Lakes Region Briefs

Lake overlook nearing

completion in Standish



STANDISH — A spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation expects the new scenic overlook on Route 35 in Standish to be completed in the next two to three weeks, along with a larger Route 35 road reconstruction project.

The overlook will provide a place where people could park their cars and have a view of the lake and White Mountains.

The Standish Town Council approved a lease agreement last year with the Portland Water District that allowed the overlook to be built on district property and maintained by the town.

Standish Public Works Director Roger Mosley said this week that the overlook still needs to have its parking spaces striped and guard rails need to be added, which a MDOT spokesman confirmed.

Abused horse facilities

awarded $200,000 grant

WINDHAM — The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals has received a $200,000 grant from the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation to support its general operations and its facility expansion project.

The grant will help pay for the care of abused horses at the South Windham farm facilities, according to MSSPA CEO Meris J. Bickford. Grant funds will also help the MSSPA move forward with its $1.8 million facility improvement, “Help, Hope, Home.” The project consolidates an indoor training arena and humane education center with administrative offices.

Taylor lived in Brunswick and died in 2009 at age 97.

Randall Orchards to host

land trust annual meeting

STANDISH — Presumpscot Regional Land Trust’s annual meeting and a trail opening is set for Sunday, Sept. 16, at Randall Orchards in Standish.

The Randall Orchards trail opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5 p.m. and a social hour begins at 6 p.m. with appetizers, homemade pie and Randall Orchards cider. The land trust meeting will follow with a slide show presentation of highlights from the year, volunteer recognition and annual meeting elections.

The event will wrap-up at 7 p.m. in time to watch the sunset over the orchard.

Randall Orchards is owned by the Randall family and the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust holds a 500-acre conservation and agricultural easement on the orchard and surrounding forest. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to limited space.

For more information or to register, visit www.prlt.org

Saint Joseph’s receives

$182,000 science grant

STANDISH — Saint Joseph’s College has been awarded a $182,845 National Science Foundation Grant to create a “Chemistry for the Community” initiative.

The grant, announced by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, will pair chemistry course work at the college with community engagement.

“Saint Joseph’s College students will be doing science out in the community as part of their courses,” said Saint Joseph’s chemistry professor Emily Lesher.

“Our hypothesis is that service learning provides an authentic context to motivate chemistry learning and helps develop students’ identities as scientists, which has been shown to improve student learning, retention and success,” Lesher said.

“There is a big difference between reading about a subject and being responsible for constructing an idea and engaging with the community as an expert on the idea,” she said.

Clean waters celebration

planned for Sept. 20

BRIDGTON — The Natural Resources Council of Maine, Maine Lakes Society and local lake associations will celebrate Maine’s clean waters and hear about past successes and future opportunities for safeguarding them at a special gathering Sept. 20.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree will be the special guest at the event, which will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road, Bridgton. Space is limited. RSVP at nrcm.salsalabs.org/cleanwaterbridgton.

Science-math school

info session at USM

GORHAM — The Maine School of Science and Mathematics will host an informational session from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Bailey Hall at the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus.

Prospective students, ages 9-16, and parents will learn about the MSSM enrollment process, residential life, academics and the STEM Summer Camp. They will be able to meet with newly appointed Executive Director David Pearson, along with representatives from the Summer Camp and Admission offices. Current students and parents will be available to share their personal experiences.

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics is a tuition-free, public, residential high school in Limestone that enrolls students from across the state and serves over 600 students each year through its academic and summer offerings.

Tickets on sale now

for annual Brewfest

CASCO —Tickets are available for the 15th annual Maine Lakes Brewfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Point Sebago in Casco. The event will feature live music, over 35 brewers, 15 vendors and an artisans’ craft show.

Discounted online tickets for this 21-plus event are available at mainelakesbrewfest.com until Sept. 28. Tickets also may be purchased at the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, 101 Portland Road, Bridgton. Tickets also will be available at the event.

This year’s Maine Lakes Brewfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, and tickets are now available.

State and town officials say that the scenic turnout that will overlook Sebago Lake from Route 35 in Standish is nearly done.