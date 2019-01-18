Lakes Region Briefs

Windham man charged

with manslaughter in crash

WINDHAM — Windham resident Manford Rideout has been charged with manslaughter in a crash Nov. 13 that killed 34-year-old Adam Clark of Augusta.

Police say Rideout’s flatbed tow truck crossed the center line on Tanberg Trail and hit two oncoming vehicles, including Clark’s. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cumberland County Grand Jury on Jan. 11 handed up an indictment against Rideout for manslaughter, aggravated OUI, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and violation of condition of release.

Rideout was arrested Nov. 14 and remains in Cumberland County Jail.

RSU 14 board vacancy

after Lydon steps down

WINDHAM — The RSU 14 School Board has a vacancy to fill after David Lydon was forced to step down when his wife recently accepted a job in the school system.

Lydon was elected in November with 33 percent of the vote.

The Windham Town Counci discussed at its meeting Tuesday night replacing Lydon with Marge Govoni, the third candidate in the race who was defeated by Lydon and incumbent Dawn Dillon. Govoni had been a School Board member since 2009.

The Council will vote next week on whether to appoint Govoni to the board.

New PWD requirement

for new construction