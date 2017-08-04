Kelli’s 5K lends support to Windham’s Cyr family, too

WINDHAM — The eighth annual running of Kelli’s 5K next week will continue to honor Kelli Hutchison, a 10-year-old from Windham who lost her battle with cancer in 2010. But this year, the funds raised will also support another young Windham resident currently in his own fight with the disease.

Some of the funds raised in the Aug. 12 trail run/walk at Windham High School will support 10-year-old Nolan Cyr and his family as he undergoes treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“She would be thrilled to know that proceeds from Kelli’s 5K this year will be split with not only the Kelli Hutchison Memorial Playground at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church (and) the Windham/Raymond school system for student activity fees but also with Nolan Cyr,” the Hutchison family said in an email about the race.

Cyr’s mother Angela said that Nolan went to see a doctor in April for what they thought was a sports injury, but an X-ray revealed something was “very wrong” with his left femur. In a process that she described as a “whirlwind of so much information and emotions,” he was referred to Boston Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with cancer.

Cyr said her son is scheduled for surgery on Friday, Aug. 4, in Boston. The procedure, which could take up to eight hours, will remove half of his femur in his left leg and replace it with an extendable prosthesis. Cyr said that the prosthesis can grow like his “good” leg with the help of a magnet.

“He will be a true ‘bionic boy,'” she said.

Cyr said that her son likes to play hockey and soccer, is entering fifth grade in the fall, and is interested in science. That interest, she says, has kept him very involved in his own treatment.

“He always has questions for his doctors and nurses about his care, and wants to know everything that is happening. ‘No secrets’ has been his motto since day one of diagnosis,” she said.

Family, friends and community members have been helping to raise money for medical bills and sharing messages of support onli9ne using the social media hashtag “fightlikeacyr.” A page on the crowdfunding website You Caring has raised over $23,000 and aims to hit $30,000 to donate to Nolan and his family, which includes his father, Jason, and sisters Chloe, 14, and Daphne, 12. The family has lived in Windham for 10 years.

“The support we have received from this community, and from fundraisers like the Kelli 5K have been humbling to say the least,” Cyr said. “The way this community has rallied around Nolan and our family has been truly heartwarming. We can’t even begin to put into words enough thank you’s to express our gratitude to our friends, family and complete strangers that have come forward to help us.”

Cyr said that her family doesn’t know the Hutchisons, which makes their support that much more remarkable.

“This is what is so crazy about this whole ordeal. Perfect strangers stepping forward and doing these things for our family,” said Cyr. “It is a testament to the wonderful community in which we live. We hope to be able to do the same for others in our situation one day soon.”

Kelli’s 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the high school. There will be two parts of the event: a timed 5K trail run on the course used by the cross country team, and a walkathon around the high school campus that will not be timed. Registration is $15 until Aug. and $20 on the day of the event. More information is available at www.kellis5k.com.

Hutchison died after battling glioblastoma, an agressive form of brain cancer. Glioblastoma has been in the news recently after U.S. Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with the disease.

The event website says that Hutchison “inspired her friends both young and old to be courageous and never give up.”

