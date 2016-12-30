Lakes chamber honors six for 2016

CASCO—The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce will honor six service award recipients at its annual meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, at Camp Sunshine.

The award winners are: Edward Powell, Frank Koenig Business Person of the Year; Windham Raymond Adult Education, Business of the Year; Cynthia Bell, Volunteer of the Year; Mechanics Savings Bank, Community Service Leader of the Year; Judi Jones, InfoHarbor, Entrepreneur of the Year; and Deborah McPhail, Chamber Hall of Fame.

Keynoter Michael Katz, executive director of Camp Sunshine, will speak on “Business with a Heart.”

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour, includidng a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and live music. A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the keynote address at 6:15, business meeting at 6:45 and awards presentation at 7:15.

The deadline to register to attend is Friday, Dec. 20. The cost is $40 per person. Call 892-8265 for more information.