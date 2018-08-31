It Happened in Windham: Fond memories of a country store

Last week I was invited to take a tour of South Windham with lifelong resident and longtime Windham Historical Society member Nancy Shaw Larrivee. I enjoyed hearing about her early life in South Windham and her remembrances of those special times.

Nancy was born in 1935 in the lovely white farmhouse that sits at the corner of Gray Road (Route 202) and River Road. At the time, this was called Grant’s Corner, named for Nancy’s grandfather, William, and his brother, J.J. These days, the house is occupied by Crossroads for Women.

Just in front of that beautiful old homestead, right where Binga’s Windham is now, once stood a quaint little store called Gray River Road Lunch. The “little store” was moved to this location in 1939 by Nancy’s father, Guy Shaw. Nancy’s grandfather was proprietor of the store until his death in 1945. Nancy’s mother, Wilma, and her friend, Ray Gibson, then began running the business and changed its name to Ray’s. They sold Texaco gas in addition to canned goods, soda, kerosene, hamburgers and, as Nancy said, “a little bit of everything.”

Nancy started working in the store when she was 10 years old and worked there until her high school graduation in 1953. She recalls her first pay being a Pepsi an hour. She loved working at the little store and has written some of her memories in a piece titled, “My Life Growing Up in the Little Store.”

These are some of the things she remembers about those days:

“Going to high school, I would get up and go to the store and have a Devil Dog and chocolate milk for breakfast. When I missed the bus, the Calderwood Bread man was going that way and would give me a ride to school.”

In the summer, Ray liked to go boating and he would ask Nancy, “Are you going to work today or am I?” Nancy would often choose to work. “I would save my money and at the end of the summer, my friend Tricia Kimball (Pat Riley) and I would go in town and buy our school clothes. It was so exciting to buy clothes back then. We loved to shop at Lerner’s on Congress Street in Portland.”

“We also sold newspapers in the store,” Nancy recollected. “We sold 60 papers on Sundays in 1955. We would number the papers, every one had a number. I knew all the names that matched up to the numbers. I still have the book that lists their names in my mother’s handwriting. It’s interesting because you can see the names of all the local people that lived in the area at the time.”

At one point, Ray was in the hospital and Nancy’s mother had to spend her time going to visit him to keep his spirits up. During this time, Nancy and her sister Janice ran the store. “Every night, we ended up eating tomato soup for supper,” Nancy said. “It got so when the customers came after their papers every night, we’d hide the soup so people didn’t know we were eating it again. I do still like tomato soup.”

Another of Nancy’s memories of the little store is that she pumped a lot of gas in her teenage years. She also knew where to fill the oil in all cars. “Most people were surprised I knew where to put the oil, being so young and being a girl, I suppose. One day, I pumped gas for Bette Davis and Gary Merrill and that was very exciting. Gary Merrill asked to use the bathroom that was in a small building out back of the store. The couple was on their way to the Gorham Fairgrounds. It’s too bad they closed those fairgrounds down.”

In 1957, Ray and Wilma had a new store built, but Wilma passed away in 1958 and Ray died two years later. Nancy began running the store in 1960 and continued to do so until 1984 when she sold it to Carol and Paul Wood. After selling the store, Nancy got her real estate license.

“Talk about the golden years. The 40s and 50s were the golden years for a child to grow up. Kids were naïve; you weren’t pushed to be older. When you graduated, there were plenty of jobs and you were expected to work because work is good for you. You have to get up every day and have something to do. You could enjoy every day of your life,” Nancy says.

And it sounds like that’s exactly what Nancy did every day that she spent at her “little store.”

Haley Pal is a Windham resident and active member of the Windham Historical Society. She can be reached at haleypal@aol.com.

Gray River Road Lunch, Nancy Larrivee’s little store, sits where Binga’s Windham is today, at the corner of River Road and Route 202.