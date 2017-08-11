Ladder truck committee taking Gray for a ride

Back in June, with a mere 1 percent margin, or a difference of 100 votes, voters approved Article 9 dealing for the potential purchase of a new ladder truck. The voters were led to believe a balanced ad hoc committee made up of Gray citizens would deliberate whether or not to support going forward with the purchase.

A reasonable person would believe that the committee would consist of those for and against the article. Not so in Gray. Seems our new Town Council is already starting their term with bias and prejudice by loading the ad hoc committee with the majority of the members consisting of Fire Department members and one member stating she was already in favor of the purchase.

Dan Maguire started the discussion at the council meeting by stating they need to eliminate those applicants for the committee that are already serving on town committees. Seems that was one way of eliminating the only applicant that wants a full discussion of pros and cons of the purchase from serving on the committee. He must think the public is deaf because he and the rest of the council voted for the chairperson of the Recycling Committee. This same council ignored their own rules by appointing a past Fire Department member without an application for the position as required by other applicants.

Councilor Maguire also stated the committee would need a facilitator. I’m sure the only problem the committee will experience is controlling how many toys they want on the truck. Hold on to your wallets, taxpayers. This new council seems to want to spend your money without regard of the outcome of a healthy balanced debate. No balance on this committee as Article 9 proposed. The councilor that was absent promised the voters that this would not happen on her watch. So much for her word. We are in for a ride.

Fran Monroe

Gray

