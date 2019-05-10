Inside Windham

Talk about taverns

Join the Windham Historical Society when guest speaker Terry Christy shares his research on taverns, shanties and more at 7 p.m. May 20 at the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. Christy has many interesting facts and entertaining stories about taverns, boarding houses, wayside inns, farm lodgings and hotels, as well as shanties that were once found along the Cumberland and Oxford Canal and at stagecoach way stations.

Senior casino trip planned

Windham Parks & Recreation invites seniors to try their hands at Lady Luck and spend a fun-filled afternoon at the Oxford Casino on Thursday, May 16. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. and will return at 4 p.m. While at the casino, you can spend some time at the slots or play table games and, for $10.95, enjoy a buffet lunch. The cost for the trip is $8. For more information, call Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

Totus Tuus for youth

“Totus Tuus,” which is taken from the episcopal motto of Pope John Paul II and means ”totally yours,” comes to Windham’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help July 28-Aug. 2. The mission of the weeklong program is to inspire youth in grades 1 to 12 to feel a true longing for holiness. The program is organized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations and each session will be led by diocesan seminarians and college students. Throughout the week, students will attend daily Mass and take part in other prayer activities such as the rosary and the Angelus. There will also be classroom teachings, music, games and more. For more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/register-totus-tuus.

Tea for veterans

The Windham Public Library is hosting Tea for You from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, to honor local veterans. Everyone is welcome to attend to express their support for these men and women who have done an invaluable service to our country. For more information, call 892-1908.

Open grief support meeting

Northern Light Home Care and Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information about the group, contact Linda Hopkins, Bereavement Support Coordinator for Northern Light, at 400-8714.

Display your street number

The town of Windham would like to remind residents how important it is to prominently display street numbers on their homes and places of business. This helps first responders find you more easily in case of a medical emergency. Numbers should be at least 4 inches and in a contrasting color to the exterior of your building. If your home is more than 50 feet from the road, numbers should be displayed on a post, fence or mailbox. This is something that is easy to do and helps our emergency workers to get to those in need in a timely manner.

Christy

A weeklong Totus Tuus program for grades 1-12 will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help July 28-Aug. 2.