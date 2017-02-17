Lakers, Patriots show their stuff at conference championship

GORHAM – The Western Maine Conference held its annual indoor track championship on Friday, Feb. 10, with Falmouth ultimately taking the boys’ team title and Greely the girls’.

Lake Region coach Mark Snow’s squad found themselves hobbled by injuries and the flu, but soldiered on nevertheless. A number set new personal bests, and six individiuals and three relay teams auto-qualified for States: Thomas Noble in the Shot Put; Hannah Chadwick in the High Jump, Long Jump and Triple Jump; Megan Boos in the 55 Hurdles and the Triple Jump; Catherine Christiansen in the 400; Sam DeSouza in the Shot Put; Danica Chadwick in the 55 Hurdles; the Boys 4×200 and 4×800 outfits; and the girls 4×200 outfit.

“The Lakers in attendance gave it their all and managed some strong results and numerous PRs,” Snow said.

States will be held at Bates College on Saturday the 18th; the event kicks off at noon.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Falmouth, 175; 2. York, 114; 3. Greely, 79; 4. Cape Elizabeth, 44; 5. Fryeburg, 40; 6. Yarmouth, 33; 7. Freeport, 31; 8. Traip, 28; 9. Wells, 24; 10. Gray-New Gloucester, 22.5; 11. North Yarmouth Academy, 22; 12. Kennebunk, 14; 13. Poland, 13.5; 14. Lake Region, 11

Junior Division Boys Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Kyle Bouchard, Falmouth, 7.08; 2. Han Mei, Lake Region, 7.28; 3. Theo Brucker, Cape, 7.37; 4. Calvin Stoughton, Cape, 7.38; 5. Naveen Caron, Greely, 7.44

200 – 1. Kyle Bouchard, Falmouth, 24.61; 2. Ethan Ali, Falmouth, 25.10; 3. Adrian Friedman, Falmouth, 25.63; 4. Brian Niznik, Wells, 25.67; 5. Theo Brucker, Cape, 25.86

400 – 1. Brian Niznik, Wells, 55.77; 2. Luke Stickney, Greely, 58.25; 3. Lawson Dunford, G-NG, 58.30; 4. Tyler Carpenter, Wells, 59.37; 5. Paul Briggs, York, 59.40

55 Hurdles – 1. Jon Burke, York, 8.74; 2. Ben Hay, York, 8.94; 3. Collin Edminster, York, 9.36; 4. Jack Lent, NYA, 9.59; 5. Adrian Friedman, Falmouth, 9.81

4×200 – 1. Falmouth A, 1:42.27; 2. Greely A, 1:42.77; 3. Wells A, 1:46.46; 4. G-NG A, 1:49.05; 5. Lake Region A, 1:52.14

High Jump – 1. Andrew Ladd, Kennebunk, 5-08.00; 2. Nicholas Brown, Greely, 5-06.0; 3. Shane Pidgeon, York, J5-06.00; 4. Jon Burke, York, J5-06.00; 5. Nathaniel Gendreau, G-NG, 5-04.00

Shot Put – 1. Josh Bradford, Falmouth, 38-03.00; 2. Charlie Goodell, Falmouth, 35-00.00; 3. Jacob Gagnon, Poland, 34-08.50; 4. Jack Bontatibus, NYA, 33-02.25; 5. Joe Clancy, Cape, 32-01.00

Senior and Open Divisions Boys Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Matt Concannon, Cape, 2.91; 2. Chris Neilson, York, 6.98; 3. Ben Rudnick, Falmouth, 7.03; 4. Wyatt Mozingo, York, 7.10; 5. Nick Mitch, Freeport, 7.12

200 – 1. Jeremiah Schrader, Fryeburg, 23.79; 2. Chris Neilson, York, 24.20; 3. Matt Concannon, Cape, 24.22; 4. Jacob Tomm, Freeport, 24.35; 5. Ben Rudnick, Falmouth, 24.55

400 – 1. Jeremiah Schrader, Fryeburg, 54.65; 2. Henry Quesada, NYA, 55.80; 3. Vincent Russo, Poland, 56.07; 4. Nick Mitch, Freeport, 56.72; 5. Noah Prugar, York, 56.76

800 – 1. Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth, 2:01.56; 2. Christian Bedell, Fryeburg, 2:03.88; 3. Xander Bartone, NYA, 2:11.86; 4. Gabriel Calandri, Kennebunk, 2:12.91; 5. Jacob Young, York, 2:12.93

One Mile – 1. John Auer, Falmouth, 4:43.65; 2. Conner Piers, Falmouth, 4:48.88; 3. Max Stickney, Greely, 4:58.11; 4. Andrew Macomber, Traip, 4:58.22; 5. Ben Wilson, Greely, 5:00.25

