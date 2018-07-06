Lakes Region Briefs

Firefighter pay

workshop slated

in New Gloucester

The New Gloucester Selectboard has scheduled a workshop Monday, July 9, to continue an ongoing discussion about compensation for the town’s mostly volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.

Several officers in the department vented their frustrations to the Selectboard in March after officer stipend money was initially reduced by several thousand dollars in the proposed municipal budget. The board later voted to restore $3,500 in officer stipends to the budget.

Some department members have said they feel unappreciated by municipal leaders.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said earlier this year that there is an ongoing effort to institute a new Fire & Rescue pay system where the volunteers are paid per call, with the goal of eventually paying them at an hourly rate without making them full-time employees with salaries or benefits.

County Commissioners

to hold meeting in Casco

CASCO — A “summer tour” being held by the Cumberland County Commission is stopping in Casco next week to highlight grant funding for Memorial Park recreational facility upgrades.

The commissioners, who usually meet in Portland, are hosting several “summer tour” meetings in areas that receive federal Community Development Block Grant funding through the county government.

The town of Casco is using block grant funds for repairs and upgrades at the recreation facility. Funds will also be used to connect the park’s concession stand to electricity, replant the field and design future field improvements.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the Casco Community Center at 940 Meadow Road.

Senator’s staff plans

Gray-NG office hours

NEW GLOUCESTER — Representatives for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will hold office hours in Gray and New Gloucester on Tuesday, July 10.

Staff from Collins’ Portland Constituent Service Center will be at the New Gloucester Town Office from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. and at the Gray Public Library from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.

Assistance will be available with federal issues and agencies, including Social Security, citizenship, immigration services and veterans’ affairs. No appointment is necessary and conversations are confidential, Collins’ office said in a press release.

Lakes group to host

algae workshop



BRIDGTON — The Lakes Environmental Association is holding a July 13 interactive workshop at the Maine Lake Science Center focused on identifying and reporting algae blooms.

The event will include Hilary Snook, senior scientist at the U.S. Environmental Protection agency, who will introduce participants to the agency’s bloom monitoring program.

The event, open to the public, will be held from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Maine Lake Science Center at 51 Willett Road in Bridgton. Registration for the workshop is required by July 9. Anyone interested in participating should contact Alyson Smith at alyson@leamaine.org or call 647-3318.

