Inside Windham

Nickerson Scholarship Concert

The 22nd annual Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Windham Performing Arts Center at Windham High School.

Performers include Hanna Brackett, Isaac Foss, Anna Giroux, Hanna Griffin, Elizabeth Joseph, Libby McBride, Kevin McKaye, Sarah McLaughlin, Sara Scala Perkins, Mia Foley Perron, Mathew Scala, Rachel Scala, Tulliegh Shaughnessy, Ceili Spaulding, Jean Thornton and Kristina Wunderlich. In a special encore, an alumni chorus will also perform, conducted by Windham High School alumni Sandi Howard.

The Richard Nickerson Scholarship Committee was formed in 1997 by parents of Windham Chamber Singers students in appreciation of Windham High School Choral Director Richard Nickerson. Since its formation, the RNS Committee has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to 29 Windham High School graduating seniors pursuing music studies as part of their college experience.

Tickets, available at the door, are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. In the event of a snowstorm, the concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

Christmas Eve service

North Windham Union Church, UCC, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelit Service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The church is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Noon Year’s Eve Party

The Windham Public Library is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Party at noon Monday, Dec. 31. Children of all ages are invited to put on some party attire and join the Children’s Room librarians for this family-friendly event. Activities include creating noisemakers and dancing, and there will also be a photo booth where kids can get their pictures taken. For more information about how you can join in on the festivities, call the library at 892-1908.

License your dogs

Just a friendly reminder from Town Hall about your best friend. Dog tags for 2019 are now available at the Town Clerk’s office, 8 School Road. All dogs 6 months and older are required to be licensed. The fee is $11 for an unaltered dog and $6 if your dog is neutered/spayed. Be sure to bring proof that your pet has been vaccinated for rabies. If you no longer have a dog that used to have a license, call the clerk’s office at 892-1900. Licenses expire Dec. 31.

Stop by and socialize

The American Legion Field Allen Post 148 invites all Windham veterans to attend their coffee mixer held from 9-11 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Windham Veterans Center. This is the perfect time of year to spread some holiday cheer with fellow vets while enjoying donuts and coffee mixed with lively conversation. It’s also a nice opportunity for some casual fun and relaxation in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Networking opportunity

If you’d like to meet some local business people and expand your own business while doing so, networking group Connecting For Growth is looking for some new members. They meet weekly on Tuesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Windham Baptist Church, 973 River Road. For more information about the group or their meetings, contact Angela Lyon at 615-9944.

Support meeting canceled

The Cancer Support group that meets monthly at the Windham Public Library will not have a meeting this month since the last Monday of the month is New Year’s Eve. The next meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.

