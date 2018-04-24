Lakes Region 2018 Reader’s Choice Winners

The ballots are in and the votes have been counted! Here are the winners of our Lakes Region Weekly Best of Best 2018 Reader’s Choice Contest!

ANTIQUES

1 My Sister’s Garage

610 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2268

A wide variety of stylish home goods, hand-painted furniture, unique lighting, vintage clothing and beautiful linens are waiting to be discovered at My Sister’s Garage. Jenn and Sarah Tringali have collaborated to create a shop displaying their newest creations and favorite finds in an artful way. They constantly re-imagine goods with new paint techniques and methods. Open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

2 Half Moon Décor & Design Studio

686C Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 351-0069

The retail shop at Half Moon Décor & Design Studio offers vintage furniture, brought back to life with color, as well as vintage home pieces that make your home unique. Whether you come in to buy chalk paint, stencils, gilding waxes or any of their other DIY supplies — the inspiration and impeccable customer service are free. They offer intimate-sized classes with intense one-on-one instruction for every student. Open Thursday-Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 207 Trading Co.

190 Portland Road, Bridgton,

207 Trading Co. is a locally-run shop with multiple vendors offering a mixture of antiques, collectibles, pre-owned furniture, trinkets and knick-knacks — a little something for everyone. Check their Facebook page for new items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

AUTO DEALER

1 Macdonald Motors

456 Portland Road, Bridgton, 647-3304

Those in search of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM or Ford vehicle don’t need to look any further than Macdonald Motors. Their dealership has a wide selection of vehicles and a team of specialists who have the knowledge and expertise to assist you throughout your car buying experience. Sales hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

2 Sebago Lake Automotive

847 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-6731

Founded in 1920, Sebago Lake Automotive offers a very extensive inventory of late-model used vehicles available at competitive prices, and their operations also include full-service automotive repair. They take pride in keeping your car in the same condition in which it rolled off the showroom floor. Visit www.sebagolakeautomotive.com to view its complete inventory. Sales hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 A Plus Diesel Sales

8 Storm Drive, Windham, 572-4444

Discover your next customized truck at A Plus Diesel Sales where you can purchase late model GMC and Chevrolet Duramax Diesels. Beyond their standard inspection and body checklists that they perform on all the trucks they sell, they offer a full list of custom add-ons and accessories to set your truck apart. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

AUTO MECHANIC

1 Lifetime Muffler & Brake

35 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-5000

695 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-2833

Lifetime Muffler & Brake provides complete light truck and auto repair. They’re known for their fast, efficient and quality work, specializing in mufflers and brake service. As a NAPA AutoCare Center, their technicians pledge to perform high-quality diagnostic and repair services at a fair price and dedicate themselves to customer satisfaction.

2 Windham Automotive

385 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1212

In business since 1991, Windham Automotive is where quality and value still have meaning. The shop is located near the rotary and performs automobile and light truck general repair, maintenance and service. This includes oil changes, tune-ups, auto air conditioning, alignments, suspension work, engine repair, mufflers, and state inspections. Hours are Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-noon.

3 Raymond Service Center

2 County Road, Raymond, 655-4983

Specializing in transmissions, the technicians at Raymond Service Center can service every aspect of your car or truck. After servicing your car, they can even give you an inspection sticker to boot. They also sell used cars – many with warranties. Come see their inventory or let them know what you want and they’ll track it down at an auction for you. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1 Norway Savings Bank

with the following branch locations:

621 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-6224

Harrison Road, Bridgton, 647-3344

88 Ossipee Trail East, Standish, 642-1290

Libby Hill Road, Gray, 791-2121

10 Franklin Drive, Windham, 892-3339

Founded in 1866, Norway Savings Bank is an outstanding community bank, known for its financial strength, exceptional customer service, and contribution to its communities. They’re with you … every step of the way. For branch lobby hours and drive-up window availability, visit www.norwaysavingsbank.com.

2 Evergreen Credit Union

838 Roosevelt Trail, On the Causeway, Naples, 693-4222

785 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-4690

Evergreen Credit Union proudly serves all the banking needs of individuals, families and area businesses. As a local credit union, they really get to know their members and care about their financial well-being. They also continually strive to enrich the many communities they serve. Find out about their SunSelect credit card with a low fixed rate at www.egcu.org/cards.

3 Cumberland County Federal Credit Union

43 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-4777

808 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham, 892-3359

Your financial partner since 1954, the goal of Cumberland County Federal Credit Union is to be its members’ primary financial resource. Is your nest egg ready for a happy retirement? One of their dedicated Service Specialists will be pleased to help you set up automatic payroll deductions into your IRA, as well as choose the plan that best fits your needs. For branch lobby and drive-through hours, check www.cumberlandcountyfcu.com.

BOOKSTORE

1 Bridgton Books

140 Main St., Bridgton, 647-2122

Established in 1993 by Justin and Pam Ward, this well-stocked independent downtown bookstore offers new releases, bargain books, cards, calendars, and much more. Bridgton Books has more than 20,000 different new and used book titles, as well as a very friendly, knowledgeable staff. Located in a historic building, the store exudes a quaint and cozy ambiance. Open Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2 Cricket’s Corner Shoppe

1223 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4544

Cricket’s Corner Shoppe is a place that makes your house a home. Along with their vast variety of great gifts, their book department is geared mainly toward children. Also, books relating to nature and the history of area towns can be found on their shelves. Open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

BREAKFAST

1 Chutes Family Restaurant

686 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5197

Chute’s Family Restaurant maintains a tradition of great food, great service, and homemade bread. They serve a hearty, old-fashioned Maine breakfast prepared using fresh ingredients. House favorites are eggs Benedict, stovetop hashes and blueberry pancakes. Check out their menu and specials on their Facebook page. Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

2 Top of the Hill Grille

8 Sunny Hill Road, Casco, 655-3321

A family owned and operated diner, the menu at Top of the Hill Grille consists of home-style comfort food with daily specials. Their corned beef is home cured and slow roasted, and it is used in their delicious corned beef hash, their unbelievable hash Benedict and their juicy Reuben sandwiches. Their fluffy buttermilk pancakes are made from scratch, and they serve their own house blend of coffee. Open daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

3 Cafe Sebago Family Diner

1248 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4006

Open year round, Cafe Sebago Family Diner is a local favorite restaurant and bar. Some choice picks are their lobster rolls, fried clams and baked stuffed haddock. Breakfast is also a big hit with items such as their lobster omelet, blueberry pancakes, and sausage gravy and biscuits. Why not complement your meal with a Bloody Mary, mimosa or other adult beverage? Open Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

CAR WASH

1 Raymond Car Wash

1249 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 749-2580

Raymond Car Wash provides automated touch-free cleaning for your vehicle. Open 24/7, self-service bays and vacuums are available, too. Locally owned and operated.

2 Mad Mike’s Custom Car Detailing

4 Harriett Ave., Windham, 892-1999

Give your vehicle a full body makeover with a trip to Mad Mike’s Custom Car Detailing, the premier body shop in the area. Mad Mike’s performs the cleaning and detailing of cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, campers, boats — if it’s got wheels, Mike details it. Do you have an oversized or commercial vehicle? Come in for a free estimate. The shop is located right across from Lee Family Trailer on Route 302.

3 Sammy’s Lube Express & Car Wash

682 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5695

If the weather has your car looking dirty, make your way over to Sammy’s Lube Express and Car Wash. Choose from self-serve car wash bays, available 24 hours every day, or take a ride through the tunnel and get your vehicle shiny and bright. It’ll be buffed dry using a chamois cloth. The tunnel is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

CATERER

1 Lake Region Caterers

18 King Hill Road, Naples, 787-3327

Serving all of southern Maine, the professional team at Lake Region Caterers will perfectly execute your catered event to ensure a wonderful experience for you and your guests. The staff will help you celebrate life’s important and special events, whether in your home, place of business, or chosen venue. They source locally and hand-select the best ingredients for both freshness and flavor. See the menu at www.lakeregioncaterers.com.

2 Kindred Farms Market & Bakery

595 Meadow Road, Casco, 627-5224

Kindred Farms is a family run business whose mission is to bring fresh, locally-grown produce, homemade bakery items and seasonal goods to their community. Special order cakes are also available with notice. Follow them on Facebook for daily specials and updates. Planning a special event? Fill out the online form under the “Contact” menu on their website at www.kindredfarmsmaine.com. The market is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Masa Sub & Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza, Windham, 893-2688

Along with running the restaurant, Peter and Debbie Giannoumis also offer catering services. Food varieties at Masa Sub and Grill range from traditional American to Greek and Mediterranean. “Fresh” and “homemade” describe all of the dishes on their menu, which can be viewed on their Facebook page. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

CHIROPRACTOR

1 Windham Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

584 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-9001

Dr. Mark Wasowski uses a variety of chiropractic techniques, including diversified, drop-table, lumbar flexion, distraction, Bio Energetic Synchronization, and Activator. Using those techniques, chiropractic care can alleviate neck pain, back pain, headaches, asthma, and many other ailments. Read about what to expect during your first visit at www.windhamchiro.com.

