Inside Windham

Apply for tax exemptions

Veterans: Are you a veteran age 62 or older? Are you a veteran’s widow? Are you a legal resident of Windham? Did you serve during a federally recognized war period? Do you receive a U.S. government pension or compensation as a veteran for total disability? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may qualify for a partial exemption of property taxes. If you’d like to apply for a tax exemption, applications are available at the Town Assessor’s Office. They are due by April 1.

Homestead exemption: If you are a Maine resident and have resided at your homestead property for at least 12 months prior to April 1, 2019, you may be eligible for a partial Homestead Tax exemption. Applications are being mailed to all new home owners and must be filed with the Assessor’s Office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year. If you received this exemption for the 2018 tax year, you need not file again unless you have changed properties. For applications or more information, go to windhammaine.u.s./160/Homestead-Exemption.

Legally blind exemption: Property owners who are determined legally blind qualify for a partial exemption of property taxes. Documentation of legal blindness should be submitted to the Assessor’s Office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year. For applications or more information, go to windhamweb.com/taxassessor/Blind_Exemptions.shtml.

The Windham Tax Assessor’s Office is located at 8 School Road. If you have any questions about any of these exemptions, call 894-5960, ext. 3.

School vacation fun

The Windham Public Library if offering some fun activities throughout school vacation week. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Kids’ Yoga for ages 5-12 will be held from 11- 11:45 a.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 4-5 p.m., there will be a Children’s Book Group aimed at students in grades 4-8. Then, on Thursday, Feb. 21, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy a Zumba session from 2-3 p.m. Friday’s activity is Drop-in Dash & Dot Time taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., designed for kids ages 6 and up. Finally, on Saturday, Feb. 23, children 5 and up are invited to Minute-To-Win-It. There will be two sessions for this event, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

All activities will take place in the Children’s Room at the library, located at 217 Windham Center Road. If you’d like more information, call the library at 892-1908.

Cancer support group meeting

The Windham Cancer Support Group is having its regular meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Windham Public Library. Anyone affected by the disease in any way is welcome to come. These sessions are confidential and do not require a long-term commitment. You can come for only one meeting or attend regularly. This is a good way to express your feelings with people who understand what you’re going through.