It's four square, for sure: Players take the precise game of bounces to the championship level in Bridgton.

BRIDGTON — Forty-two players squared off last weekend at the definitive championship event for a classic playground game.

The 13th annual Four Square World Championships at Bridgton Academy was organized by the Lakes Environmental Association (LEA), was created as a unique way to bring people to the area, said LEA executive director Peter Lowell. This year’s event drew 33 male and nine female competitors.

“Something different to do in Maine on a February weekend, it’s as simple as that,” explained Lowell. “A lot of these pople have come back year after year.”

“I had played this as a kid. We looked it up on the internet, and nobody had claimed it. So we decided to do it,” Lowell continued.

Lowell says that participants have traveled from as far away as California in the past for a shot at a four square world title. This year’s group hailed mostly from Maine and around New England. Attendence has peaked around 150 participants, and is usually somewhere between 60 and 80, according to LEA member Tom Stockwell.

As a former world champion in his own right, Stockwell knows a thing or two about the game. Though he didn’t play this year, he helped run things and kept track of the scores.

The rules are based almost excactly on the standard rules from Square Four, a four square league in the Boston area. There are (of course) four sqaures on the court with one player in each square. If the ball bouces in a player’s sqaure more than once, or if he or she is unable to send then ball into another square after one bounce, then that player is out. Players rotate from square one toward square four as other players are knocked out. The knocked-out player then goes to the end of the line and waits to cycle back into play.

Points can only be scored from the fourth and most advanced square, which is also where the serve originates. Unlike the playground, where the person in the 4th asquare can often set custom rules, the “vanilla” championship rules prohibit things like double taps. Players can slam the ball hard, but must do so without grabbing or carrying the ball.

The point-tallying for much of the tournament was based on the honor system. Each player would keep track of how many points they racked up in the fourth square, and report that number to one of the organizers (usually Stockwell) each time they were knocked out.

Those points were added together to determine which players moved on the to the next round, and ultimately, crown the champions in six different divisions: Women’s, Women’s Senior, Girls’, Men’s, Men’s senior, and Boys’.

One of the more recognizable faces at the event over the years has been Christian Housh of Cambridge, Massachusettes. Nicknamed “Tiger Claw,” Housh sported a cape and knee-pads with tigers emblazed on them as he secured the Senior Men’s title. He has been playing since elementary school, and is helping to get the next generation involved in the game.

Housh’s nine-year-old daughter, Penny, won the Girls’ Division, meaning there are two world champions in the same household.

“There’s a lot of youth this year, a lot of groups,” Housh said. “Four square is very much an individual sport, but the dynamic changed a lot. It wasn’t quite the ‘everyone for themselves’ slugfest that it usually is.”

One of those groups, the Raging Narwhals, was formed at the University of New England in Biddeford. UNE graduate Tiffany Terrio won the Women’s Division title this year (her 4th), and fellow alum Brittany Dunay finished second after traveling all the way from the Washington, D.C., area. Dunay, who has won the event in the past, said she uses being a Four Square World Champion as a fun fact and hopes that more people will participate.

“Please for the love of god, get more people to come,” she said with a laugh.

New to the tournament this year was an enthusiastic group of guys from Lowell, Massachusettes. The three-man Better Boxball Team was awarded the Judge’s Choice trophy for the postive energy they brought with them.

June Tait won the Women’s Senior division, and Quinn Schieferstein won the Boys’ title.

Alec Douglas, 18, took home the Men’s title. One of eight players from the Oxford Hills Vikings team, Douglas said that he and his teammates have been practicing every day at lunch for the last year. The Oxford Hills squad also won the Team Championship.

“Couldn’t have done it without these guys,” said Douglas, the new Men’s Four Square World Champion.

As for how he and his teammates decided to enter the four square competion, Douglas said that they realized, “Wow, it’s in Bridgton. That’s like 30 miles away. So we might as well go for it.”

Action during the Men’s competition during the Four Square World Championships held at Bridgton Academy on Feb. 25.

Action during the Men’s competition during the Four Square World Championships held at Bridgton Academy on Feb. 25.

Father and daughter Christian and Penny Housh are both world champions after winning their divisions at this year’s Four Square World Championships in Bridgton. Christian Housh is known on the court as “Tiger Claw.”

Tiffany Terrio won the Women’s title at the 13th annual Fore Square World Championships in Bridgton last weekend. Brittnay Dunay, a past winner, finished second. The two were recognized by organizers Peter Lowell and Tom Stockwell.