2 Moore Chiropractic and Wellness Center

936 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8356

Moore Chiropractic Center, an established, family-owned practice, has been delivering quality family chiropractic care to the Sebago Lakes Region since 1976. Chiropractor Dr. Alan Moore, D.C., is a second-generation chiropractor specializing in quick and effective pain relief through modern chiropractic techniques, core strength training, along with posture and flexibility training. Browse www.moorechirocenter.com to learn more about the services offered.

3 Ten Lakes Chiropractic Clinic

300 Portland Road #2, Bridgton, 647-9900

Ten Lakes Chiropractic Clinic offers specialized chiropractic adjustments with concurrent home care, rehabilitation exercises, and nutritional consultation. Dr. Derek Eagan, D.C. heads up the staff and uses a blend of techniques to treat each patient exactly as their conditions require. The team’s mission is to serve families in the Lakes Region community with the highest quality chiropractic care, so that each individual may realize his or her full health potential.

COFFEE SHOP

1 Chutes Family Restaurant

686 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5197

Chute’s Family Restaurant, originally Chute’s Coffee Shop, was opened in 1978. Fresh ingredients are combined to yield a hearty, old-fashioned Maine breakfast. What could be a better pairing than a cup of hot, delicious coffee with a giant cinnamon bun? Check out their menu and specials on their Facebook page. Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

2 Aroma Joe’s Coffee

704 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-8678

The menu at this drive-through starts with their award-winning brand of Aroma Joe’s Coffee and Espresso. Their House Roast gives you a smooth transition into your workday, while their Dark Roast is geared to the coffee enthusiast. Their water-processed decaf contains no chemicals. If coffee alone isn’t cutting it for you, boost it up a notch with one of their specialty espresso drinks made from scratch.

3 Village Donut Shop & Bakery

1246 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4444

Perk up with freshly-made coffee and doughnuts at Village Donut Shop & Bakery. The shop offers an extensive selection of pastries from their in-house bakery. From the baker’s table comes all of your favorite scones and muffins — maple walnut scones, strawberry scones, and raspberry lemon muffins. Danish and plain and filled croissants are also delicious. They serve breakfast and lunch daily.

COMPUTER SERVICE/RETAILER

1 Naples Computer Services

71 Harrison Road, Naples, 693-3746

Eric Bachelder established Naples Computer Services in Nov. 2003. He can provide help with new hardware integration, set up new software, and answer any general questions concerning your PC. Some of the services he offers include virus, spyware, and malware removal; PC repair and upgrades; networking solutions; data recovery; remote desktop management; and security camera systems.

2 Maine Computer MD

89 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 409-7585

The tech team at Maine Computer MD offers affordable computer repairs for Macs and PCs. They can identify and repair the cause of system crashes, lockups, errors and other hardware issues. In addition to repairing your PC, they can increase your system’s performance by getting your computer back into shape. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 PC Lighthouse

65 White’s Bridge Road, Windham, 671-0693

With more than 40 years of experience, Dave Barracks at PC Lighthouse performs repairs on PC and Apple laptops and desktops, plus many tablets, in a static free work environment. Some of his services include virus/spyware removal, motherboard repair/replacement, upgrades and data recovery. Fast, reliable, and affordable, his normal turnaround time is 72 hours. Seniors are especially welcome. Read more at www.pclighthouse.biz.

CONSIGNMENT/ SECOND-HAND SHOP

1 Goodwill Store and Donation Center

31 Landing Road, Windham, 892-8463

A not-for-profit social enterprise, the revenues from the sales at Goodwill Industries of Northern New England’s retail stores fund workforce programs. From clothing, shoes and accessories to household items, books and games, you are sure to find great deals for the whole family here. They offer an ever-changing inventory creating a new experience every time you shop. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Salvation Army Thrift Store

1225 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-7861

Sales of clothing, furniture, household items, stationery and cards, shoes, toys and jewelry at the store benefit the Salvation Army’s adult rehabilitation centers that heal addictions, improve lives, and restore families. The store frequently offers sales and specials. Open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

3 Kargos

686 Roosevelt Trail, Suite 1, Windham, 892-1007

Kargos is a fine and fun resale/consignment boutique for women. You’ll find gently used items, including clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry, in this eclectic thrift shop. The boutique has a great section of vintage clothing — and a section for little girls, too. Gift certificates are available. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

CONSTRUCTION/CONTRACTOR

1 Morrell’s Construction

5 Morrell Drive, Windham, 831-5767

According to owner John Morrell, Morrell’s Construction does a little of everything. The company performs excavation work, jacks up houses, puts in foundations and installs septic systems.

2 C.R. Tandberg Inc.

92 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-4124

C.R. Tandberg Inc. is an excavating contractor performing commercial, residential and industrial site work and septic systems. Additionally, they sell sand, gravel and loam (screened and crushed materials). The business was established and incorporated in 1949. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 P&K Sand & Gravel

234 Casco Road, Naples, 693-6765

Providing residential, commercial and development excavation services since 1970, P&K Sand & Gravel has been servicing southern and western Maine with commercial and residential excavating, site work, and Redi-Mix concrete. Their accomplished team of professionals provides residential, commercial and development excavation services. For specifics, go to www.pksandgravel.com.

CONVENIENCE STORE

1 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

It would be hard not to find what you’re looking for here, from pizza to deli food to spirits. The Umbrella Factory Supermarket has a full-service deli, bakery and produce department. They offer, ready-to-eat meals, live lobsters year round, and much more. The supermarket is also an Agency Liquor Store and a grocery store. Store hours are Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Sunset Variety has a full deli takeout section, offering sandwiches, pizza and Maine’s best steak-and-cheese sub. They are an Agency Liquor Store. In addition, they sell kerosene, fill propane tanks, and carry Poulin Grain animal feed. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Mr. Mike’s

670 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-1184

Open 24/7, Mr. Mike’s carries a wide array of products to suit your needs. They have soda, beer, wine, water, cigarettes, candy, salty snacks, lottery tickets, a few grocery items, and much more. This convenience store sells Mobil gas.

DANCE STUDIO

1 Wanda Plummer’s Dance School

23 Winslow Road, Casco, 627-4959

Wanda Plummer’s Dance School offers a variety of dance classes for preschoolers to adults — ballet, tap, jazz/hip hop, cheer dance and tumbling. Their dance studios are located in Limington, Sebago and Casco. Six years ago, they started competing on a small scale in local regional dance competitions. Check the school’s Facebook page for classes and prices.

2 CenterStage Performing Arts

1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 807-7405

CenterStage Performing Arts Center is a dance studio that has classes from age 3 to adult. Students are provided with the ability to choose from a multitude of dance styles, such as jazz, acro, ballet, hip hop and so much more. Their goal for every student is to enjoy dance while learning proper technique. They offer classes in an educational, challenging, and fun classroom environment conducted by an outstanding teaching faculty. Visit www.centerstagemaine.com.

3 Western Maine Dance & Gymnastics

12 Bacon St., Bridgton, 647-8306

Western Maine Dance & Gymnastics provides dance and gymnastics for students of all ages and abilities. Their instructors strive to instill the confidence and draw out the potential of each student no matter what their level of physical aptitude might be. Recreational, competitive, and recital/demonstration level opportunities are regular offerings with a constant eye toward the fundamentals of each discipline. Find out more at www.wmdgwildcats.com.

DAY CAMP/DAYCARE

1 Brooks Family Childcare

119 Leach Hill Road, Casco, 627-3288

In operation since August 2011, Brooks Family Childcare is a small childcare and preschool center. Individual activities, group activities, supervised free-time and supervised outdoor play are offered. In addition to daily activities, they have a more formal pre-school program for children between the ages of 36 months and pre-kindergarten that focuses on early learning skills. The center provides care Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 A Place to Grow Child Care & Learning Center

15 Danielle Drive, Windham, 893-0200

A Place to Grow offers a safe, quality, learning environment for infants through age 12. With their experienced staff and school-based programs, the center provides your child with an unsurpassed learning experience. Students will build strong relationships with both their peers and their teachers through various instructional methods while discovering the fun of learning. Open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Little Log Cabin Montessori School

120 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-1441

Little Log Cabin Montessori School provides a safe, nurturing and peaceful environment where children ages 18 months to 6 years learn using a hands-on, experiential approach. An online comment from a parent states, “This is a fantastic school, a gem of the region. We have sent two children through LLCMS, and the school has exceeded our expectations in every way.” Care is provided Monday-Friday.

