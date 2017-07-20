It’s Hogwarts at library for Harry Potter’s birthday

WESTBROOK — A new generation of Potterheads will be celebrating “The Boy Who Lived” next week.

Walker Memorial Library will host a birthday party on July 27 for the fictional wizard, Harry Potter. The event will take place from 2-3 p.m. in the program room off the children’s library.

“We wanted to do this for years now, but it’s never come to fruition,” said youth services librarian Kara Reiman.

This year felt like the right time given it’s the 20th anniversary of the first book being published, she said.

According to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first book in the series by J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter was born on July 31. Unfortunately the library already had something scheduled that day.

“We couldn’t quite get it on his birthday, but it’s close enough,” Reiman said.

The birthday celebration, which is geared towards children, will feature activities such as wand making, dragon egg painting, and a mini-Quidditch match. In the wizarding world, Quidditch is a sports game played on flying broomsticks.

The party will begin the same way a young witch or wizards’ time at Hogwarts does – with a Sorting Hat ceremony. Upon arrival at the wizarding school of Hogwarts, all students are sorted into one of four house (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin). The library has purchased a Sorting Hat online and will use an app to sort the party’s attendees into houses.

Refreshments will be served at the party, including Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Jellybeans and Potter Pretzels, which Reiman admitted are just regular pretzels.

The day after the party, on July 28, the library will show the first Harry Potter film as part of its Friday film series. The movie will begin at 2 p.m.

Reiman said the library is hoping for around 40 kids to attend the party on the 27th.

“I’m hoping it’s really popular so we can springboard this into something bigger in the future,” she said.

When library staff visited Westbrook schools at the end of the school year to discuss summer programming, Reiman said students were most interested in Harry Potter’s birthday celebration. She said the books are still wildly popular with kids.

“There’s a whole new generation aging up and reading the books,” she said.

