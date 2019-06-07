Inside Windham

New officer on beat

There is a new police officer in town. Welcome Robert T. Hamilton who joined the force after 18 weeks of training at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. At the academy, his studies included crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, and handling domestic violence and sexual assault. The very best to Officer Hamilton as he becomes the newest member of Windham’s Finest.

Meet the author

Richard J. Cass, author of the Elder Darrow mystery series, will be at the Windham Public Library from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, to read from his latest novel, “Burton’s Solo.” Cass’ first novel, “Solo Act,” was a finalist for the 2017 Maine Literary Awards in Crime. For more details about this event, call the library at 892-1908.

Grief support meeting

Northern Light Home Care and Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the North Windham Union Church, 23 Roosevelt Trail. This is a free service open to anyone who is having trouble coping with the death of a loved one. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins at 400-8714.

Strawberry-picking for seniors

Windham Parks & Recreation is planning a strawberry-picking trip for seniors on June 19. This is a great way to kick off the summer and you can enjoy the fruits of your labor in any number of ways from strawberry shortcake to homemade jam. The bus departs from Town Hall at 10 a.m. and will return at 2 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. On the way back, there will be a stop at Cole Farms for lunch. If you’d like to attend, contact Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

Bank manager honored

Amy Maheux, Windham branch manager of Peoples United Bank, is the recipient of the 2019 Sebago Lake Chamber’s Woman of the Year Award. The award was presented at the 9th Annual Women’s Forum held recently at Spring Meadows Golf Course in Gray.

Art scholarship recipient

The Bridgton Art Guild has awarded Rebecca Turner of Windham a 2019 BAG Scholarship. The Guild offers an annual scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to graduating high school students who are planning to continue studies in the visual arts at college. The Bridgton Art Guild is a nonprofit organization founded by artists who foster visual arts in the Sebago Lake Region of Maine. The Guild runs Gallery 302, a cooperative art gallery located in the heart of Bridgton.

Operation Summer Snacks

Thanks to the generosity of parishioners at Windham’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help, many local children will enjoy healthy snacks this summer through Operation Summer Snacks. Parishioners donate individual-sized snack items, such as raisins, crackers, fruit cups and granola bars, which are then sorted into three categories: nut-free, gluten- and nut-free and other. The snacks are then bagged appropriately and given to children in need on a weekly basis. For more information about the program, including ways you can help, call Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish at 892-8288.

