Investigation clears officers in Naples shooting

NAPLES — The Maine Attorney General’s Office has concluded that two Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff’s fired in self-defense when they shot and killed Norman Strobel in Naples last November.

Investigators say that Strobel, 59, had already shot two other men – killing one and seriously injuring the other – when they found him in early Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

A press release from the Attorney General’s Office says that Sgt. Andrew Feeney and Deputy Derek Brill acted reasonably to counter the threat posed by Strobel, who investigators say was holding a handgun and displayed it threateningly before refusing commands to drop the weapon and eventually pointing it towards the officers.

“The Office of the Attorney General has concluded that at the time Sergeant Feeney and Deputy Brill shot Mr. Strobel, each of them reasonably believed that unlawful deadly force was imminently threatened against them,” said the statement from the Attorney General’s Office. “All facts point to the conclusion that the officers in this case acted in self-defense.”

Investigators also determined that Strobel shot and killed Richard Diekema, 55, earlier that night at Diekema’s mobile home on Songo River Road in Naples. Strobel had been staying with Diekema after the two met in Cumberland County Jail. Strobel was serving 80 days for violating a protection from abuse order and Diekema a 48-hour sentence for operating under the influence.

The deputies saw Diekema in a chair inside his home (he was later discovered to be deceased, having been shot in the face) while searching for Strobel about 5 a.m. on Nov. 27. Strobel was also at the home and that’s where he was fatally shot.

Deputies had been looking for Strobel in connection to another shooting that took place around 10:45 that Saturday night at a camp in Casco owned by Strobel’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say that Strobel attempted to enter the camp and eventually shot 32-year-old Jason Almeida of Rhode Island several times, seriously injuring him. Almeida was in Casco with his girlfriend, who is the daughter of Strobel’s ex-girlfriend, Sandra Goulet.

The press release from the Attorney General’s Office lays out a history of Strobel threatening his ex-girlfriend. She had filed a protection against abuse order against Strobel, and was not at the camp in Casco at the time Almeida was shot.

Per protocol, Feeney and Brill were placed on administrative leave after shooting Strobel. They returned to active duty in January 2017, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Norman Strobel