Inside Windham

Celebrate spring at WPS

Windham Primary School’s Cultural Arts Committee has planned a Spring Fling from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the school gym. The event, a fundraiser to enhance cultural experiences at the school, will feature DJ Dave, dancing and glow sticks. Tickets are $3 for students and parents and are available at the school office.

Thrift shop reopening

The thrift shop at the North Windham Union Church UCC, 723 Roosevelt Trail near Amato’s, will reopen Wednesday, April 3. Shop hours hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and the fourth Saturday of each month. Spring clothing for all ages, baby clothes, toys, books, housewares, dishes, decorations and other bargains are available.

Authors honor their moms

Join co-authors Cheryl Gillespie and Jane Sloven as they share pieces from the anthology, “Compassionate Journey: Honoring Our Mothers’ Stories,” from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Windham Public Library. The authors will talk about their mothers, their strengths and their imperfections. For more information, call 892-1908.

‘Forever’ books delivered

Altrusa International members visited kindergarten classes at Windham Primary School recently as part of the “ABC Reads” program. Altrusa teams up with Books-A-Million in order to provide students with free books. This year, kindergarten children listened with rapt attention as an Altrusa member read to them, and they were even more delighted to pick out their own “forever” books to take home with them. Altrusa International is a club of diverse professionals dedicated to providing community service that focuses on literacy, fellowship and leadership development.

Radical Robots

Mad Science is holding “Radical Robots,” a hands-on after-school program for kids in grades K-3 on Tuesdays, April 9 through June 4, at Windham Primary School. Children will discover how robotic devices use sensors to learn about their environment and how people use robots to get work done. They will explore the mechanical aspects of robots and build a robot of their own. The cost is $106. This program is being sponsored by Windham Parks & Recreation. You can register your child online at www.windhamrecreation.com. For more information, call 892-1905.

Meet the board

If you’re interested in history and are considering joining the Windham Historical Society, there is a monthly board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Old Town House Museum, 234 Windham Center Road. You can learn what the society has in store for the year ahead and into 2020, which marks the 200th anniversary of Maine becoming a state. There is a lot going on and many wonderful volunteer opportunities are available. Anyone is welcome to attend, share ideas and have fun with history.

Bring old classmates together

If you were a member of Windham High School’s class of 1969, organizers of your 50th reunion need your help. They have been trying to locate the following classmates: Edward Keefe, Kenneth Littlefield, Helen (Mailman) MacDonald, Linda (Mains) Bowser, Robert Mason, Paul MacDonald, Colleen (McGrath) Munzer, Carol (Peasley) Williams, Jacquline (Peterson) Bailey, Pamela (Pomeroy) Gilliam, Robert Pularis, Stephen Pulkkinen, Linda (Roberts) Spear, John Sawyer, Linda (Siddons) Turcotte, Lester Stanley, Ellen (White) Morse-Simpson, Richard Widger and Carol (York) Davis. If your name is on the list or you know someone who is, please call Maureen Brown Bishop at 892-8449 so she can get in touch with them about the Sept. 28 reunion.

Students in Jill Jandreau’s kindergarten class at Windham Primary School show off their new books.