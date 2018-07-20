Lakes Region Briefs

Sebago rescue
vehicle ends
up in lake
SEBAGO — The bad luck associated with Friday the 13th hit Sebago last week when a town emergency vehicle rolled down a boat launch and into the lake.
Sebago Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said no one once hurt in the Friday, July 13, incident, which was caused by a “parking break malfunction.”
Bukoveckas said that the vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, serves as Utility 1 for the town Fire and Rescue Department.
“It was an unfortunate incident. We are grateful that no one was hurt. We can replace equipment, but we can not replace our dedicated employees,” Bukoveckas said.
The Sebago Fire & Rescue vehicle had several uses, including transporting the town’s emergency response boat. Bukoveckas said a Sebago crew was at the boat launch Friday afternoon responding to a call on the lake.
“At this time the full extent of damage is not known as we are speaking with the insurance company, and inventory is in the process of being done,” Bukoveckas said. “We’re probably going to have to replace it.”
Truck and trailer crashes
into Raymond residence
RAYMOND — A truck hauling a dump trailer crashed into a house near the corner of North Raymond and Dyer roads last week.
The homeowner was inside at the time of the crash, but was not injured, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anthony Ganem, 53, of Raymond, was driving the truck and trailer that wound up striking the home’s porch around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 12. He told police that he swerved to avoid another vehicle, a red pickup, that was driving in his lane. He said he was unable to regain control due to sway from the trailer.
A second vehicle and its driver have still not been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
84th Casco Days
around the corner
CASCO — Casco’s annual summer festival turns 84 this year, and will kick-off Thursday, July 26, with activities in downtown Casco Village and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Friday events will include a chicken barbecue, music and children’s parade.
Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast, the annual 4-mile road race, a grand parade, several suppers and a performance by Rick Charette and the Bubble Gum Band.
The United Church of Christ is holding its annual Casco Days supper Saturday, July 28, starting at 4:30 p.m. The menu will include beans, casseroles, hot dogs, homemade rolls and homemade pies. There will seating inside and outside the church. The cost for adults is $8 dollars and for children, $3. All proceeds go to fund the church.
Casco Days takes place at 948 Meadow Road.
Pirate boat parade
on Little Sebago Lake
GRAY — The Little Sebago Lake Association is holding its annual pirate boat parade on the lake Saturday, July 21.
The meeting time for boats participating in the event is noon, starting from the lake’s lower narrows. The parade then travels up the lake to Hayden Bay and will spend several hours at the Hill Island sandbar.
Lake Association President Pam Wilkinson said at least 30-40 boats have signed up to participate in the pirate parade, which she described as “a hoot to see.”
Sheriff, police to host
Night Out in Windham
WINDHAM — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Windham and Gorham police departments, will hold National Night Out for all county residents from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Windham High School, 406 Gray Road.
According to the National Night Out organization, the annual event is aimed at promoting “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”
Food will be served and there is no cost to attend.
The event was first started in Pennsylvania in 1984 and today more than 16,000 communities across the nation take part.
Other Maine communities planning a National Night Out this year include Baileyville, Bangor, Biddeford, Bridgton, Hallowell, Holden, Kennebunk, Kittery, Presque Isle, Saco, South Paris, South Portland and Westbrook.