DENTIST

1 Armstrong Advanced Dental Concepts

744 Roosevelt Trail, Suite 104, Windham, 892-8325

Dr. Stanley Armstrong and his team at Advanced Dental Concepts offer comprehensive and compassionate dental care for patients of all ages with varying needs of treatment. The team provides a variety of cosmetic dentistry procedures including dental implants, veneers, Cad-Cam one-visit dentistry, professional whitening, and more. Take a virtual office tour at www.armstrongadvanced.com.

2 Dr. Charles Brown, D.D.S.

713 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3572

Dr. Charles Brown earned his D.D.S. degree from Northwestern University Dental School in 1980. Upon graduation, Dr. Brown started his practice in Naples where he has remained for 36 years. A patient commented online, “Dr. Brown and his staff are so very friendly, kind, and compassionate. His expertise is evident and greatly appreciated. Wonderful!”

3 Sebago Dental

51 Main St., Raymond, 655-9212

Bryan Leclerc D.D.S. at Sebago Dental works together with his patients to provide solutions to their dental needs. Dr. Leclerc graduated from New York University School of Dentistry in 2007. After working in a group practice near Portland, he searched for a small town in Maine with a population whose dental care needs were underserved and chose Raymond for his dream practice. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Tuesday noon-8 p.m.

DOCTOR/PEDIATRICIAN

1 Stephen Barter, M.D.

Naples Professional Center, 4 Meserve St., Naples, 693-3912

Dr. Stephen Barter is a family practitioner who has more than 37 years of experience delivering primary care services for all members of the family — from newborns to seniors. He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2 Raymond RediCare

1278 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6181

The staff at Raymond RediCare gives premium service with a personal touch. They treat patients ages 7+ whether injury or illness; home or industrial. Some of the services they provide include X-Rays, laser skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and physical exams. The facility is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

3 Elizabeth Sherlock, APRN-PNP

584 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3233

Elizabeth Sherlock specializes in pediatrics and is a nurse practitioner at Maine Medical Partners Lakes Region Primary Care. Her medical education includes receiving her pediatric nurse practitioner degree at State University of New York Upstate Medical Center in 1979. The facility’s hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

ENTERTAINER

1 Bill Adams Entertainment

300 Wiley Road, Naples, 239-7638

A professional wedding disc jockey and master of ceremonies, Bill Adams Entertainment has been serving all of Maine and New England since 2002. They offer a large array of services such as DJ and emcee services, game shows and trivia, multimedia, sound reinforcement, Maine backyard movie nights, and much more. In addition to weddings, you can book them for proms, dances, corporate events and other occasions.

2 Flamin’ Raymin and Sizzlin’ Suzzin

Windham/Raymond area

Raymond and Susan Dupuis are the dynamic party duo Flamin’ Raymin and Sizzlin’ Suzzin. As high energy disc jockeys, they donate their time as DJ fundraisers. They lead dance parties and have been working the year-round Lakes Region dance party circuit together for 20 years — teaching line dancing, country, hip hop, and other interactive dancing at a wide variety of functions.

3 Pete Finkle

256-5299

Maine singer/songwriter and guitarist Pete Finkle is a big hit whenever he plays at venues in the Lakes Region, such as the Deck House Sports Tavern at Seacoast Adventure. He performs classic hits — 1970s rock — while playing a bass drum with his foot, singing and playing the guitar. “I’m a noisy, high-energy kind of guy when I play,” he says.

ETHNIC RESTAURANT

1 Hana Asian Cuisine

795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 572-1298

Are you in the mood for sushi or hibachi? Hana Asian Cuisine located at the Windham Mall is the place to go. As an appetizer, try their Spicy Tuna Pizza — a pan-fried Japanese pancake topped with spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko. Hibachi dinners are served with clear soup, salad, vegetable, fried rice and two pieces of shrimp. Gluten-free items are available. Either dine in or take out. For restaurant hours, refer to www.hanawindham.com.

2 A La Mexicana

1227 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-9290

A 1950s-style diner trucked from Ohio will serve as the new home for A La Mexicana. Inspired by their origins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the restaurant infuses a festive family-friendly atmosphere with an enticing cuisine. They offer an extensive menu of combination plates, sizzling fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, and more. Their bar features domestic and imported beers, genuine Mexican drinks, and refreshing Margaritas. A second location is located in Bridgton.

3 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Rose’s Italian Restaurant provides handcrafted Italian dishes for families both near and far — both for vegetarian and meat lovers. They prepare all their dishes to order and serve thin crust, brick oven pizza. Lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus are offered. To view the menus, go to www.rosesitalian.com. Reservations for parties with more than six people are highly recommended. Open daily at 11 a.m.

FAMILY RESTAURANT

1 Cole Farms Restaurant & Pub

64 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-4714

Enjoy comfort food with friends and family at Cole Farms Restaurant & Pub. Fresh, homemade breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites have been served here for more than 65 years. Spurning today’s world of pre-packaged, ready-made dinners, the staff is committed to offering their quality home-style cooking. To appeal to all ages, they have a picnic area and a playground. See their menus and hours at www.colefarms.com.

2 Campfire Grille

518 Portland Road, Bridgton, 803-2255

Specializing in American cuisine with an emphasis on creative comfort food, Campfire Grille is a place you’re going to want to gather round. Join your family and friends in the lounge for a local craft beer or creative cocktail — you must try an original S’more Tini. Outdoor seating is available in the summer. Open daily for both lunch and dinner.

3 Pat’s Pizza

844 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1700

A full-service family restaurant, Pat’s Pizza offers a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, pizzas, pasta dinners, salads, roll-ups, desserts, and many other items sure to satisfy everyone’s appetite. Their patrons enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, great service and delicious food. The restaurant has flat screen TVs at every booth and a game room to entertain all ages.

FINANCIAL PLANNER/ADVISER

1 Edward Jones – Karen Fuller

2 McConkey Road, Suite 2, Gray, 657-6238

As an Edward Jones financial adviser since 2007, Karen Fuller’s primary goal is to help individual investors develop an investment strategy geared toward their unique, long-term goals. Whether you need to save for a child’s college education, reduce taxes or plan for retirement, she can help. Go to www.edwardjones.com for more information. Her office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday by appointment only.

2 Edward Jones – Pete Neelon

778 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2255

As an Edward Jones financial adviser, Pete Neelon CFP, AAMS believes it’s important to invest his time to understand what you’re working toward before you invest your money. It’s also important to understand the level of risk you’re comfortable accepting when investing to balance it with the steps necessary to reach your long-term goals. He is dedicated to providing you top-notch client service.

3 PFS Investments – Christopher Wallace

48 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 894-7746

Christopher Wallace at PFS Investments empowers the families he serves by educating them to make better financial choices and to use the products and services he offers to reach their goals. He takes great pride in associating with PFS (Primerica Financial Services) dedicated to providing families from all walks of life the protection they need at a price they can afford.

FITNESS CENTER

1 Planet Fitness

759 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7400

Planet Fitness offers a high-quality, unique gym experience at an exceptional value. Their non-intimidating, welcoming and supportive environment known as the judgment-free zone fosters a sense of community among their members. Whether you’re looking for a customized exercise plan or need help using the equipment, their certified trainers are ready to help you. For more details and club hours, go to www.planetfitness.com.

2 Personalized Nutrition & Fitness

8 Crimson Drive, Windham, 892-8333

Personalized Nutrition & Fitness offers a variety of challenging, fun, and beneficial classes for all ages and abilities. Whether you’re looking to burn maximum calories, build strength and endurance, or increase your overall health, PNF Fitness Classes are an exciting and cost-effective way to reach your wellness goals. Check out their class schedule at www.pnfme.com. Open daily 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

3 Lake Region Fitness

23 New Colonial Drive, Bridgton, 647-5556

Established in 2004, Lake Region Fitness is a 24-hour key card access gym with a wide selection of cardio, strength, and plyometric training equipment. The facility features a safe, clean environment and supportive personal trainers for the benefit of their valued members. Whether you are just starting out, intermediate or advanced, all fitness levels are welcome.

