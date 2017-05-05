Lakes Region briefs

Route 202 bridge work

closes one traffic lane

GRAY — Starting Wednesday, May 3, the Route 202 bridge over the Maine Turnpike in Gray will be reduced to one lane in each direction due to road work.

The lanes will be narrowed to 10 feet wide in each direction throughout the duration of the work, which should be completed in July.

Windham Christian Academy

presents Spring Concert

WINDHAM — Tuesday May 9 6:30 – Windham Christian Academy students, from PreK through 12th grade, will perform in a Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the school.

Elementary students will present “Star Quest: Search for the Stolen Scriptures,” a musical play. Bands and the High School Worship Team will perform a variety of Christian music.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at intermission to benefit the school music program.

Maine Lakes Brewfest

tickets now available

CASCO — Tickets are available for the Maine Lakes Brewfest, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Point Sebago in Casco.

More than 30 New England brewers, two bands and 15 vendors have signed on for the festival so far.

Tickets are $5-$25 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or from the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, 101 Portland Road, Bridgton, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brewfest volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Angie at 647-3472 or officemanager@mainelakeschamber.com.