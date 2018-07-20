Lakes Region Briefs

Sebago rescue

vehicle ends

up in lake

SEBAGO — The bad luck associated with Friday the 13th hit Sebago last week when a town emergency vehicle rolled down a boat launch and into the lake.

Sebago Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said no one once hurt in the Friday, July 13, incident, which was caused by a “parking break malfunction.”

Bukoveckas said that the vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, serves as Utility 1 for the town Fire and Rescue Department.

“It was an unfortunate incident. We are grateful that no one was hurt. We can replace equipment, but we can not replace our dedicated employees,” Bukoveckas said.

The Sebago Fire & Rescue vehicle had several uses, including transporting the town’s emergency response boat. Bukoveckas said a Sebago crew was at the boat launch Friday afternoon responding to a call on the lake.

“At this time the full extent of damage is not known as we are speaking with the insurance company, and inventory is in the process of being done,” Bukoveckas said. “We’re probably going to have to replace it.”