FRUIT & VEGETABLE STAND

1 Chipman Farm

69 Shaker Road, Gray, 657-4925

1203 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2148

Chipman Farm opens in early May and operates through fall. The crew hand picks their produce daily and takes great pride in always having a fresh quality product available to you. They grow sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, apples, pumpkins, cut flowers, and much more. Spring hours at the Raymond farm stand are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and at the Gray farm stand 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Kindred Farms Market & Bakery

595 Meadow Road, Casco, 627-5224

Kindred Farms is a family run business in a country farm setting whose mission is to bring fresh, locally-grown produce, homemade bakery items and seasonal goods to their community. They’re known for their amazing food, beautiful flowers, selection of fresh vegetables, as well as homemade soaps and crafts. The market is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Bridgton Summer Farmers’ Market

Lot behind Reny’s, 214 Main Street, Bridgton

Founded in 1996, the Bridgton Summer Farmers’ Market runs from 8 a.m-1 p.m. on Saturdays during the months of May through November. Features include quality organic vegetables and meat, local artisans, and live music. In partnership with the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, the Market participates in the Harvest Bucks program which allows SNAP shoppers to double their EBT dollars.

FUEL COMPANY/SUPPLIER

1 Downeast Energy

34 Manchester Drive, Windham, 1-800-640-4806

Downeast Energy serves Maine and New Hampshire homes and businesses with heating oil, K-1, biofuel and propane delivery. Count on them for reliable heating and cooling services including equipment advice, sales, installation and maintenance. For more information on this family owned, Maine-based company, go to www.downeastenergy.com. Drop-in hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 PitStop Fuels

82 Main St., Bridgton (satellite office), 888-773-8357

Pit Stop Fuels provides fast, economical fuel deliveries for southern Maine while also offering many complementary goods and services for all your heating needs. They supply home heating fuel oil and propane delivery service in the Greater Bridgton area. Set up your online account to make ordering a breeze at www.pitstopfuels.com.

3 Dodge Oil & Propane Co.

313 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-4929

The people at Dodge Oil & Propane Co. pride themselves on providing top-notch heating service and fuel deliveries to families and businesses throughout York and Cumberland County. They bring their customers quality heating fuels at very competitive prices. They offer all the products and services of the large-scale companies in a smaller package.

GARDEN/FLORAL CENTER

1 Studio Flora

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

As a florist and gift shop located in the heart of the Sebago Lake region, Studio Flora offers the freshest blooms for every occasion, indoor and outdoor plants, or the perfect gift. The company’s master designers have created arrangements of flowers and plants, unique and tasteful, to meet your every need. Their services are displayed at www.studioflora.me. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

2 Watkins Flowers Florist & Garden Center

791 Roosevelt Trail, Casco, 655-5459

Watkins Flowers Florist & Garden Center is a full-service plant and flower location. During the spring and summer, they offer a wide variety of annuals and perennials. Their wide array of hanging baskets, deck pots and hanging bags are designed and planted by their staff. During the fall, they sell mums, asters, pumpkins, cornstalks and beautiful fall floral arrangements. The holiday season features Maine-grown Christmas trees. See www.watkinsflowersme.com.

3 Windham Flower Shop

299 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5459

Owner Rhonda Davis at Windham Flower Shop gets rave reviews from her customers. A Facebook post about this master floral designer reads, “Rhonda is amazing! She created the most beautiful flower arrangements for our September wedding. The colors and combinations were absolutely perfect. We highly recommend the Windham Flower Shop. Rhonda is flexible, creative, and great to work with.” The shop opens Monday-Saturday at 9 a.m.; closing hours vary.

GAS STATION

1 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Fill up your tank with gasoline or diesel fuel at Sunset Variety. The gas station there sells highly sought after 93 octane — great for snowmobiles, boats, luxury cars, etc. They also sell kerosene and they fill propane tanks. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 C.N. Brown Big Apple

357 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1583

C.N. Brown Big Apple sells Citgo gasoline that has a detergent additive designed to help keep your engine performance at its peak by keeping your fuel injectors and intake valves clean. Participate in the Big Apple Rewards Program and earn points for every fuel and in-store purchase.

3 Mr. Mike’s

670 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-1184

Open 24 hours each day, Mr. Mike’s carries windshield wash and other automotive products in addition to Mobil gasoline. The new Mobil 1 Extended Performance High Mileage motor oil is the only one that delivers 15,000 miles of protection between oil changes.

GIFT STORE

1 HomeSpun Creations

9 Wiley Road, Naples, 251-1618

A hidden treasure, HomeSpun Creations Gift Shop is open year round selling a wide variety of unique gifts made by local artists. Choose from hand-painted slates and wood, watercolors, metal signs, railings, sculptures, mittens, dolls, photos, note cards, magnets, McCall’s Candles, Wooden Wick Candles, handmade soaps and much, much more. For shop hours, check out their Facebook page.

2 Studio Flora

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

At Studio Flora, in addition to providing their clients with fresh flowers, they also provide a grand showroom featuring home décor, indoor plants, scarves, candles, tasteful and one-of-a-kind gift items, as well as jewelry from Maine’s own local jeweler D. Cole Jewelers. Visit www.studioflora.me for more details. Store hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Cricket’s Corner Shoppe

1223 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-4544

Check out the array of great gifts at Cricket’s Corner Shoppe, the place that makes your house a home. A few of the numerous items they carry include Maine-made products, Melissa and Doug Toys, Donna Sharp handbags, dollhouses and dollhouse furniture, women’s accessories, collectibles, maple syrup and maple candy, and jams and jellies. Open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

GOLF COURSE

1 Point Sebago Golf Resort

261 Point Sebago Road, Route 302, Casco, 558-8040

Hailed as one of the finest golf courses in Maine, Point Sebago’s 18-hole championship course is situated on 500 acres of spectacular white birch forest. The par 72 course caters to all levels of play. Course length ranges from a challenging 7,002 yards from the back tees to a forgiving 3,200 yards from the forward tees. Read about Point Sebago golf vacation packages at www.pointsebago.com.

2 Spring Meadows Golf Club

59 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-2586

Spring Meadows Golf Club is a beautifully maintained public golf course that is recognized as one of the premier 18-hole championship golf courses in the southern Maine area with a versatile design that caters to both the avid golfer and the beginner. Also, you’ll find a full driving range, practice putting green, plus a bar and lounge are

a with inside and outside seating. Go to www.springmeadowsgolf.com to book a tee time online.

3 Bridgton Highlands Golf & Tennis Club

379 Highland Road, Bridgton, 647-3491

Bridgton Highlands is a fun and friendly, open-to-the-public golf and tennis facility located in the heart of Maine’s Lakes Region with a range of activities for men, women, couples and youth. Their 18-hole layout provides a challenging and enjoyable golf experience in a scenic setting. Take a tour of their course by viewing the short video posted at www.bridgtonhighlands.com.

GROCERY STORE

1 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

Whether you’re shopping for everything on your grocery list or just need a few specialty items, The Umbrella Factory Supermarket will meet your needs. This hometown local Shop ‘n Save offers a full-service deli, fresh bakery, produce, groceries, a frozen section, prepared meals, and live lobsters year round. They are the wine and spirits capital of Maine, complete with an Agency Liquor Store. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy

797 Roosevelt Trail, Windham Mall, Windham, 892-2532

Hannaford is known for their goal of providing wholesome, affordable food and their efforts to promote health and nutrition education. Their Hannaford brand products are equal to or better in quality than the leading national brands, for a lot less. Nature’s Place offers high-quality, certified-organic and natural products at affordable prices. Find special offers at www.hannaford.com.

3 Shaw’s Supermarket

770 Roosevelt Trail, Shaw’s Plaza, Windham, 892-5159

At Shaw’s, they’re focused on providing you with a fresh and healthy experience every time you enter the store. Here you’ll find a great array of seafood, meat, produce, deli and bakery offerings, a floral department, as well as a health and beauty section. Delicious flavors, great values — their exclusive brands have it all, such as Signature, Lucerne Dairy Farms and O Organics with hundreds of USDA-certified organic products.

HAIR STYLIST/BARBER

1 Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-3065

A full-service salon that opened in 2013, the talented and friendly technicians at Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty specialize in customized color and cuts. They continue their education in hair design and coloring by attending educational seminars and taking classes throughout the year. Follow Chic Boutique on Facebook to view photos of their work.

2 Jewlz Beyond Hair

12 Lakes Plaza Drive, Naples, 693-3899

Jewlz Beyond Hair is a full-service salon specializing in hair styling, manicure/pedicure treatments, basic facials, massage and tanning services. They offer SexyHair, Mirabella Cosmetics, Framesi Color Lover, Matrix Socolor and Matrix Styling products. With so many ways to relax and pamper yourself, why not call for an appointment today? Hours are Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

3 Windham Barber Shop

15 Heathwood Drive, Windham, 370-0054

Treat yourself to a straight razor shave with hot lather at the Windham Barber Shop. They also trim beards, mustaches and eyebrows along with doing men’s and boys’ haircuts. A customer online post reads, “Will always be my #1 barbershop. Love the people, love the service, and love the atmosphere. Plus, my hair looks pretty rad as well!” The shop is open Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-in service only.

