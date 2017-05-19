Lakes Region Briefs

Pearson Town Farm

holds seedling sale

STANDISH — The first annual Pearson’s Town Farm Seedling Sale will be held at Saint Joseph’s College’s Stone Barn at 289 Whites Bridge Road Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and Friday and Saturday, May 26-27. A variety of vegetable seedlings, including – several types of tomatoes, eggplant, pepper, several varieties of squashes and a selection of leafy greens – will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as a wide range of herb and flower seedlings.

For more information email farm@sjcme.edu or call 893-6617.

Wayfinder Schools honor

their community volunteers

NEW GLOUCESTER — Wayfinder Schools recently recognized volunteers at its end-of-school Community Appreciation Dinner at the Opportunity Farm Campus.

Community volunteers Kay Dobson, Steve Kent, Deb Little, David Skillin and David Trafford received Wayfinder Schools’ 2017 It Takes A Village Award.

“We’re doing great things for students that wouldn’t be possible without the wealth of local community engagement, which is so humbling,” said Paul D. Andrews, who recently waws named executive director of Wayfinder schools. Trolling for Troops

slated at Camp Sunshine CASCO — Cabela’s in Scarborough, Snug Harbor Guide Service, the Wounded Heroes Program of Maine and Camp Sunshine have partnered for the annual Trolling for Troops event to be held Friday, May 26, at Camp Sunshine. The partners, along with local charter captains, will bring disabled veterans and kids with cancer together for some fresh water fishing and a day of relaxation. Participants will fish in the morning and be treated to a lunch at Camp Sunshine. “This is just a way for us to say thank you to our veterans for their service and to give these kids some relaxation and a day of fishing and fun. It is all about them,” Cabela’s retail marketing manager Greg Sirpis said in a prepared statement. There will be a flag line and the Maine warden Service will escort the group to the lake for the boat launch at 8 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Programs help out

future college students

CASCO — Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Education is offering the Maine College Transitions Program to help residents who have been thinking of going back to school or furthering their education.

The free college preparation program provides college and career guidance, skills development, financial planning, ongoing support and help with the admission process.

Also offered is a College Success Class, which is a blended learning class focusing on the essential skills of a successful college student, such as study skills, time management, decision making strategies, financial literacy, career pathways exploration and academic readiness. This class fulfills a required college graduation credit at both Central Maine and Southern Maine Community Colleges. Students who pass the course will be awarded 1 credit hour on his/her college transcript.

Call 627-4291, email Rhonda.jacobson@lakeregionschools.org or visit www.lakeregion-fryeburg.maineadulted.org.

Residential program director Joseph Hufnagel, left, with students and staff presented awards to local community volunteers at the Opportunity Farm Campus of Wayfinder Schools.

Alyssa Dolan transplants sunflower seedlings at Pearson’s Town Farm in Standish to prepare for seedling sales this weekend and next. Dolan, a former work-study student at the farm, was named assistant manager in 2015.