Lakes Region Briefs

Driver hits barrier,

pulled from car fire

STANDISH — Motorists pulled a Farmington woman from a burning car last week on Richville Road/Route 114.

Myrtle Tripp, 69, was driving south in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser shortly after 10 p.m. when she crashed through wooden detour barriers and then struck a concrete barrier, which was pushed about 100 feet, police said. Tripp’s vehicle came to rest on the barrier and then became engulfed in flames, police said.

Motorists in the area pulled Tripp from the vehicle and she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Her car received severe front-end damage.

The area where Tripp crashed was closed for construction, and there was detour marked onto Mosley Road.

Alcohol use may be

factor in drowning

BRIDGTON — Officials in Bridgton say alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning death of a Naples man on Long Lake.

Witnesses told police that Stephen Bricault, 42, had been drinking alcohol throughout the day Aug. 8 near Plummer Landing before going for a late swim.

Someone called 911 after Bricault disappeared below the surface about 25 feet from a dock.

Bridgton Fire Chief Steve Fay said firefighters and EMTs were on scene within five minutes. One firefighter put on a survival suit and went into the water where Bricault was last seen. The man was found on the lake bed, Fay said.

Bricault was brought to shore where emergency personnel administered CPR. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

Fay said the state medical examiner’s office was then contacted and he expected an autopsy to be conducted on Thursday.

Gray, Casco firefighters

awarded FEMA grants

BOSTON — Fire departments in Gray and Casco have each received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA.

The Gray Fire Department will receive $35,829 to purchase wellness and fitness equipment and for peer fitness training.

The Casco Fire Department will receive $ 49,762 to install a diesel fume exhaust system at Casco’s main fire station.

The primary goal of the AFG grants, according to a FEMA, is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

Russian ballet auditions

to be held this weekend



WESTBROOK — Moscow Ballet’s community engagement program “Dance-with-Us ” brings the historic Russian Vaganova ballet pedagogy to American children in each city on the North American Tour and Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook, is hosting auditions.

“It is such an exciting opportunity,” Danielle Drouin said.

“We are hosting auditions on Saturday, Aug. 25, here at Drouin Dance Center for the children’s roles of Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” which will perform on Sunday, Dec. 2, at the State Theater,” Drouin said.

Drouin said more than 60 children’s roles will be cast, and the auditions are open to dancers ages 6-18 from all over Central and Southern Maine, in addition to New Hampshire.

Moscow Ballet audition director Alisa Bolotnikova arrives in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 25, to audition local dance students Children’s roles are as party children, mice, snowflakes, snow maidens and more. Auditions are free, there may be a casting fee.

Dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company and children’s costumes are provided by Moscow Ballet. Rehearsals run through the fall and take place at Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook.

Sign up to audition by visiting www.nutcracker.com/auditions.