HARDWARE/PAINT STORE

1 Aubuchon Hardware

499 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3343

777 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3909

Aubuchon Hardware supplies its stores and e-commerce website with high quality, brand name home repair products at prices you can afford. You can count on Aubuchon for tools, plumbing, electrical, hardware, lawn and garden, paint, farm and pet, outdoor living, and automotive. Their associates can help you out by cutting glass and keys, color matching paint, along with a host of other services. For store hours see www.hardwarestore.com.

2 Lowe’s

64 Manchester Drive, Windham, 893-4016

For more than 60 years, Lowe’s has provided customer-valued solutions with the best prices, products and services to make them the first choice for home improvement. They offer in-store consultation and design services on building materials, plumbing supplies, roofing materials, home furnishings and landscaping. Lowe’s is open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 (TIE) Hayes True Value Hardware

204 Portland Road, Bridgton, 647-3342

A family owned and operated hardware store, Hayes True Value Hardware and Just Ask Rental has been committed to serving the Lakes Region for more than 50 years. Start your projects off right with quality tools, products and expert advice from their True Value Hardwarians. Come in for all your spring lawn and garden needs. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 (TIE) Paris Farmers Union

13 Sandy Creek Road, Bridgton, 647-2383

1243 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6760

Paris Farmers Union stores sell feed and grain, as well as thousands of other products including pet foods, pet supplies, bird feed, hardware, farm supplies, seed, agricultural supplies, building materials, and a complete line of garden supplies. The company is committed to a longstanding tradition of providing a friendly atmosphere and outstanding customer service. Both stores are open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 7:30-4 p.m., and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

HOME FURNISHINGS/FURNITURE STORE

1 J. Décor Co.

31 Main St., Bridgton, 647-5555

Housed in a historic apothecary, J. Décor Co. is a purveyor of new and heirloom-quality furniture, hip vintage industrial furnishings, local Maine gifts, housewares, boutique wines and craft beer. The friendly owners are known for providing great advice on selecting just the right wine. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

2 America’s Mattress & Furniture Gallery

771 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-2887

America’s Mattress & Furniture Gallery originally started as a sleep shop more than 30 years ago, but now the company has grown to become a full-service home furnishings business. They aim to exceed expectations in assisting with the appropriate selection of products, quality delivery service, and superb customer support. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 Mills & Co.

778 Roosevelt Trail, Rich Plaza, Windham, 893-1115

Mills & Co is a must-visit store where you’ll find the best products for your home and kitchen. Their store is chock full of gourmet cookware and foods, food prep tools, home décor goods, comforters, sheets, pillows, towels, small electrics, cutlery, Keurig K-cups, and much more. Store hours are Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

HOTEL/MOTEL/B&B/INN

1 Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham

965 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-8870

Enjoy consistently high customer satisfaction at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel. They offer onsite amenities such as an indoor heated pool, fitness center, guest laundry, and business center. Wake up to a free continental breakfast. Stay connected with free WiFi. All guest rooms feature a microwave, mini-refrigerator, and flat-screen HDTV. Smartly-appointed meeting space awaits those planning a conference or special event.

2 Noble House Inn

81 Highland Road, Bridgton, 647-3733

The focus at the Noble House Inn has always been on offering luxury guest rooms with dreamy beds, wicked-good breakfasts, their famous homemade cookies, and exceptional hospitality. Breathe in the crisp mountain air from your screened porch, or let the whirling bubbles of a Jacuzzi tub melt away your cares before nestling beneath plush linen

s in one of their antique-furnished and contemporarily-appointed guest rooms or luxury suites.

3 (TIE) White Pines Inn at Sebago Lake

1262 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6114

The White Pines Inn at Sebago Lake offers year-round motel lodging for business and pleasure travelers. The convenient rooms with exterior entrances offer queen size beds, free WiFi, satellite TV with HBO, refrigerator, microwave oven, air conditioning/heat, clock radio with alarm, and coffeemaker. Suites add fireplaces and sitting areas. The inn accommodates pets. Reserve online at www.whitepinesme.com.

3 (TIE) Windham Way Motel

1111 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-4762

Family-owned since 1985, the Windham Way offers an outdoor pool, long-term stays and pet-friendly rooms, as well as 25 units with efficiency apartments and weekly rentals available. Rooms have air conditioning and cable TV. Located across the road from Sebago Lake, the motel is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and other attractions.

ICE CREAM

1 Area 51 Dairy Bar at The Umbrella Factory Outlet

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3900

Featuring Maine’s own Gifford’s Ice Cream and Eli’s soda, Area 51 Dairy Bar is a U.F.O. out-of-this-world ice cream experience. Try their delicious shakes, sundaes, cones, fruit smoothies, and fountain soda floats. Choose from aptly named ice cream treats like the Little Dipper, a two scoop sundae; the E.T., a 16- or 24-ounce ice cream shake; or the Galaxy, a three scoop banana split. Summer hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

2 The Mosquito Ice Cream Shop

1333 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2899

Established in 1996, The Mosquito Ice Cream Shop scoops out huge, awesome ice cream sundaes and cones with a giant selection of ice cream and frozen yogurt. Their portion sizes are generous and customer service is superb. The shop is open Friday-Sunday 1-9 p.m. through the month of April. More days are added as the summer season ramps up.

3 Ice Cream Dugout

3 Storm Drive, North Windham, 894-7769

Located just north of Seacoast Fun Park, the Ice Cream Dugout proudly serves Shain’s of Maine ice cream, baseball-themed sundaes and their exclusive homemade Dugout Ice Cream. They offer yogurt, sherbet, sorbet and no fat/no sugar flavors. The Dugout also carries the famous Sea Dogs Biscuit, named after the Red Sox AA affiliate in Portland. See their ice cream menu at www.icecreamdugout.com. Open during the Red Sox season.

INSURANCE AGENT

1 Cross Insurance

745 Roosevelt Trail, Unit 1, Windham, 892-7996

Contact Cross Insurance to work with one of their representatives who will find the right insurance policy for you. Their available products include homeowners, business owners, personal and business auto, dwelling fire, personal and commercial flood, as well as personal and commercial umbrella policies. From home insurance to professional liability coverage, Cross provides you with the best insurance solutions to keep both your family and business protected.

2 Chalmers Insurance Group

100 Main St., Bridgton, 647-3311

Celebrating 161 years of dedicated service to their clients and community, count on Chalmers Insurance Group to have you covered. Choose them for attentive, personalized service, plus comprehensive coverage from the nation’s top carriers, at a rate with which you are comfortable. Home, auto, life, and business insurance — they take pride in protecting all of your assets. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

3 Clark Insurance

766 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8541

Clark Insurance, founded in 1931, is a 100 percent employee-owned company and places in the top 5 percent of agencies in the nation according to the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers Association of America. Their agents work to ensure you have a broad offering of coverage and pricing as well as fast and fair claim service. They have a reputation for exceptional expertise, superior service and outstanding customer satisfaction.

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Rose’s Italian Restaurant has been located in the heart of North Windham for decades, providing handcrafted Italian meals for families both near and far. Antipasto salad, fettuccine alfredo and chicken cacciatore are but a few of the many classic Italian dishes they serve. Brick oven pizzas are handcrafted with fresh ingredients. To view the lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus, go to www.rosesitalian.com. Open daily at 11 a.m.

2 Vivo Country Italian Kitchen & Bar

18 Depot St., Bridgton, 647-8488

Casual dining inspired by the Italian countryside can be found at Vivo Country Italian Kitchen & Bar. This eatery is the latest from longtime restaurateurs Joanie Wilson and her husband Jimmy Burke who understand that fresh, excellent quality ingredients of traditional Italian dishes will express themselves in the heritage and delight of Italian cuisine. Reservations are recommended. The dining room opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday.

3 Venezia Ristorante

251 North High St., Bridgton, 647-5333

Celebrate Italian food and wine at Venezia Ristorante. A customer online review raves, “This is a fabulous restaurant — quality and large servings. Probably the best Italian that I’ve ever had. Veal Parm that was out of this world. Great ravioli. Super service. Delightful atmosphere. Very, very special.” Reservations are advisable, but walk-ins are welcome.

JEWELRY STORE

1 Windham Jewelers

765 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-6700

A family-owned business since 1974, Windham Jewelers specializes in buying and selling gold, diamonds and estate jewelry. Some of their many services include ring sizing and re-sizing, prong replacement and re-tipping, creating custom jewelry, watch repair and battery replacement, appraisals, and jewelry cleaning. For store hours, go to www.windhamjewelers.net.

