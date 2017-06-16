Lakes Region election round-up

Chairman re-elected,
bonds OK’d in Standish
STANDISH — Town Council Chairman Steven Nesbitt won re-election Tuesday over challenger Rudolph “Rick” Brooks and both Peter Starostecki and Brian Libby won two vacant seats on the council after running unopposed.
Nesbitt received 428 votes to Brooks’ 196. Libby received 492 and Starostecki received 476.
Roland Cloutier and Gerald Lonnstrom both ran unopposed and won seats on the Planning Board. A third seat remains unfilled for now. Alberta Byrnes received the most votes, 11, as a write-in for the empty Area 3 seat, but did not meet the 25-vote threshold set in the town’s charter.
Sandra Cloutier ran unopposed and won a seat on the budget committee. Several other seats remain unfilled on the budget committee with no other declared candidates and no write-ins getting 25 votes. Todd Delaney received the most with 9.
Mark Nadeau ran unopposed and won a seat representing Standish on the SAD 6 School Board. The other SAD 6 vacancy had no candidates and no write-in received 25 votes.
The Town Council has the authority to fill committee and board vacancies under the charter.
Voters also approved the three bond referendum items on the ballot. A public safety bond of $385,400 will go toward an addition and construction at the Steep Falls Fire Station and the acquisition of both a dry hydrant and snow blower for the Fire Department.
The second bond approved was for $135,500 toward improvements to the Johnson Field Skating Rink, lighting improvements at the town office, a passenger mini bus for the recreation department, a Munis server and a vehicle for the code enforcement office.
The third bond allows municipal officers to spend up to more than $1,110,000 in capital expenditures on public works projects. Those projects include a single axle truck with a plow, two roll-off containers for the transfer station, repaving at the Steep Falls Fire Station parking lot, construction of a scenic overlook on Route 35, and road paving.
Standish voters also supported the SAD 6 school budget by a vote of 449-194. The school budget passed overall in the district’s five towns by a total vote of 1,276-742.
Windham, Raymond
approve RSU 15 budget
WINDHAM-RAYMOND — Voters in Windham and Raymond approved the nearly $44.8 million RSU 14 school budget on Tuesday, 469-249.
The vote passed in Windham 300-165 and in Raymond 169-84. The approved budget is a nearly 4 percent increase over last year’s spending plan.
According to RSU 14 Assistant Superintendent Donn Davis, the “preliminary and tentative” tax assessments based on the school budget would be more than $20 million for Windham and more than $9.3 million for Raymond.
SAD 14 budget
passes in G-NG
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters in the towns of Gray and New Gloucester on Tuesday approved the nearly $25.6 million SAD 15 school budget, 735-468.
In Gray, the vote was 432 yes, 298 no. In New Gloucester, it was 303 yes, 170 no.
re-elected to seats
RAYMOND — Voters re-elected Tuesday two members of the Selectboard that were running unopposed: Lawrence Taylor and Samuel Gifford.
Marshall Bullock, Dana Desjardins and John Rand were elected to the budget finance committee. Anna Keeney ran unopposed and was elected to the RSU 14 School Board.
Voters also voted against, 152-83, a town question on whether to explore building a new town office.
Vote tallies were: Selectboard, Taylor, 200, Gifford, 196; budget finance committee, Bullock, 205, Desjardins, 4, Rand, 3; School Board, Keeney, 204.
Bridgton elects Packard,
Murphy to council
BRIDGTON — Bridgton voters on Tuesday elected two town councilors: George Frederick “Fred” Packard and incumbent Robert Murphy. A 180-day moratorium on retail marijuana establishments also passed, 217-141.
Brian Thomas ran unopposed and was elected as a regular member of the planning board, and Charles Kenneth Gibbs ran unopposed and was elected as a planning board alternate.
Cynthia LeBlanc ran unopposed and won a three-year seat on the SAD 61 School Board, and Jonathan Chappell received the most write-in votes for a one-year term. Barry Gilman ran unopposed and won a seat on the Water District.
For Selectboard, Packard received 236 votes, Murphy 233 and Bill Vincent 182.
Thomas received 330 votes for his Planning Board seat and Gibbs received 327.
For School Board, LeBlanc received 329 votes. In the race of the one-year seat, Chappell received 12, Bernard King 2 and Angie Cook 2.
Newcomer elected
in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters elected political newcomer Joe Davis to the Selectboard over write-in challenger Doug McAtee. Voters also chose Gary Harriman over Laura Sturgis in a write-in race to represent New Gloucester for on the SAD 15 school board.
Davis recieved 311 votes to McAtee’s 133, and Harriman recieved 55 votes to Sturgis’ 9.
Casco incumbents re-elected
in uncontested races
CASCO — Each of Casco’s municipal races were uncontested in this week’s election and featured only incumbents. Holly Hancock and Calvin Nutting were reelected to the selectboard, Philip Shane was reelected to the SAD 61 school board, and Alice Darlington was reelected to the Transfer Station Council.
– Matt Junker