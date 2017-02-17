It Happened in Windham

The schoolhouse in District 17, called Great Falls (later to be North Gorham), sat near the corner of Windham Center and River roads. It was named for the waterfall nearby. The school operated from the early 1800s until 1893 when the state abolished “districting.” The capacity of this school of eight grades was 48, and it had two doors – one for female and one for male students. After the school was closed in 1893, the General Baptist Society bought the building from the town for $5 and in 1906 moved it to the Varney Mill Road where it still serves as a church.