2 G.C. Cramer Jewelers

730 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3820

G.C. Cramer Jewelers can handle your custom-made jewelry, jewelry repair and restoration needs. A satisfied customer writes, “I contacted Gary to see about finding some colored diamonds for an engagement ring. In the end, I chose one of the canary diamonds in a radiant cut and it ended up making the most beautiful engagement ring for my fiancé. I could not have been happier.” Store hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.

3 Mexicali Blues

1338 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 835-4453

Explore the vast collection of handcrafted sterling silver and fashion jewelry at Mexicali Blues. They have elegant gemstone pendants, funky beaded necklaces, feather earrings, sterling silver toe rings, and so much more. They are sure to have the perfect beautiful piece of jewelry to complement your favorite bohemian outfit. Check out www.mexicaliblues.com for samples. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., daily.

LANDSCAPING SUPPLIES/LAWN CARE

1 Sebago Gardens Landscaping

7 Architectural Drive, Windham, 318-7825

Operated by Nathan Sawyer, Sebago Gardens will bring your residential or commercial property ideas to life. Hardscaping is their specialty — patios, stone walls, granite steps and more. Other fortes include tree cutting and chipping, bush hogging, pruning, driveway and parking lot sealcoating, mowing, roof raking and snowplowing. It’s time to start planning for your flower beds and gardens, so place an order with them for their quality loam, mulch, soil and compost.

2 Lowe’s

64 Manchester Drive, Windham, 893-4016

Come to Lowe’s for everything you need for your landscaping projects. Noticing bare spots in your yard? Visit their Garden Center and grab a bag of Scott’s EZ Seed or plant a new rosebush. If you want a new landscape feature fast, check out trees, shrubs and plants raised to perfection at their specialty nursery. For a change of pace, Tiki torches add elegance to any outdoor space. Lowe’s is open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

3 Clement Bros. Lawn & Landscape

Clement Road, Naples, 693-6646

Clement Bros. has been designing, installing and maintaining quality landscapes in the Sebago Lake Region for more than 30 years. They are committed to using natural products and best management practices to ensure a safe environment. They specialize in creating outdoor living areas utilizing stone and native plants with an emphasis on low maintenance. Property watch and snow removal services are also available to complete your full-service needs.

LAUNDRY/DRY CLEANER

1 Busy Bee Laundromat and Dry Cleaners

771 Roosevelt Trail No. 7, North Windham Shopping Center, 892-5914

A self-service laundry and dry cleaning facility, Busy Bee offers onsite dry cleaning, alterations/repairs, and rug cleaning. They offer more than 40 coin-operated washers and dryers for personal use along with vending machines for detergent, and soda and snacks. Amenities include Cable TV and WiFi. Local businesses can take advantage of their free pickup and delivery service. Open daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

2 Pratt-Abbott Cleaners

839 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5379

At Pratt Abbott, they love helping you and your business look your very best. Save time by letting their attendants wash, dry and fold your everyday laundry for you. Whether you need to do your weekly household laundry or want to clean oversized items such as comforters or sleeping bags, their commercial washers and dryers make it easy. Pratt Abbott is Maine’s foremost expert in wedding dress cleaning and preservation. Open daily, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Raymond Laundry

1233 Roosevelt Trail No. 14, Raymond, 655-1070

Raymond Laundry offers a wash/dry/fold service, dry cleaning services, free WiFi, self-serve coin-op, vending machines and a great lounge area for their customers to sit and be comfortable while waiting. They have qualified personnel who are there to assist you with your laundry questions and concerns. Hours are 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily with the last wash at 5 p.m.

MASSAGE THERAPIST

1 Heaven & Earth Day Spa and Wellness Center

108 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 893-0033

At Heaven & Earth Day Spa and Wellness Center, they are committed to providing excellent service in a uniquely soothing environment. Your massage or polarity session will take place in one of their warm, comfortable, quiet rooms. Soft music will be played to help you relax. You will lie on a table specially designed for your comfort. For further information and prices, go to www.heavenandearthmassage.com.

2 Moore Chiropractic and Wellness Center

936 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8356

Moore Chiropractic Center provides affordable and effective massage therapy to their patients and clients. Save big by signing up for their Monthly Massage Membership. They also offer package deals for combining chiropractic and massage therapy. The types of massage they offer are primarily therapeutic massage, deep tissue and fascia massage, as well as Swedish massage. Request an appointment at www.moorechirocenter.com.

3 Rebecca LaWind, L.M.T.

62 Riverside Ridge Road, Windham, 749-4150

Licensed massage therapist Rebecca LaWind is the owner of LaWind Wellness, Massage Therapy and Yoga, a home-based business providing holistic massage therapy and private Kripalu yoga sessions as a way to reduce stress and to enhance wellness. The types of massage she performs include craniosacral therapy, prenatal/pregnancy, Swedish, yoga and Reiki.

NAILS/MANICURE and PEDICURE

1 (TIE) Angel Nails

1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-8880

Established in 2009, Angel Nails has five massaging pedicure chairs and six manicure stations. You can get beautiful, original nail art crafted freehand by Vanny. Her nail art is a wonder to behold; she truly is an artist. Additionally, facial waxing is offered. Hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-in clients are welcome.

1 (TIE) Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-3065

Visit nail tech McKenzie at Chic Boutique Hair & Beauty to choose from her menu of services that includes gel manicures and pedicures, express manicures and pedicures, full acrylic sets, nail art, and more. Look for her occasional specials on the salon’s Facebook page.

2 Excel Nails Salon

778 Roosevelt Trail, Rich Plaza, Windham, 892-6752

Excel Nails Salon is a professional full-service nails and spa parlor offering eyebrow waxing and nail designs such as shellac and pink and white. Gift cards are available, and they offer special pricing for kids. Appointments are available; walk-ins are welcome. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Simplicity…a different salon

791 Roosevelt Trail, Casco, 655-2555

Simplicity Salon offers individualized attention that fulfills the specific needs of each and every guest in a simplistic and nurturing environment. Their nail services include manicures, pedicures, shellac, fills, full set, pink and white fills and pink and white full set. Salon hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

NONPROFIT AGENCY

1 Goodwill Store and Donation Center

31 Landing Road, Windham, 892-8463

A not-for-profit social enterprise, Goodwill Industries of Northern New England funds workforce programs with the revenue from their sales at retail stores. You help them help their neighbors find stability through work by funding Goodwill employment opportunities, job skills training and job placement assistance. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 Sebago Lake Rotary Club

Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Rotary, the global network of business professionals, improves people’s lives by providing essential amenities to the needy both in the local community and across the globe. Sebago Lake Rotary Club hosts many special fundraising events throughout the year, such as their ice fishing derbies and a pizza challenge. Guests are welcome to join them at one of their weekly meetings held at Pat’s Pizza in Windham on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Read more at www.sebagolakerotary.org.

3 Riding to the Top

14 Lilac Drive, Windham, 892-2813

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center (RTT) is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities overcome challenges and reach their highest potential through the healing power of horses. RTT has a herd of therapeutic riding horses and a wonderful facility that includes a heated indoor arena, office space, an outdoor arena, and miles of trails. View their upcoming events at www.ridingtothetop.org.

PET SERVICES/SUPPLIES

1 Pawz & Clawz Petz

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5366

Pawz & Clawz Petz uses only USDA-approved, inspected, licensed and regulated kennels and breeders that have a superior compliance record. In addition to great puppies, kittens and other critters, they offer a large selection of pet apparel, collars, harnesses, toys, treats and unique gifts. Open Sunday and Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

2 Pet Life

770 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham, 892-8825

At Pet Life, you’ll find thousands of products hand-picked by their pet experts. Whether it is premium nutrition, holistic remedies, or essential basic supplies, the staff works to provide their customers with only the best pet care items and services at competitively low prices. To see the brands of dog and cat food they carry, go to www.petlifestores.com. Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

3 Paris Farmers Union

13 Sandy Creek Road, Bridgton, 647-2383

1243 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-6760

Paris Farmers Union’s selection of products for your non-human family members started primarily with pet food and has expanded over the years to include collars and leashes, pet beds and sleeping mats, toys, shampoo and grooming products, kennels and carriers. They even have medicines for when your pet is feeling under the weather. Both stores are open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

PHOTOGRAPHER

1 Molly & Victoria Co. Photography

6 Washington Court, Naples, 619-2121

Molly Breton and Victoria Johnson are a wedding and portrait photography team specializing in natural light photography and genuine images. They will create an experience that you’ll always remember. Together they bring creativity, experience, professionalism, knowledge. They pride themselves on being a friend to turn to during your wedding day, portrait session, or boudoir session. They offer workshops and mentoring sessions. Meet them at www.mollyandvictoriaphotographyco.com.

