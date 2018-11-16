Inside Windham

Bow party

American Legion Field Allen Post 148 and Auxiliary invite the public to help make bows at their bow-making party beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19. They hope to make 900 bows for their 5th Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program that honors veterans who have passed away. The post is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Beans, beans, beans

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting a bean supper starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Windham Veteran’s Center. Enjoy beans, beans and more beans, along with a lot of scrumptious sides and delicious desserts to round out the fixings. The cost for dinner is $8 per adult. Children 12 and under eat for free.

Kiddie gym

Windham Parks & Recreation is offering a kiddie gym for preschoolers, ages 5 and under (and their parents), from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 28 at the Town Hall gym, 8 School Road.

Children will have plenty of playmates as they enjoy indoor fun with balls, slides and parachutes. There is a $2 drop-in fee per child per visit or you can buy a 15-visit pass for $25 or a 30-visit pass for $45.

Gym will not be held on holidays and will be closed during the week of Christmas, resuming Jan. 3. Parents are responsible for supervision of their children at all time. If this sounds like something your child would enjoy, call Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

Festival of Trees

More than 20 trees sponsored by local businesses will be displayed at Windham Hill United Church of Christ’s 2nd Annual Festival of Trees.

The festival, at the church at 140 Windham Center Road, will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Raffle tickets for the trees are 50 cents each and the winning tickets will be drawn at 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Admission is free, and a cafe will be available.

If you didn’t attend this event last year, be sure not to miss it this time around. All proceeds will benefit the church and its mission programs.

Last chance for ‘Little Mermaid’

You still have three opportunities to see Windham High School’s Broadway-style

production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. There will be performances tonight and tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Windham High School’s Performing Art Center, 406 Gray Road.

General admission tickets are available at the door for $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children, $10 each. Advance tickets are $14 and can be ordered at whsfallmusical.weebly.com.

Cancer support

The Windham Cancer Support Group is holding its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Windham Public Library. Anyone affected by cancer in any way is welcome to attend. Everything discussed at these meetings is held in strict confidence. It’s a chance to express your feelings with others in similar situations. Stop by and share your thoughts and story.

Community tree lighting

The town’s Community Tree-Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Windham Safety Building, 375 Gray Road.

The event will feature caroling, refreshments, craft activities and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Music will be provided by Windham Primary School’s Third Grade Chorus. To spread some Christmas joy, please bring along a nonperishable food item for the Windham Food Pantry.

Also note that this is a pet-free event, so please leave the furry family members at home. Come celebrate and share your holiday spirit.

Old-Fashioned Christmas

Faith Lutheran Church, 988 Roosevelt Trail, will present ” Old-Fashioned Christmas,” with a Reader’s Theater and caroling, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2.

Tom Nash and Laura Morris will read Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory.” Christmas cookies, tea, coffee and hot chocolate will be served, and raffles will be held for gifts from local businesses and artisans.

Admission is by donation and a portion of the proceeds will go to Windham High School Project Graduation 2019.