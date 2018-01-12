Lakes Region Briefs

Physician announces

run for Brakey’s seat

AUBURN — A physician from Auburn has announced he’s running for the state Senate seat currently held by Auburn Republican Eric Brakey.

Edward “Ned” Claxton said in a press release he intends to run for the District 20 seat, which includes New Gloucester, Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland. Brakey is leaving the seat to challenge U.S. Senator Angus King.

The Sun Journal reported that Claxton, 68 and originally from Massachusetts, is running as a Democrat.

“I strongly believe that working together we can help make Maine a better place to live and work,” Claxton said. “My familiarity with the complexities of health care issues, experience in starting and growing a medical practice, and record of being a trusted listener will all help me contribute to the challenging work of our citizen legislature.”

Claxton moved to Maine in 1978 and founded Family Healthcare Associates in Auburn, according to the press release. He became the director of the Central Maine Medical Center Family Medicine Residency program in 2001 and has served patients of all ages as a family physician.

Rep. Ellie Espling, R-New Gloucester, has already announced her candidacy for the District 20 Senate seat. Espling, who currently serves as assistant minority leader in the Maine House of Representatives, has received endorsements from Brakey and Gov. Paul LePage.

SAD 15 School Board member Amy Arata has in turn announced her candidacy to replace Espling in the House District 65 seat, and has received Espling’s endorsement.

Farm-friendly discussion

Jan. 18 in Windham

WINDHAM — Two groups are organizing a public forum at Windham Town Hall next week that will feature a discussion about how communities and local farmers can work together. The forum is titled “Growing Farm Friendly Communities: How to create municipal agricultural commissions & other tools to support farms in your town” and is being organized by GrowSmart Maine and the Maine Farmland Trust. Organizers say “attendees will come away knowing how to enable their community to work together with current and future farmers to protect and build on Maine’s agricultural heritage and potential.” The event will be Thursday, Jan. 18, from 9-11 a.m. and will include a panel discussion moderated by Stephanie Gilbert of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The six panelists will be Standish Town Planner Bud Benson, Mark Hews of M.E. Hews and Company, Topsham Planning Director Rod Melanson, Town of Winslow Agriculture Commission Co-Chair Kate Newkirk, and Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Agricultural Compliance Supervisor Matt Randall. The event costs $15 for Maine Farmland Trust members and $25 for the general public.

OTT Communications

rebrands as Otelco