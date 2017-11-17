Lakes Region Briefs

Arata announces run

for District 65 seat

NEW GLOUCESTER — Gray-New Gloucester School Board member Amy Arata has announced that she is seeking the Maine House of Representatives Distict 65 seat currently held by Ellie Espling.

Espling is term-limited out of the seat and has announced she is running for Eric Brakey’s District state Senate seat. Brakey is running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Angus King.

According to a press release, Arata is running to represent New Gloucester and part of Poland because she “has a deep love and appreciation of Maine and the community that has done so much for her.”

She is running as a Republican, but the release says that she “understands how important it is to represent all constituents regardless of party affiliation.”

Along with serving in the SAD 15 School Board, Arata was appointed by Gov. Paul LePage to the Maine State Board of Education. She previously served on various New Gloucester town boards and committees, including the Capital Improvement Committee, the Budget Committee as chairwoman, and the Planning Board as vice chairwoman, the release says.

Arata grew up in Albion and attended Gordon College in Massachusettes, where the release says she studied biology. She went on to receive a master’s degree in genetics from the University of California, Davis, the release says.

Alcohol suspected

in fatal Naples crash

NAPLES — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Casco man Nov. 11 on Edes Falls Road.

According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy found Carroll L. Morton, 39, dead in his 2000 Subaru Forester around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Edes Falls Road and Route 11.

Police say Morton was making a left-hand turn onto Edes Falls Road from Route 11 when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a large tree.

The vehicle was a total loss, the release said, and the Naples Fire and Rescue personnel who arrived at the scene had to extricate Morton from the vehicle.

Bridgton acreage donated

to Loon Echo Land Trust

BRIDGTON – A donation of land by Dr. Jenny Lee Stone of Waxhaw, North Carolina, has established Loon Echo Land Trust’s 10th preserve. The 92-acre parcel is located at the northwest end of Bridgton’s Highland Lake.

Stone inherited the property from her late father, Charles T. Stone. Growing up in Bridgton, she shared her father’s love of wildlife and has always wanted this property to remain undeveloped, the land trust said.

The Stone Preserve is a northern hardwood forest dominated by red oak with 1,275 feet of waterfront on Highland Lake. Several seasonal streams flow into Little Trull Brook, which crosses the property as it flows into Highland Lake.

Additional donations to support the stewardship of this project and Loon Echo’s other nine preserves can be sent to: Loon Echo Land Trust, 8 Depot St., Suite 4, Bridgton, ME 04009.

Standish woman charged

with domestic violence

STANDISH — A woman was arrested in Standish on Nov. 11 after allegedly stabbing her husband in the hand during an argument.

Police say that the incident took place at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says that Melissa Solak, 38, stabbed her husband, David Solak, 36, with a knife after an argument at 3 Sunset Drive, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

David Solak then fled to a nearby residence and called 911, police say. Melissa Solak was arrested without incident and charged with Class B aggravated assault – domestic violence.

Goulet said the stabbing investigation has been referred to a domestic violence investigator with the Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll L. Morton of Casco died Nov. 11 in a one-car crash on Edes Falls Road in Naples.

Solak

Amy Arata