Lakes Region Briefs

‘Floating Classroom’

to teach youth

about lake health

RAYMOND — A 3o-foot pontoon boat will double as a classroom on Crescent Lake in August, teaching kids ages 8 and up about lake ecology, food webs and water cycles.

The free program is sponsored by the Crescent Lake Watershed Association as part of the Maine Lakes Society’s LakesAlive! education initiative.

Camp Agawam is also a partner in the program and will host the event Aug. 16 and 17.

Organizer Ray Bersch of the watershed association said there will be three boat trips each day with at least 60 spaces for children or even any interested adult who would like to sign up.

He said departure times will be determined closer to the event depending on the number of participants.

Registration and more information is available on the Crescent Lake Watershed Association’s website.

Bersch said the event aims to “educate young people about lake health and “get them interested early,” while also raising awareness about the lake association and its work.

County warns of scam

targeting physicians

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office raised the alarm about a reported scam in Cumberland and York counties. Unknown individuals are targeting local doctors by calling them and saying they are are not complying with Grand Jury summonses as a means of trying to obtain money or property.

A release from the sheriff’s office says this type of “Grand Jury threat” has been used around the country over the last couple of years. In the cases reported locally, the callers used legitimate sheriff’s employee names and the call-back number given is connected to a recorded version of the sheriff’s automated greeting.

“No law enforcement agency would ask or except monies should a person be in violation, if a person was in violation they would be brought before a judge who would make an official determination,” the press release said. “Should anyone ever have any concerns in receiving calls like this, they should hang up and call the local law enforcement agency.”

Seeds of Peace camp

information meeting

RAYMOND — An informational presentation on Seeds of Peace in Otisfield will be held July 31 at Raymond Village Community Church.

Seeds of Peace helps young people from conflict-ridden regions around the world move beyond suspicions and stereotypes and develop skills needed to transform the conflicts.

The free presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 27 Main St. It is sponsored by the church, Raymond Arts Alliance and Raymond Village Library.

Campers in the Maine Idea program at Camp Agawam watch in mid-June as Phil Mulville explains how and why a dredge is used to take samples of the bottom of Crescent Lake. These hands-on learning experiences for kids ages 8 and up will be available for free in August through the Crescent Lake Watershed Association.