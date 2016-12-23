It Happened in Windham: School sign tells all

Sometimes it takes a real detective to find out the history of the old buildings (and families) in a town. Other times, the history is plain to see. In Windham, one of the first schools built carried its history on its sign.

The school is long gone, but the large, heavy granite block that identifies it remains and is part of the collection of Windham Historical Society.

The heavy, 4-foot stone is etched: “District 15 – Windham Center School – Lot 9 – First schoolhouse built on this spot 1800. Moved to north corner 1807. First house built on this spot 1817. Rebuilt 1860.”

The initials “W.G.” also appear, though we have no idea what or who they stand for, although the site of the old school is about where someone named Grant once lived.

This original Windham Center School, constructed of handmade brick, was located on Windham Center Road, just below the intersection with Route 202, on the right hand side of the road. After the school was closed, it was taken down, but in 1937 a second Windham Center School was built on the same road, directly across from the high school (now town office).

Records show there were 29 houses sending 64 children to this one-room brick school in 1840. The pay scale reflects the inequality of the day: George Hanson taught here in 1851 for $25 a month, while another teacher, Nancy Smith received $10 a month.

By 1897, Edith Pride, newly graduated valedictorian at Windham High School, received $6 a week and taught here for four years. When she married Orrin Elliott, she had to quit working.