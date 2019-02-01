Lakes Region Briefs





Out of the Blue wins

top spot in ‘Got Talent’

NAPLES — Singer Thomas Kolofsky and pianist Walker Elsaesser, performing as Out of the Blue, took first place Jan. 27 in the Lake Region’s Got Talent contest presented by Lake Region Community Theatre. Both are students at Lake Region High School.

Ethan Ho of Gorham sang his way to a second-place finish, followed by singer Emelia Bailey of Gorham and dancer Alice Boudreau of Raymond, who tied for third place.



Casco sets qualifications

for new town manager



CASCO — The Casco Selectboard is searching for a new town manager who has strong “interpersonal relations” and can “maintain a presence in the community,” according to the job description it finalized Jan. 22.

Dave Morton, the Casco town manager of 41 years, is retiring in June.

David Barrett, the director of personnel services and labor relations for the Maine Municipal Association, is assisting the Selectboard with the search for Morton’s replacement. Selectboard Chairwoman Holly Hancock said the job description was posted Jan. 25 on a variety of online sites, including the town website.

The board is looking for someone with “experience in town management or town finance management” as well as good “interpersonal relations,” someone who is skilled at “interacting with the public” and “de-escalates situations,” Hancock said.

She would also like a manager who maintains an “open door policy so that people feel they can pop in and talk to the manager.”

“The ability to maintain a presence in the community and engage and energize volunteers and the community will be a priority in this role,” according to the job description.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Hancock said the Selectboard, along with Barrett, will then review applications and schedule interviews, which she hopes will be completed in March.

“If all goes well, it would be great if we could appoint a new manager in March,” she said.

Lunch and Learn at Pineland

for Gray-NG, Windham seniors

NEW GLOUCESTER — Residents 55 and over in New Gloucester, Gray and Windham are invited to a Senor Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at The Market at Pineland Farms.

The event includes choice of lunch in the Tea Room and a presentation on the history of Pineland Farms. Participants will also hear about future collaborative trips and programs for seniors in the three towns. The deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 8. New Gloucester residents can register for $16 at Town Hall. Gray and Windham residents should register with their town recreation departments; the price may vary if transportation is included. Town of Standish looking for committee members STANDISH — The Standish Town Council Appointments Committee is accepting applications for certain boards and committees. There are two openings each on the Appeals Board, Assessment Review Board, Recycling Committee and Saco River Community Television Board of Directors. There is one opening for the Public Safety Committee, three openings for the Recreation Committee and four openings for the Budget Committee. For more information, call Town Clerk Mary Chapman at 642-4678. Applications can be submitted at www.standish.org/town-clerk/webforms/application-boards-and-committees. Free friendship meal

will honor federal workers

RAYMOND — The Raymond Village Community Church is sponsoring a free community friendship meal to support and honor federal employees affected by the recent government shutdown. The event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, and will thank furloughed federal workers for their commitment and sacrifice, the church said. The menu will include roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, beverages and dessert. The event is free, and no registration is required. The church is located at 27 Main St. (Rte. 121) in Raymond Center, a quarter-mile east of Roosevelt Trail (Rte. 302). For more information, contact Pastor Rev. Nancy Foran at nancy1@maine.rr.com or at 207-655-7749. Artists can compete

in ecomaine contest

Ecomaine is seeking designs for its seventh annual “Recycling is a Work of Art” contest. Six area artists or groups will receive paint supplies and a $500 stipend to paint 22-foot steel roll-off recycling containers. Designs should be based on the theme of “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle in Maine'” and turn the recycling centers into “vibrant works of colorful art,” the company said in a press release. Applicants must make mock-ups of their designs on design templates, which are available at ecomaine.org. The deadline for applications is Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Winners will be selected March 8. Once painted, the recycling containers will be placed randomly among ecomaine’s participating communities and will be moved according to demand for usage.

The 2019 Lake Region’s Got Talent winners are, from left, Ethan Ho, Thomas Kolofsky, Walker Elsaesser, Emelia Bailey and Alice Boudreau.

Ecomaine is holding a contest to spruce up recycling containers.