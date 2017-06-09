Lakes Region briefs

Escaping propane

blamed for home

explosion in Bridgton

BRIDGTON— Fire investigators have determined that a mobile home explosion Tuesday night in Bridgton was caused by escaping propane.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, home owner Thomas Hunt “had changed the supply bottle of propane and was bleeding the air from the line when propane continued to leak into the home and ignited.”

Hunt, 84, was the only person living in the home and was transported to Maine Medical Center. He is being treated for significant burns to his body.

Hunt’s neighbor, Leonard Carsley, witnesses the explosion and went to help Hunt get away from the blaze, according to the press release. Carsley had to forcibly help Hunt leave the home because he did not want to leave, “probably saving his life,” according to the release.

The Bridgton Fire Department battled the blaze with the help of several other fire departments. The home was a total loss.

Sunset Variety wins

Rotary pizza contest

RAYMOND — The People’s Choice winner in Sebago Lake Rotary’s 7th Annual Pizza Challenge is Sunset Variety in Raymond.

Other winners included Pearson’s Cafe at Saint Joseph’s College in the Best Flavor Selections category and Franco’s Bistro in Windham for Best Meat Pizza.

The Pizza Challenge event included a bake sale and silent auction to help fund the many charities the Rotary supports.

Casco, Naples get grant

for fire/rescue air masks

CASCO/NAPLES — The Casco and Naples Fire Rescue Departments have been awarded a federal grant $183,667 help buy 29 self-contained breathing apparatus sets and 58 composite air bottles. The new air masks will replace equipment in both communities that are more than 15 years old.

The award comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

Over the years, Naples has received nearly $500,000 for equipment and Casco close to $250,000 through the grant program.

Horse and Rider Connection

open house in Raymond

RAYMOND — Horse and Rider Connection will hold an open house at its new facility at North Whing Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The organization offers programs to help teens and adults overcome life challenges. Horses are used as a means to build trust and healthy relationships. More information on the programs available, including summer camps, a women’s group and a veterans’s group, will be available at the open house.

North Whing Farm is at the intersection of Raymond Hill and Valley roads, with 182 acres of multiple trails, an indoor arena and a round pen for training.

Danny Warren and Jen Weiss of Sunset Variety in Raymond accept the Sebago Lake Rotary Pizza Challenge People’s Choice award from Rotarian Deb McPhail, center.