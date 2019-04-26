Inside Windham

‘Taking Back Maine’s Future’

Windham Middle School students will celebrate the completion of their project-based learning endeavor, “Taking Back Maine’s Future” with a community event next month.

The focus of the students’ project was Maine’s opioid epidemic. They studied the impact of the epidemic through research and by hearing from a panel of experts in law enforcement and substance abuse recovery. Students then predicted two different futures: one where their generation is able to find solutions and end the crisis before it gets worse and the other in which the current trends of opioid addiction and overdose continue to rise. They have created newspapers from both possible futures.

The newspapers, along with a real DeLorean time machine in keeping with their “Back to the Future” theme, will be on display for the public at the second annual “Taking Back Maine’s Future” event from 6:30-8 p.m. May 9 at the middle school.

Shred for a cause

Get rid of old documents securely while supporting The Windham School Age Child Care Program at a paper-shredding fundraiser in the Home Depot parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4. There’s no limit to the amount of boxes you can bring to shred, but donations are encouraged. If you have any questions, call Donna Cobb at 892-2002.

Poetry on display

You still have time to stop by the Windham Public Library to check out the poetry display put together by local poet Bob Clark. The display features framed poems of different lengths presented in captivating ways. This lovely multidimensional show is on view until the end of the month.

Cancer support meeting

A cancer support group meeting will be held at 6:30 p.n. Monday, April 29, at the Windham Public Library. This is an informal meeting where people can share their experiences with others. Whether you are a cancer patient, survivor or a caregiver, you are welcome to attend.

Dundee Park passes

Season passes to Dundee Park are on sale now. A season pass allows you and all the people in your household vehicle (15 passenger max) unlimited summer visits to the park. The cost for Windham residents is $60, $40 for Windham seniors; $75 for nonresidents and $55 for nonresident seniors. They can be purchased at the Windham Parks and Recreation office, 8 School Road, or at the park when it’s open.

Bereavement support group

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. May 13 at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. Contact Linda Hopkins, bereavement support coordinator for Northern Light, at 400-8714 if you have any questions.

Season passes are now available for Dundee Park.