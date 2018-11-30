Lakes Region Briefs

18 apply for job
as town manager
WINDHAM — The deadline for prospective town managers has come and gone, and Eaton Peabody, the consulting group conducting the search for a new manager, has received 18 applications.
Interim manager Don Gerrish said at a town forum Nov. 8 that he expected to receive between 25 and 30 applications.
In an interview Wednesday, Gerrish said, “This is a little less than I had expected, but as I always say, it only takes one: the right one.”
He said while there were strong applicants, the town’s recent turmoil may have affected the number of applications received.
“Today, applicants do their due diligence. If they were following what was going on, it may have affected some,” he said.
Windham is seeking a new town manager after Tony Plante left the position with a $175,000 severance package last month, following tumult on the council after then-Chairwoman Donna Chapman told the Lakes Region Weekly that Plante should either retire or face a possible firing. Plante’s departure angered many residents, who felt he was forced out.
On Nov. 30, the council will receive the applicants’ resumes and Eaton Peabody’s recommendations for interviews.
On Dec. 4, the council will hold an executive session to determine which applicants to interview. The first round of interviews will take place the week of Dec. 17-20.
A public meet-and-greet will be held the week of Jan. 7-10 so that the public can meet the council’s two finalists. After another round of interviews by department heads and the Town Council, a decision will be made. Gerrish anticipated that the new manager will be named the week of Jan. 14-17.
Wreaths for veterans
to be placed Dec. 1
WINDHAM — Everlasting Gratitude volunteers made 900 evergreen wreaths in about two hours Nov. 19 at the Windham Veterans Center. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves in Arlington and Smith cemeteries Saturday, Dec. 1.
The wreath-laying at Arlington Cemetery should take about an hour and begins at 9 a.m. Community members, Scouts and other organizations are welcome to participate. The Smith Cemetery distribution will be coordinated by the Windham High School Jr. Cadets.
Wreaths were placed at other town cemeteries earlier this month by members of the American Legion Field-Allen Post and the VFW.
The Everlasting Gratitude Program, coordinated and funded by the American Legion Field-Allen Post in collaboration with Studio Flora, was founded by Libby Jordan of Studio Flora and is patterned after the national Wreaths Across America program.
For additional information about the Dec. 1 events, contact Post Adjutant David Tanguay, 892-1306.
Peabody-Fitch Woods
info session, walk
BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust staff will hold an information session about its proposed Peabody-Fitch Woods project at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Loon Echo office, 8 Depot St., Suite 4, Bridgton.
Loon Echo will also lead an informational snowshoe walk of the property from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, with an inclement weather date of Dec. 15. Meet at the
Narramissic Farm, 46 Narramissic Road, Bridgton. Bring your own snowshoes; snowshoes will be available by request for those needing them. Email
membership@lelt.org or call 647-4352.
The land trust recently received a $50,000 grant from an anonymous foundation to match donations received for the acquisition of the Peabody-Fitch Woods. This conservation effort forever protects the Bridgton Historical Society’s 18th century Narramissic Farm and its 252 surrounding acres from development encroachment.
An Everlasting Gratitude wreath adorns a veteran’s grave at Brown Cemetery on Chute Road in Windham. Wreaths will be place at Arlington and Smith cemeteries in Windham Saturday, Dec. 1, and the community is welcome to participate.