Inside Windham

‘Taking Back’ kickoff

The state’s newly appointed director of opiod response, Dr. Gordon Smith, will be the keynote speaker at the kickoff of this year’s “Taking Back Maine’s Future,” a seventh-grade project at Windham Middle School.

The National Anti-Drug Coalition local chapter Be the Influence will host the kickoff event at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Windham High School auditorium. In addition to Smith, the public event will include a panel of law enforcement, public health and recovery professionals who will share their personal experiences with the opioid crisis.

The goal of the nationally recognized “Taking Back Maine’s Future,” a project-based learning program, is to bring the opioid epidemic into focus for young teens.

Lake advocate honored

The recipients of the 2019 ecomaine eco-Excellence Awards have been announced and Dennis Brown of the Highland Lakes Association will be among those who will be honored at a special luncheon March 26.

Brown and 15 other winners are being recognized for their outstanding efforts in sustainability, waste management and green living.

Windham Town Councilor Donna Chapman nominated Brown, who is a resident of Falmouth but whose property is in both Windham and Falmouth. His work toward cleaning up Highland Lake and creating public awareness about those efforts earned him the award.



Flower show trip

The Windham, Gray and New Gloucester recreation departments are teaming up to offer a senior trip to the Boston Flower Show at the Seaport World TradeCenter on Thursday, March 14. This year’s show theme is “The Beauty of Balance.” Tickets are $65 per person. For more information about this special trip to a colorful springtime world, call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Open grief support

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins at 400-8714.

Windham senior socials

There are two senior socials planned for the month of the March to be held at the Windham Senior Center, better known as the Windham Town Hall Gym. Stop by from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, or Wednesday, March 27, to meet new friends, play cards or board games or join an energetic game of bingo. Light refreshments will be served. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more information or to let them know that you’d like to come.

Legion meeting

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 will hold its monthly membership meeting Wednesday, March 6. There will be a dinner at 5 p.m. with the business meeting following at 5:30. If you’re thinking of joining, this is a good way to meet some of the membership.

Apply for tax exemptions

Are you a veteran age 62 or a veteran’s widow? Are you a legal resident of

Windham? Did you serve during a federally recognized war period? Do you

receive a U.S. government pension or compensation as a veteran for total

disability? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may qualify for a

partial exemption of property taxes. Applications for a tax exemption are

available at the Town Assessor’s Office. They are due April 1.

If you are a Maine resident and have resided at your homestead for at least 12

months prior to April 1, 2019, you may be eligible for a partial Homestead Tax

exemption. Applications are being mailed to all new home owners and must be

filed with the Assessor’s Office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax

year.

Property owners who are determined legally blind qualify for a partial exemption

of property taxes. Documentation of legal blindness should be submitted to the

Assessor’s office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year.

The Windham Tax Assessor’s Office is located at Windham Hall Town Hall, 8

School Road, on the third floor. If you have any questions about any of these

exemptions, feel free to stop by or call 894-5960, extension 3 for more

information.

Norway Savings Bank President and CEO Pat Weigel, left, Riding To The Top therapeutic horse Friday, RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson and volunteer Bryony Urquhart check out the bank’s recent $5,000 donation to the Windham therepeutic riding center.

