Inside Windham

Introducing Crafternoons

The Windham Public Library has a fun new program for 2019. On the fourth Monday of every month, the library will offer Crafternoon, a hands-on hour of craft-making for children in grades 4-6. Activities will include flip-book making, string art and finger-knitting. For more information, contact the library’s Children’s Room at 892-1908.

Bean supper

The Windham Veterans Center, 35 Memorial Drive, will host a bean supper at 5 p.m Saturday, Jan. 19. Help support local vets while enjoying a yummy meal of New England’s best comfort food. The price is $8 for adults; children under 12 eat for free.

Class of ’69

The Windham High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50th class reunion Sept. 28. The organizing committee is trying to contact all of their high school classmates, but are having trouble finding quite a few. If you are a class member or know someone who graduated from Windham High that year, contact Maureen Brown Bishop at 892-8449 or email mabbwb@msn.com.

Father/Daughter dance

Dads, granddads, uncles, brothers or other special men in the life of a girl in grades 5 and under are invited to the 12th Annual Father/Daughter dance sponsored by Windham Parks & Recreation. This special event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Windham Middle School, 408 Gray Road. The evening will feature a DJ, refreshments and prizes. Each family will also receive a souvenir photograph. Tickets, available now, cost $25 per couple; $10 per additional daughter. After Feb. 6, ticket prices go up to $35 per couple. Order online at www.windhamrecreation.com or stopping by the Parks and Recreation office at 8 School Road. Snow date is Feb. 15. To find out more, call 892-1905.