Two Mile – 1. Henry Jaques, Freeport, 9.58.68; 2. John Auer, Falmouth, 10:25.10; 3. Conner Piers, Falmouth, 10:41.27; 4. Ben Wilson, Greely, 10:46.36; 5. Pat Lyden, Greely, 11:00.36

4×200 – 1. Fryeburg A, 1:37.45; 2. Falmouth A, 1:39.09; 3. Greely A, 1:39.91; 4. York A, 1:40.21; 5. Freeport A, 1:43.58

4×800 – 1. Greely A, 8:58.94; 2. York A, 8:59.86; 3. Falmouth A, 9:13.55; 4. Cape A, 9:29.02; 5. Fryeburg A, 9:29.95

55 Hurdles – 1. Noah Gull, Falmouth, 8.43; 2. Zach Westman, York, 8.59; 2. Sam Simonds, Traip, 9.09; 4. Gavin Poperechny, Greely, 9.10; 5. Conner Lydick, Falmouth, 9.12

High Jump – 1. Ben Wyman, Falmouth, 5-08.00; 2. Jaykob Sanborn, G-NG, J5-08.00; 3. Luke Wright, York, 5-04.00; 4. Ben Duffy, York, 5-02.00; 5. Tim MacDonald, York, J5-02.00

Long Jump – 1. Tucker Whitney, Yarmouth, 19-09.75; 2. Sam Simonds, Traip, 19-05.00; 3. Dan Peabbles, Greely, 19-01.75; 4. Jon Rodrigues, York, 18-02.50; 5. Noah Gull, Falmouth, 17-10.25

Triple Jump – 1. Whitney Tucker, Yarmouth, 41-00.00; 2. Zach Westman, York, 28-06.75; 3. Nicolas Brown, Greely, 37.11-25; 4. Seth Simonds, Traip, 37-2.50; 5. Wyatt Mozingo, York, 35-11.75

Shot Put – 1. Ted Peirson, Falmouth, 42-05.00; 2. Luc Houle, Cape, 42-02.50; 3. Jacob Tomm, Freeport, 42-00.50; 4. Cole Anders, Falmouth, 41-04.50; 5. Theo Bolmer, Yarmouth, 40-07.50

Pole Vault – 1. Aaron Thomas, Falmouth, 12-06.00; 2. Ben Rudnick, Falmouth, 12-00.00; 3. Sam Bonnevie, Greely, 11-00.00; 4. Sam Simonds, Traip, J11-00.00; 5. Griffin Bean, York, 10-00.00

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Greely, 117; 2. Falmouth, 109; 3. York, 84; 4. Fryeburg, 82; 5. G-NG, 52; 6. Freeport, 37; 7. Cape, 36; 8. Kennebunk, 32; 8. Lake Region, 32; 10. Yarmouth, 30; 11. Wells, 14; 11. Poland, 14; 13. Traip, 8

Junior Division Girls Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Madison Post, G-NG, 7.68; 2. Chenille Eccleston, Wells, 7.77; 3. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 7.85; 4. Grace Beecher, York, 7.95; 5. Jaya McClure, Cape, 8.03

200 – 1. Darcy Cochran, Cape, 27.50; 2. Madison Post, G-NG, 27.76; 3. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 28.14; 4. Skylar Cooney, Greely, 28.81; 5. Grace Beecher, York, 29.58

400 – 1. Delaney Goodell, Falmouth, 1:04.25; 2. Gwen Boros, Fryeburg, 1:05.41; 3. Hayley Smith, York, 1:05.08; 4. Alanceiah Waiters, Fryeburg, 1:08.23; 5. Morgan Sharp, Kennebunk, 1:08.74

55 Hurdles – 1. Darcy Cochran, Cape, 8.81; 2. Skylar Cooney, Greely, 9.40; 3. Morgan Selby, Greely, 9.51; 4. Hayley Smith, York, 9.52; 5. Sydney Auclair, Traip, 10.11

4×200 – 1. Falmouth A, 1:55.92; 2. York A, 2:00.09; 3. Fryeburg A, 2:00.16; 4. Greely A, 2:06.50; 5. Kennebunk A, 2:07.45

High Jump – 1. Brooke Stuart, Kennebunk, 4-08.00; 2. Malina Voter, Fryeburg, 4-06.00; 3. Xantia Kansil, Falmouth, 4-02.00; 4. Ellie Rudnick, Falmouth, J4-02.00

