Lakes Region Briefs

arrest by ICE
on NAPLES – A Naples man originally from Guatemala was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on April 12, according to a regional spokesperson for the agency.
“On April 12, ICE officers arrested Otto Morales-Caballeros, a citizen of Guatemala, on an outstanding removal order issued by a federal immigration judge in 2010,” said Shawn Neudauer, a public affairs officer with the Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is part.
Neudauer said that Morales-Caballeros was convicted in 2013 on federal charges of felony use of fraudulent documents.
“As a criminal alien with a lawful final order of removal he will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States,” Neudauer said.
Caballeros wife, Sandra Scribner Merlim, said the couple appreciates the help and support they have received following her husband’s detention, but declined to comment further based on the ongoing legal situation.
NEW GLOUCESTER – The New Gloucester Fire and Rescue video that spread like wildfire on the internet has gotten the attention of popular TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, or at least the person who runs her Facebook page.
DeGeneres’ official Facebook page shared the New Gloucester department’s viral recruitment video, which features department staff acting and rapping about their daily routine set to music from a song by hip-hop artist Ludacris. That video has now been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Facebook.
“Good thing Connor from New Gloucester Fire Rescue is a firefighter, because these rhymes are burning up,” said the post on DeGenere’s Facebook account, which shared the original New Gloucester Fire and Rescue post with the video.
Southern Maine Community College student Connor Boucher, who lives and works at the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue station as part of a live-in program through his school, was the driving force behind the video. Boucher, 21, is from Hooksett, N.H., and raps throughout the video.
Boucher is an Ellen fan and hopes the video will help get him on the show. He has even started using a hashtag on social media: #GetConnorOnEllen.
The Fire and Rescue department Facebook page later posted a screen shot of DeGeneres’ post, saying, “Maybe he is getting closer?!!” in reference to Boucher’s goal to get on the show.
Loon Echo hosts
Earth Day events
BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust is celebrating the 47th anniversary of Earth Day by hosting two free, special events Saturday, April 22. Help beautify your community in the morning and stretch your legs with a hike to the summit of Bald Pate Mountain in the afternoon.
Loon Echo along with, the Lakes Environmental Association and the Bridgton Community Center are hosting an Earth Day Cleanup starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. Before focusing on a cleanup of the downtown area, participants will pause to remember former LEA staff member Adam Perron who helped establish the Bridgton Earth Day clean-up partnership. After the cleanup, the community center will provide a lunch cookout for participants, who can end the morning with a short walk in Pondicherry Park. Work boots, gloves, bug spray and water are recommended.
In the afternoon, Loon Echo will host a one-hour hike to the rocky summit of Bald Pate Mountain. Hikers should meet at 3 p.m. at the main parking area for Bald Pate Mountain Preserve on Route 107 in Bridgton. At the summit, hikers will share music, poems or stories that embody the spirit of the day. Sturdy hiking boots or shoes, water and snacks are encouraged for this moderate, 2-hour round trip hike.
Governor special speaker
at Rotary Club meeting
WINDHAM — Gov. Paul LePage will speak on topics influencing the state’s future at a meeting of the Sebago Lake Rotary Club Thursday, May 4.
The meeting, at Pat’s Pizza, 844 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch buffet at a cost of $15 per person. LePage will begin his talk at 12:30 p.m., and will follow it up with a question-and-answer session at 1 p.m.
Attendance is limited and reservations must be made by Thursday, April 27. Email Kathy Vraux at kvraux@gmail.com or call her at 617-694-3251 to secure a spot.
Environmental education
grants awarded for 2017
BRIDGTON — The Casco Public Library, Raymond Village Library, Naples Public Library, Sebago Elementary School and the First Congregational Church of Bridgton are 2017 recipients of environmental education grants from Loon Echo Land Trust.
The land trust awards the grants each year to schools and libraries in its service area. Past recipients have used their grants for a host of outdoor activities such as bringing in expert speakers, creating naturalist backpacks and permanent educational displays.
Madysen West of Gray-New Gloucester High School, left, Ana Lipp of Greely High School, Olivia Bourne of G-NG and Jane Lipp of Greely Middle School recedntly attended the Maine Youth Action Network Annual Youth Leadership Conference at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.