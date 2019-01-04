Inside Windham

WHS gets STEM grant

Windham High School has been awarded a $2,000 Talent Pipeline Grant from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America for the school’s chemistry and physics STEM education programs.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, recommended Windham High School receive the grant because of its commitment to educating students in the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math.

“As a former educator, I know how important it is to get students ready for life after graduation,” Diamond said. “And as a legislator, I know all too well the economic challenges facing Maine. This grant will help students in these programs build the foundation for a rewarding career and help provide our great

state with its next generation of highly skilled workers.”

Interact wraps

Students from Windham High School’s Rotary Interact Club enjoyed wrapping gifts as part of Windham Economic Development’s Wrap It Up In Windham

campaign.

People were asked to stop by the Deckhouse Sports Bar and Tavern on Dec. 19 for dinner or a holiday cocktail and bring along some presents they needed wrapped. The students did the wrapping for free while restaurant patrons waited for and enjoyed their orders. It was a nice way to do a little socializing while also helping spread some holiday cheer.

Senior socials

Windham Parks & Recreation Department is turning the Windham Town Hall Gym into a Senior Center twice a month this winter. From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, seniors are invited to visit the gym at 8 School Road for some fun and games. Play such favorite card games as bridge or cribbage. If you prefer board games, those will be there, too. From Scrabble to Pictionary to recreational bingo, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The cost is $3 per senior. Call 892-1905 for more details.

Free tech help

The Windham Public Library offers free one-on-one tech help with a computer- savvy librarian or volunteer from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Get help with email, downloading applications, printing online pictures, navigating websites and more. Call the library at 892-1908 for more information.

Food for homeless vets

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is looking for food donations to be taken to the Local Homeless Veterans Program in Portland. Donations are accepted from 9-11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Veteran’s Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, behind Hannaford. They are then delivered to Portland to help feed hungry veterans in the Greater Portland area. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

Bereavement support

The holidays are often a hard time for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one. If you’re feeling particularly sad or would like to share special memories of someone you’ve lost, Northern Lights Home Health Care (formerly VNA) is offering a grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, call Linda Hopkins at 400-8714.

Adult pickleball

Pickleball is one of America’s fastest growing racquet sports. If you’d like to play, Windham Parks & Recreation is offering an indoor space for one court at the Windham Town Hall Gym from 9:30-11 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Season passes are available for $25 or there is a $3 rate for drop-ins.

The first game is Monday, Jan. 7. Call Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for further

details.

Lindsey Reynolds, Windham High School math teacher Allison Reynolds and Cordelia Inman wrapped holiday gifts at Deckhouse Sports Bar and Tavern as part of Windham Economic Development’s Wrap It Up In Windham campaign. The students are members of the high school’s Rotary Interact Club.