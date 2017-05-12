Lakes Region Briefs

Man to serve

five years for

hit-and-run PORTLAND – A Scarborough man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of Brandon Dumond, 26, of Windham, who was struck by a car while riding a bycicle with his sister on Anderson Road last November. Devin Brown, 33, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday, May 8 to charges of manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI for operating his vehicle under the influence of alchohol in the incident that claimed Dumond’s life. Justice Nancy Mills sentenced Brown to 12 years in prison but suspended seven of those years. Brown will be on probation for an additional four years after his time behind bars. Dumond graduated from Windham High School in 2009 and had worked for D&G Machine for five years. Prior to his death, he had recently been hired as a plumber’s apprentice.

Vendors can join

for Giant Tag Sale

GRAY — The Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences will hold its third annual Giant Tag Sale to benefit the school on Sunday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school at 25 Shaker Road.

Anyone wishing to rent a space to sell their own goods is required to register in advance and pay for their space at the time of registration Community members can rent a space for $30. Spaces are 8.5 feet by 15 feet and can accommodate one 8-foot table per space. Tables will not be provided and vendor space is limited.

The rain date will be Sunday, June 4. For more information, contact Elizabeth Paine at 838-6686 or email fiddleheadpto@gmail.com.

4-H classes focus

on math, horses

WINDHAM/RAYMOND — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Cumberland County is offering two new 4-H summer programs.

Art of Math for ages 9-14 starts Thursday, June 29, in Raymond, and is free. It will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 3. Participants will learn about patterns and the Fibonacci Sequence, symmetry, shapes and tessellations, area, perimeter, volume and the strength of shapes through art.

Introduction to Horses for ages 9-14 starts Thursday, June 29, and will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays in Windham through Aug. 3. The fee is $20.. This will be an unmounted program focusing on various aspects of horse care. Participants will learn about horse behavior, safety around horses, how to groom and tack, basic horse nutrition, how to halter and lead, how to clean stalls and more.

For location information, further details, information on disability accommodations or to register, go to umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/4-h-summer-spin/ or contact Sara Conant, 781.6099, 800.287.1471 or sara.conant@maine.edu.

Community Chorus

presents ‘Blue Skies’

BRIDGTON — The Lake Region Community Chorus will celebrate spring with their fifth annual joyful concert, “Blue Skies – A Choral Celebration,” featuring a wide range of music from Vivaldi and Irving Berlin to Cat Stevens and The Beatles. There will be two performances at the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton – the first on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to all, but donations are gratefully accepted to help cover operating costs. These performances are popular and the chapel is small so try to get there early.

Bonny Eagle competes

in academic quiz show



STANDISH — Maine Public Television’s new quiz show this week features Bonny Eagle High School in an academic match against Falmouth High School.

The winner of High School Quiz Show earns bragging rights and a donation to its Project Graduation.

The episode will air at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

County Extension

seeks board members

FALMOUTH — The Cumberland County Extension Association has openings for people to serve on its board. Members are sought from Baldwin, Bridgton, Gorham, Harrison, Sebago, Standish and Westbrook.

The Cumberland County Extension Association meets once a month typically on the third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Falmouth. For more information, call 781-6099 or email mallory.martin@maine.edu. The deadline to apply is July 1.

Robb elected to board

at Riding to the Top WINDHAM — Carissa Robb, senior vice president at TD Bank, has been elected to a three-year term on the Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center board of directors. She will serve as treasurer and chairperson of the finance committee.

