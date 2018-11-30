Lakes Region Briefs

18 apply for job

as town manager

WINDHAM — The deadline for prospective town managers has come and gone, and Eaton Peabody, the consulting group conducting the search for a new manager, has received 18 applications.

Interim manager Don Gerrish said at a town forum Nov. 8 that he expected to receive between 25 and 30 applications.

In an interview Wednesday, Gerrish said, “This is a little less than I had expected, but as I always say, it only takes one: the right one.”

He said while there were strong applicants, the town’s recent turmoil may have affected the number of applications received.

“Today, applicants do their due diligence. If they were following what was going on, it may have affected some,” he said.

Windham is seeking a new town manager after Tony Plante left the position with a $175,000 severance package last month, following tumult on the council after then-Chairwoman Donna Chapman told the Lakes Region Weekly that Plante should either retire or face a possible firing. Plante’s departure angered many residents, who felt he was forced out.

On Nov. 30, the council will receive the applicants’ resumes and Eaton Peabody’s recommendations for interviews.

On Dec. 4, the council will hold an executive session to determine which applicants to interview. The first round of interviews will take place the week of Dec. 17-20.

A public meet-and-greet will be held the week of Jan. 7-10 so that the public can meet the council’s two finalists. After another round of interviews by department heads and the Town Council, a decision will be made. Gerrish anticipated that the new manager will be named the week of Jan. 14-17.