2 Studio Flora Photography

889 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7523

A portrait photographer for Studio Flora, Dustin Jordan wants to capture all the fun and excitement of your wedding day with vibrant, timeless images. He poses shots as little as possible — relying instead on capturing the natural, organic moments as they come. Use the contact form at www.studiofloraphotography.me to reach him.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

1 Riverview Physical Therapy

48 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-3952

At Riverview Physical Therapy, their number one priority is the patient. They provide personalized treatment with hands-on, compassionate care. Their highly trained staff treats every patient as if he or she is a family member or personal friend. They perform comprehensive evaluations and encourage patient input for treatment planning and goal setting. For a list of services, refer to www.riverviewphysicaltherapy.com.

2 Naples PT4U

4 Meserve St., Unit 2, Naples, 693-4202

Physical therapists Carol Harrington and Jeremy Nash are the clinicians at Naples PT4U, formerly Naples Physical Therapy. Pip Richardson is the office manager at this general practice dealing primarily with orthopedic and geriatric patients. Hours are Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

3 Richard Bader Physical Therapy

154 Main St., Bridgton, 647-5493

The mission of Richard Bader Physical Therapy is to provide exceptional and cost-effective rehabilitation services that emphasize functional independence for you. Each therapist offers advanced clinical experience in addition to their diverse experience. Their areas of specialty include sports medicine, orthopedics, chronic pain, TMJ, cranial sacral therapy, dry needling, vestibular diagnosis, and many more. Meet the team at www.rbpt.com.

PIZZA

1 Crazy Stallion Pizza Pie Factory

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-7400

Come to the Crazy Stallion Pizza Pie Factory at The Umbrella Factory Supermarket for the largest selection of specialty brick oven pizza around. Order a fresh-dough slice or a whole pie, with homemade sauce and a variety of fresh topping options. Breakfast pizzas are available any time. Please call ahead for large orders. They’re open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Add one hour to closing times in summer.

2 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Sunset Variety offers brick oven pizza and calzones made with only the finest ingredients available. Their pizza sauce consists of a blend of tomato, spices and olive oil. Some of the pies they offer are meat, veggie, breakfast, alfredo, pesto and buffalo. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Pat’s Pizza

844 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1700

Pat’s Pizza is a full-service family restaurant and bar, offering a full menu of hot and cold sandwiches, pizzas, pasta dinners, salads, roll-ups, desserts, and microbrews. Customize your own pie, or choose from 10 specialty pizzas and 19 gourmet pizza selections. Gluten-free pizza is available, too. Their full menu is posted at www.patswindham.com. Restaurant and takeout hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight.

PLUMBING/HEATING

1 Tim Grant Plumbing Plus

15 Roberts Drive, Windham, 892-8469

Professional, courteous and prompt, Tim Grant is a master plumber, master oil burner tech, and licensed gas tech who started his business in 2006. He and his son Matt service and install plumbing, heating, pumps, boilers, water softeners, as well as oil and gas burners.

2 Donnelly’s HVAC

6 Sandy Toes Lane, Windham, 892-1435

Donnelly’s HVAC specializes in propane heating, heat pumps, radiant-heat air exchange systems, hydronic-heat installations, and more. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

3 Collins Plumbing & Heating

1204 North High St., Bridgton, 647-4436

Collins Plumbing & Heating focuses on residential and commercial plumbing and heating. Their services include piping, plumbing, draining, water and sewage pumps, camp openings and closings, remodeling, new construction work, and emergency calls. A customer online review reads, “I highly recommend this company! I had a pipe that burst and they came right out, found the problem and fixed it so quickly. Very reasonable rates. They’re awesome!”

PRINTER/ GRAPHIC DESIGNER

1 Time4Printing

588 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 894-5600

Time4Printing prides itself on adding quality to the branding and marketing materials of companies. They print everything from business cards and brochures to catalogs and garments. Additionally, they produce signage, vehicle graphics and wraps. Let their graphics experts design a new logo for your enterprise. Shop their online store at www.time4printing.com. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

2 Bob the Screenprinter

632 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-8220

Specializing in traditional screen printing and embroidery, Bob the Screenprinter was created by implementing a few simple philosophies: fair pricing, quick turnarounds, and quality workmanship. They carry an extensive variety of products and are capable of multiple forms of apparel decoration to meet your needs. They also stock a large inventory of Windham fan and athlete apparel. Hours of operation are Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday- Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

3 Maine Street Graphics

170 Main St., Bridgton, 800-287-1423

First opening its doors in 1979, Maine Street Graphics has bright ideas in promotional marketing. This shop is a full-service promotional products distributor with in-house screen printing, embroidery and design capabilities. They are able to supply your company with every possible promotional product from more than 3000 suppliers. Search all of their products online at www.mainestreetgraphics.com.

PROPERTY RENTAL/MANAGEMENT AGENCY

1 Camp Care LLC

6 Sandy Toes Lane, Windham, 712-2238

A property management company based in the Lakes Region, Camp Care LLC possesses a varied background from yacht management, property management and construction. They provide a wide range of services to help eliminate the headaches and worries of owning a camp or cottage that is a distance away, such as seasonal openings and closings, cottage and camp watch packages, rental scheduling, and landscaping. Visit www.campcarellc.com.

2 Krainin Real Estate

974 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-5000

1539 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3811

Krainin Real Estate rents privately-owned cottages on 30 lakes and ponds covering the largest and most complete service area in the region. Styles range from rustic camps and log cabins to cottages, fully finished summer homes, and a few condos. Their friendly, knowledgeable staff will help you choose the one that suits your family best. Conduct a vacation rental search at www.krainin.com.

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

1 Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group

76 Tandberg Trail, Windham, 892-8100

The Masiello Group has a team of more than 35 professional, experienced realtors on staff to help you with all of your real estate needs. Whether you are buying or selling land, vacation homes, residential homes, waterfront properties, new construction or investment properties, they are there to help. Their full-service office can also assist you with your mortgage, title, insurance and relocation needs. Find a property at www.masiello.com.

2 (TIE) Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate

778 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-1600

Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate invites you to experience the difference of their close-knit group of brokers, sales agents and administrative staff. They offer only the highest level of professionalism combined with uncompromising ethics and a technically astute team. View their featured properties at www.cbtre.com.

2 (TIE) Krainin Real Estate

974 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-5000

1539 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3811

Krainin Real Estate is a realty firm in western Maine’s Sebago Lake region, handling lakefront homes, country homes, vacation rentals, and residential rentals. Their knowledgeable, experienced sales associates seek to provide top quality information and premium service for all the sales and rental properties they represent. View their listings at www.krainin.com.

3 Maine Real Estate Choice

18 Olde Village West, Naples, 693-5200

Anne Plummer Legere and associates of Maine Real Estate Choice are proud to be your Maine Lakes Region real estate agency. They offer a full assortment of real estate services including the sale and purchase of residential property, land, vacation, lakefront and waterfront homes, fixer-uppers, commercial real estate, new construction packages, and short sales and foreclosures. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RECREATION DESTINATION

1 Seacoast Adventure

930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5952

Looking for a fun, affordable way to spend some time with friends and family this spring and summer? With a broad collection of attractions ranging from the adrenaline-filled Sky Swing to a more relaxed game of miniature golf, Seacoast Adventure has something for everyone. Grab an inner tube and take a laughter-filled plunge down the hill for some summer tubin’ excitement. Visit www.seacoastadventure.com for more details, plus information on winter-time activities.

2 Sebago Lake State Park

11 Park Access Road, Casco, 693-6231

Swimming, sport fishing, camping, and boating are some of the summer attractions at Sebago Lake State Park. Whether hiking on marked trails or bicycling on park roads, visitors find many ways to enjoy the area. The park has a 250-site campground, which is a popular destination for family vacationers. Fees are charged. Open year-round from 9 a.m. to sunset daily, unless otherwise noted at the gate.

3 Point Sebago Resort

261 Point Sebago Road, Route 302, Casco, 1-800-530-1555

Point Sebago has been providing first-class family vacations for more than 40 years. Their picturesque location, award-winning activities and entertainment programs, plus nationally-recognized golf course combine to create the perfect vacation destination. They offer a variety of accommodations to meet every taste and budget including beautiful wooded RV sites. See much more at www.pointsebago.com.

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

1 Vivo Country Italian Kitchen & Bar

18 Depot St., Bridgton, 647-8488

Casual dining inspired by the Italian countryside is a hallmark of Vivo Country Italian Kitchen & Bar. This eatery is the latest from longtime restaurateurs Joanie Wilson and her husband Jimmy Burke who are passionate about making great food, great memories, and great friends along their journey of life. Exceptional service is provided by knowledgeable wait staff. Reservations are recommended. The dining room opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday.

