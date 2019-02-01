Inside Windham

Senior Socials

If you haven’t been to the Senior Socials being held at the Town Hall Gym this winter, you have two more opportunities to attend on ?Wednesday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 1-3 p.m.

On those days, the gym will be turned into a senior center where you can play card games, board games or recreational bingo. There may even be some Wii bowling, since it’s the closest you can get to a bowling alley without actually being in one. If you just enjoy the company of others, but don’t want to play any games, feel free to come by to do some socializing.

The price to join in the fun is $3. The gym is in the Town Hall building at 8 School Road. For more information, call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Seeking artists, collectors

Do you or someone you know have a collection of paintings, drawings, prints or photos? Would you like to share your treasures with the community? If so, the Windham Public Library is looking for artists who would like to take advantage of the library’s improved art display system.

The library is also looking for interesting collections to exhibit. Thus far, displays have included rocks, teapots, bottle caps, thimbles, Harry Potter memorabilia, metal toys, Disney mugs, airplanes and needlepoint. If you have a collection worthy of a showing, call the Library at 892-1908.

Take a coffee break

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 invites veterans to stop by for coffee and doughnuts and conversation on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Windham Veteran’s Center. This is a nice way to take a pleasant coffee break on a cold winter’s day. The coffee is hot and the atmosphere is warm, so come on over and make some new friends with fellow vets. For more information, call Adjutant Dave Tanguay at 892-1306.

RTT officers elected

The Board of Directors of Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center has elected new officers. They are: Casey Etter-Bobb, president; Steve Flynn, vice president; Cynthia Cyr, secretary; and Carissa Robb, treasurer. Other board members are Linda Baker, Janis Childs, Gary Plummer, Hilda Sastre, James Small and Allan Shepard.

Open grief support group

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. This is a free community outreach program and anyone grieving the death of a loved one is welcome. For more information, call Linda Hopkins, 400-8714.