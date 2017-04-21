Lakes Region Briefs

Naples man faces

deportation after

arrest by ICE

on NAPLES – A Naples man originally from Guatemala was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on April 12, according to a regional spokesperson for the agency.

“On April 12, ICE officers arrested Otto Morales-Caballeros, a citizen of Guatemala, on an outstanding removal order issued by a federal immigration judge in 2010,” said Shawn Neudauer, a public affairs officer with the Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is part.

Neudauer said that Morales-Caballeros was convicted in 2013 on federal charges of felony use of fraudulent documents.

“As a criminal alien with a lawful final order of removal he will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States,” Neudauer said.

Caballeros wife, Sandra Scribner Merlim, said the couple appreciates the help and support they have received following her husband’s detention, but declined to comment further based on the ongoing legal situation.

Fire department video

posted on Ellen page

NEW GLOUCESTER – The New Gloucester Fire and Rescue video that spread like wildfire on the internet has gotten the attention of popular TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, or at least the person who runs her Facebook page.

DeGeneres’ official Facebook page shared the New Gloucester department’s viral recruitment video, which features department staff acting and rapping about their daily routine set to music from a song by hip-hop artist Ludacris. That video has now been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Facebook.

“Good thing Connor from New Gloucester Fire Rescue is a firefighter, because these rhymes are burning up,” said the post on DeGenere’s Facebook account, which shared the original New Gloucester Fire and Rescue post with the video.

Southern Maine Community College student Connor Boucher, who lives and works at the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue station as part of a live-in program through his school, was the driving force behind the video. Boucher, 21, is from Hooksett, N.H., and raps throughout the video.

Boucher is an Ellen fan and hopes the video will help get him on the show. He has even started using a hashtag on social media: #GetConnorOnEllen.

The Fire and Rescue department Facebook page later posted a screen shot of DeGeneres’ post, saying, “Maybe he is getting closer?!!” in reference to Boucher’s goal to get on the show.

Loon Echo hosts

Earth Day events