2 Rose’s Italian Restaurant

690 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0010

Old world charm sets the tone for the atmosphere at Rose’s Italian Restaurant. Their chefs prepare classic Italian dishes made to order for both vegetarian and meat lovers. Brick oven pizza handcrafted with fresh ingredients is a popular option. Lunch, dinner, early bird and children’s menus are offered. Open daily at 11 a.m.

3 (TIE) Franco’s Bistro

907 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-3700

The atmosphere and décor are attractive at Franco’s Bistro, featuring an American-Italian theme. The service is excellent, and the dining room is roomy and pleasant. They offer outstanding fare made from scratch, well-presented, in ample portions at reasonable prices. The wine selection is extensive. Open Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-9 p.m.

3 (TIE) Venezia Ristorante

251 North High St., Bridgton, 647-5333

Savor authentic and lovingly crafted offerings at Venezia Ristorante. If you have a hankering for any special Italian dish, this is the place to go. The wine list is extensive and reasonably priced. Desserts include a delectable spumoni doused with claret sauce, Venezia’s own handmade cannoli; and, of course, their own tiramisu. Reservations are advisable, but walk-ins are welcome.

SANDWICH SHOP

1 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

Freshly-made finger rolls, Italians made on fresh-baked bread, wraps, hot sandwiches and cheeseburgers are just a few of the selections in this special section of The Umbrella Factory Supermarket. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Kindred Farms Market & Bakery

595 Meadow Road, Casco, 627-5224

Kindred Farms is a family run business in a country farm setting that offers fresh produce, seasonal goods, takeout breakfast and lunch, and bakery items made in-house. Try one of their specialty sandwiches — some days you may find a chicken parm sub, a turkey apple panini, or a maple ham and Swiss on a croissant, to name but a few of their delightful creations. The market is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

3 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

Who has the best steak and cheese sub around? The answer hands down is Sunset Variety. A sampling of other hot and cold sandwiches on their menu include Italians, meatball parmesan subs, grilled pastrami, buffalo chicken, poor boys, BLTs, burgers and hotdogs. Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

1 Bob’s Seafood

901 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 893-2882

With an extensive background in seafood, Bob’s offers takeout or eat in — they have indoor and outdoor seating available. Their menu consists of sandwiches and favorites such as fresh Maine lobster rolls, haddock fillet sandwiches, lunch baskets, side orders, chowders and dinners. Open year round. Call ahead for hours of operation.

2 Fishermen’s Catch Restaurant & Seafood Market

1270 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-2244

The freshest seafood in the area can be hooked at the Fishermen’s Catch Restaurant & Seafood Market — it’s the red A-frame on Route 302. Serving up Maine’s favorite seafood dishes, come enjoy a Maine lobster roll while you purchase fresh fish for dinner. Enjoy an ice-cold local beer along with your favorite seafood dish. Call them about their catered lobster bakes for any occasion. Find more information at www.fishermenscatchraymond.com.

3 The Galley Restaurant & Pub

327 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-1002

A great place to drop anchor with family and friends, The Galley Restaurant & Pub is known for its award-winning lobster rolls, homemade chowders and bisque, as well as the freshest fish, clams, scallops, crab and lobster meat to be found around. Their extensive menu also contains surf and turf sandwiches, Maine courses, and much more. For restaurant hours, go to www.thegalleyseafoodpub.com.

SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

1 The Good Life Market

1297 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-1196

The Good Life Market is a family-run business offering a selection of high-quality foods, deli sandwiches, prepared meals, wines, fresh produce, coffee and locally-made Maine products, available for purchase or for gift baskets. Try a delicate and moist loaf of bread made by Manna Breads of Otisfield — no gluten, no oil, no yeast, no preservatives, yet shelf stable. Check out the market’s Facebook page for other new additions. Open daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

2 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

A locally owned Hannaford supplied full-service store, The Umbrella Factory Supermarket is hailed as the “Wine & Spirits Capital of Maine” complete with an agency liquor store, an award-winning pizza pie factory and an ice cream dairy bar. More features include a full deli with sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads, and ready-to-go meals for those times you don’t feel like cooking. Their full-service meat department prepares custom-cut meats.

SPORTING GOODS/ SPORTS APPAREL STORE

1 Olympia Sports

771 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-0969

Founded in 1975, Olympia Sports is a retail sporting goods company featuring a wide selection of high-quality, name-brand merchandise in sports equipment, apparel, athletic footwear and accessories. When you visit one of their stores, you’ll find premium brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders. The superior service and cutting-edge assortment at Olympia Sports sets them apart from the competition.

2 Levinsky’s

693 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-5797

Come in and visit Levinsky’s where you can always find amazing deals on men and women’s apparel, including professional sports teams’ garments, Levi’s jeans, leather boots, Carhartt pants, fleece jackets, flannel shirts, chamois shirts, and much more. Levinsky’s has been a family-run business since 1919, and they continue to provide all the best brands at unbeatable prices. Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

TAKEOUT/FAST FOOD

1 The Umbrella Factory Supermarket

639 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, 693-3988

For salads, meals, hot soups, hot sandwiches, dessert and pizza, stop in The Umbrella Factory Supermarket and grab-and-go. Open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

2 Sunset Variety

1337 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3131

The takeout menu at Sunset Variety features burgers and fries, hot and cold sandwiches, brick oven pizza and calzones, Italians and more. An online comment noted, “Good food, great staff, and fast service!” Open Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

3 Masa Sub & Grill

824 Roosevelt Trail, Sebago Plaza, Windham, 893-2688

Masa Sub & Grill is where you can find great Mediterranean food available for takeout. Check out their online menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pasta, salad and subs, then place an order from their website: http://masasubgrill.eat24hour.com. See their full menu posted on their Facebook page. The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

VETERINARY CLINIC/ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1 Naples Veterinary Clinic

3 Lambs Mills Road, Naples, 693-3135

Naples Veterinary Clinic is a smaller version of its main hospital in Norway and has a close-knit team. They strongly suggest that you make an appointment for your pet, although they try to accommodate walk-ins as best they can. Emergencies will be seen immediately; otherwise, all pre-scheduled appointments will take precedence. Visit the clinic online at www.norwayvethospital.com. Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

2 Jordan Bay Animal Hospital

1242 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, 655-3900

Jordan Bay Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary medical facility. The professional and courteous staff there seeks to provide the best possible medical, surgical and dental care for their highly-valued patients. They have a veterinarian and support personnel on duty six days a week who are trained and equipped to handle any urgent care your pet requires. Office hours are listed at www.jordanbayvet.com.

3 Lake Region Animal Hospital

554 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, 892-7575

Lake Region Animal Hospital is a full-service facility with some specialties including acupuncture and Chinese medicine, plus orthopedics. They perform routine visits along with wellness testing, spays, neuters and many other surgeries. They have updated blood work machines that are in-hospital, which provide immediate answers to medical problems that your pet may be experiencing. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

WEDDING LOCATION

1 Point Sebago

261 Point Sebago Road, Route 302, Casco, 800-655-1232

Point Sebago would be honored to host your wedding ceremony. Some amenities that are available for an additional cost are a pergola, golf cart limo, officiate, and chair rentals. As for reception options, the Beach Pavilion can accommodate up to 200+ people, the spacious Pine Room has a dance floor, and the lake view picnic grove provides a relaxed atmosphere. For descriptions and prices of wedding packages, go to www.pointsebago.com.

2 (TIE) Hacker’s Hill Preserve

Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, 647-4352

(Loon Echo Land Trust in Bridgton)

Hacker’s Hill Preserve is a 27-acre oasis providing 360-degree sweeping views of the White Mountains and Lakes Region. The property is open to the public and operated by the Loon Echo Land Trust in Bridgton. Events including weddings are to take place during the hill’s seasonal hours of operation. To view event policy and fee structure for private parties, see www.loonecholandtrust.org.

2 (TIE) Spring Meadows Wedding & Event Center

59 Lewiston Road, Gray, 657-8632

The rustic barn facility at Spring Meadows Golf and Country Club accommodates up to 200 guests, providing the perfect site for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Whether you would like to treat your guests to an elegant sit-down experience or a broad-range buffet, Spring Meadows is committed to delivering delicious foods, beautiful presentations and friendly, professional service. For details, go to www.springmeadowsbanquet.com.

3 Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake

30 Migis Lodge Road, South Casco, 655-4524

Described as heaven on earth, Migis Lodge is a magical location for a wedding and reception. After the ceremony, the bridal party and guests may enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing in a lakeside lodge; and perhaps finish the evening around a bonfire on the front terrace. Speak with their wedding coordinator and begin planning an unforgettable celebration today. View their sample menus, including one for a rehearsal dinner lobster bake, at www.migis.com.