be held throughout the day. Tim Caverly, noted for his “Allagash Tails” series, will sign his latest book, “Christmas in Cornville.” Other authors scheduled include Cathryn Falwell, author of “Butterflies for Kiri” and “Turtle Splash,” among others, and Mary Morton Cowan, who wrote “Cyrus Field’s Big Dream” and “Timberrr: A History of Logging in New England” and “Captain Mac.” This delightful event will be fun for children young and old who appreciate the wonders of reading.

Monthly meeting for veterans

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is holding its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Windham Veteran’s Center. There will be a social with refreshments at 5 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 5:30. All local veterans are welcome to attend.

Holiday Craft Fair

Windham Athletic Boosters will hold their 26th Annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11, at Windham High School, 406 Gray Road. Over 175 crafters will be in attendance. There will also be great food, door prizes, a visit from Santa and more. If you’d like more information, call Tanda Butts at 807-6910 or visit whscraftfair@aol.com.

Spaghetti dinner

The Sebago Lake Rotary Club is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner to benefit the Windham Veteran’s Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Veteran’s Center, 35 Veteran’s Memorial Drive. Treat yourself and your family to a delicious meal for only $8 per person; children 5 and under dine for just $5. To reserve seats or make a donation to the Veteran’s Center, call Cyndy Bell at 577-6654.

Class of 1998 party

The Windham High School class of 1998 is having its 20th High School Reunion Party from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, 157 High St. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online by Nov. 16. They are available at http://bit.ly/WHS98reunion. For more information, or if you have a financial assistance request, email windham98@gmail.com.

Take a trip under the sea

Windham High School will recreate “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” in a Broadway-style production at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. at the high school’s Performing Art Center, 406 Gray Road.

Musical Director Richard Nickerson and Technical Director CJ Payne will draw the audience into a magical world filled with favorite Disney characters. Choreographer Vanessa Beyland will incorporate movement and dance to round out the fantasy. You can reserve tickets for $14 by going to whsfallmusical.weebly.com. There will also be general admission tickets at the door on the days of performances. These cost $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, students and children.

Election Day bake sale

The Windham Historical Society is having one of their legendary bake sales on Election Day, Nov. 6, at the Windham High School Gym. Goodies will be on sale from 7 a.m. until the treats run out. Stop by their table to help support the society while doing your civic duty and casting your vote.

Veteran’s Day Open House

Windham VFW Post 10643 will host a Veteran’s Day ceremony and open house at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Windham Veteran’s Center, 35 Veteran’s Memorial Drive. Lee Humiston, founder, director and curator of the Maine Military Museum will be keynote speaker and patriotic songs will be performed by the Windham Chamber Singers. Boy Scout Troop 805 will read essays they have written about “Why I Honor the American Flag” and “Why My Voice Matters.” Following the program, there will be a wreath laying on the Vietnam Memorial in the Veteran’s Center Memorial Garden. The public is welcome.

RTT fundraiser success

Riding to the Top’s 11th Annual Triple B – Boots, Band and BBQ – on Oct. 13 raised more than $165,000 for the second year in a row. Over 400 people attended the fundraiser for the center’s riders, horses and programs. In addition to the barbecue, live music, dancing and auction, parent Corey McAllister shared his experiences and his son’s triumphs as a RTT rider.

The Annual Triple B depends heavily on community support and many people made it a point to lend a hand. IDEXX employees joined RTT volunteers to help set up and take down before and after the festivities. Volunteers in Police Services of Gorham helped direct traffic and park cars while St. Joseph’s College baseball team members helped with food service, the auction and recycling efforts. In total, 97 volunteers contributed over 800 hours of time.

“Allagash Trails” series author Tim Caverly will sign his latest book, “Christmas in Cornville,” at Family Literacy Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Windham Primary School.