Shot Put – 1. Casey Kneissler, Fryeburg, 33-07.75; 2. Gabriella Colby-George, Yarmouth, 32-06.25; 3. Jasmine Alkhalaf, Falmouth, 31-04.00; 4. Faith Davis, Poland, 29-09.25; 5. Breanna Burnell, Fryeburg, 28-00.75

Senior and Open Divisions Girls Individual Top Fives

55 – 1. Bridget Tweedie, Fryeburg, 7.60; 2. Jaley Martin, G-NG, 7.80; 3. Kristen Penley, Cape, 7.97; 4. Skye Collins, Fryeburg, 8.00; 5. Emily Latulippe, Freeport, 8.04

200 – 1. Bridget Tweedie, Fryeburg, 28.48; 2. Mikaela Fleenor, Freeport, 28.67; 3. Tara Migliaccio, Freeport, 28.78; 4. Emily Latulippe, Freeport, 28.79; 5. Kristen Penley, Cape, 29.10

400 – 1. Morgan Smith, York, 1:01.44; 2. Tara Migliaccio, Freeport, 1:02.95; 3. Elizabeth Cyr, Falmouth, 1:03.53; 4. Catherine Christiansen, Lake Region, 1:05.24; 5. Jaley Martin, G-NG, 1:05.46

800 – 1. Anneka Murrin, Yarmouth, 2:20.40; 2. Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, 2:22.70; 3. Laura Kenealy, York, 2:31.50; 4. Cara Smith, York, 2:34.30; 5. Erica Schlichting, G-NG, 2:34.80

One Mile – 1. Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, 5:12.91; 2. Katherine Leggat-Barr, Greely, 5:13.22; 3. Abby Hamilton, Yarmouth, 5:20.86; 4. Carolyn Todd, Greely, 5:21.10; 5. Chloe Smith, Greely, 5:39.54

Two Mile – 1. Katherine Leggat-Barr, Greely, 11:38.11; 2. Carolyn Todd, Greely, 11:44.31; 3. Louise Holway, Kennebunk, 11:44.36; 4. Grace Gear, York, 12:27.12; 5. Camilla Grosso, Cape, 12:28.09

4×200 – 1. Fryeburg A, 1:52.88; 2. Freeport A, 1:54.38; 3. York A, 1:55.46; 4. G-NG A, 1:58.27; 5. Falmouth A, 1:58.29

4×800 – 1. York A, 10:04.20; 2. Greely A, 10:13.59; 3. Kennebunk A, 10:35.03; 4. Traip A, 10:52.74; 5. Falmouth, 11:20.58

55 Hurdles – 1. Elesha Pratt, Poland, 9.47; 2. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 9.69; 3. Emily Cottis, Wells, 9.70; 4. Tabatha Schuessler, York, 9.78; 5. Renee Abruzzese, York, 10.35

High Jump – 1. Lauren Williams, Greely, 5-02.00; 2. Elizabeth Brown, Greely, 5-00.00; 3. Danielle Casavant, Falmouth, 4-10.00; 4. Kristen Penley, Cape, 4-08.00; 5. Chloe Waldrep, Greely, 4-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Gwen Boros, Fryeburg, 15-10.00; 2. Zoe Lambert, Greely, 15-09.25; 3. Morgan Selby, Greely, 15-04.00; 4. Elizabeth Brown, Greely, 15-00.00; 5. Maddie Amidon, York, 14-11.50

Triple Jump – 1. Maddie Amidon, York, 32-10.50; 2. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 32-03.00; 3. Emily Colson, Lake Region, 30-04.00; 4. Danica Chadwick, Lake Region, 30-02.50; 5. Ellie Michaud, Falmouth, 29-11.75

Shot Put – 1. Emma MacCallum, G-NG, 35-10.25; 2. Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, 22-09.00; 3. Emily Brewer, G-NG, 30-08.50; 4. Quinn Normandeau, Kennebunk, 29-04.50; 5. Acadia LeSiege, Greely, 28-05.25

Pole Vault – 1. Maggie McCormick, Greely, 9-00.00; 2. Chelsea Zhao, Falmouth, J9-00.00; 3. Paige Reinfelder, Yarmouth, 8-06.00; 4. Delaney Goodell, Falmouth, J8-06.00; 5. Andrea Coyne, Falmouth, 7-06.00

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Hunter Brown finished middle-of-the-pack in the Long Jump for G-NG on Friday.

Erica Schlichting took fifth in the 800, tallying two points for G-NG.

Madison Post finished second in this race, the Junior 200. Elsewhere, she won the Junior 55 outright.

Laker Devyn Hatch runs the first leg of the 4×800 on Friday.

Laker Travis Corson runs the second leg of the 4×800 on Friday.

Danica Chadwick took second place in the 55 Hurdles for Lake Region, raking in eight points.