Lakes Region Briefs

Bridgton business owner

arraigned on sex charges

PORTLAND — The owner of a Bridgton business was arraigned this week on charges of gross sexual assault and gross sexual contact with a minor.

Clayton Howe, owner of Granite and Counter Creations on South High Street in Bridgton, was arraigned Dec. 19 in Cumberland County Superior Court on three counts of gross sexual assault and three counts of gross sexual contact stemming from a March 2004 incident with an individual who was a minor at the time.

He was released on personal recognizance on the condition he has no contact with the individual and promises to return to Unified Criminal Court March 28.

The court documents in the case have been sealed.

Enercon Technologies

wins Governor’s Award

AUGUSTA — Enercon Technologies in Gray was honored at the Blaine House Tuesday as one of the five companies to earn a 2018 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence.

“It’s been an honor to annually recognize the best of the best here in Maine, businesses that clearly go above and beyond normal day to day operations,” Gov. Paul R. LePage said in a press release. “The businesses honored today are dedicated to quality workmanship, maintaining a loyal and dedicated workforce and giving back to the community. I thank each of them for doing business in our state and for setting the bar high.”

Enercon Technologies, a privately-held, veteran-company, provides electro-mechanical product development and contract manufacturing services to the medical, industrial and defense markets. It employs nearly 200 people in its Design and Manufacturing Center located in Gray.

Academy graduate joins

police force in Windham

WINDHAM — Derek Axelsen, who graduated last week from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, has joined the Windham Police Department.

Axelsen was one of 62 graduates who spent 18 weeks in study and training, including crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Kids Fishing Derby

to be held Dec. 29

SEBAGO — The 2nd Annual Kids Fishing Derby hosted by the Sebago Center Community Church will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, on Perley Pond, Folly Road, Sebago.

Registration is $10 per family for kids aged 15 and under and includes raffle tickets. First-, second- and third-place trophies and prizes will be awarded.

Cub Scouts picking up

Christmas trees curbside

NAPLES — Cub Scout Pack 156 will pick up discarded Christmas trees curbside with a donation Jan. 5 in Naples, Sebago and Casco. The pack is donating the trees to a local goat herd, so no trees that have been flocked or sprayed will be accepted, and all tinsel and other decorations should be removed.

To have your tree removed, call Amy Rossetti at 595-2198 or Jesse Pratt at 332-0272. Those interested can also sign up on the Naples Cub Scout Pack 156 Facebook page, where more information about the pick-ups also can be found.

