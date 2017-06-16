Lakes Region election round-up

Chairman re-elected,

bonds OK’d in Standish

STANDISH — Town Council Chairman Steven Nesbitt won re-election Tuesday over challenger Rudolph “Rick” Brooks and both Peter Starostecki and Brian Libby won two vacant seats on the council after running unopposed.

Nesbitt received 428 votes to Brooks’ 196. Libby received 492 and Starostecki received 476.

Roland Cloutier and Gerald Lonnstrom both ran unopposed and won seats on the Planning Board. A third seat remains unfilled for now. Alberta Byrnes received the most votes, 11, as a write-in for the empty Area 3 seat, but did not meet the 25-vote threshold set in the town’s charter.

Sandra Cloutier ran unopposed and won a seat on the budget committee. Several other seats remain unfilled on the budget committee with no other declared candidates and no write-ins getting 25 votes. Todd Delaney received the most with 9.

Mark Nadeau ran unopposed and won a seat representing Standish on the SAD 6 School Board. The other SAD 6 vacancy had no candidates and no write-in received 25 votes.

The Town Council has the authority to fill committee and board vacancies under the charter.

Voters also approved the three bond referendum items on the ballot. A public safety bond of $385,400 will go toward an addition and construction at the Steep Falls Fire Station and the acquisition of both a dry hydrant and snow blower for the Fire Department.

The second bond approved was for $135,500 toward improvements to the Johnson Field Skating Rink, lighting improvements at the town office, a passenger mini bus for the recreation department, a Munis server and a vehicle for the code enforcement office.

The third bond allows municipal officers to spend up to more than $1,110,000 in capital expenditures on public works projects. Those projects include a single axle truck with a plow, two roll-off containers for the transfer station, repaving at the Steep Falls Fire Station parking lot, construction of a scenic overlook on Route 35, and road paving.

Standish voters also supported the SAD 6 school budget by a vote of 449-194. The school budget passed overall in the district’s five towns by a total vote of 1,276-742.