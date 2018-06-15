Lakes Region election roundup

SAD 15: G-NG voters
OK school budget
GRAY — Voters in the two SAD 15 towns signed off Tuesday on the school budget for the coming year.
The proposed $26.7 million budget for the Gray-New Gloucester School District received overwhelming support in both towns, passing 1,248-443 in Gray and 944-377 in New Gloucester.
“I am very pleased with the election results,” said SAD 15 Superintendent Craig King in an email Wednesday morning. “Our administrative staff and School Board put a lot of thoughtful effort into the budget process and we are pleased the voters of Gray and New Gloucester have endorsed our budget.”
King also said the board spent time reassessing the district budget process following last year’s budget, with a focus on strategic planning, making decisions based on academic performance data, and communicating with the public.
“By adhering to these three principles, the School Board created a pretty responsible budget that serves the needs of our students while being respectful to the economic realities of our community,” King added.
According to the district, the proposal represents a more than $1.2 million increase – or almost 4.9 percent – over the current budget.
Voters in both Gray and New Gloucester also voted to continue with the district’s current process of having two different public votes – one at a district budget meeting and another in each town on Election Day.
Casco: Plummer retains
seat on Selectboard
CASCO — Selectboard member Grant Plummer will keep his seat after defeating challenger Robert MacDonald Jr. in Tuesday’s election.
Plummer received 384 votes to MacDonald’s 242 in Casco’s only contested local race.
“I’ve been doing it for six years – happy to continue,” Plummer, the owner of a home renovation and construction business, said Wednesday. “I appreciate the support of the community.”
MacDonald said that he still wants “to be involved in the town” and plans to take another run at the board next year.
“This was a learning experience, and I will be running again next year,” said MacDonald, who is the IT administrator at Point Sebago.
Tuan Nguyen ran unopposed and received 550 votes to represent Casco on the SAD 61 School Board. Eric Dibner ran unopposed an received 547 votes to serve on the town’s Open Space Commission.
Casco voters were slated to weight in on the proposed municipal budget for the coming fiscal year of nearly $3.9 million during the annual town meeting Wednesday night, which represents a nearly 10 percent increase. That vote came after the Lakes Region Weeky’s print deadline.
SAD 6: Voters approve
$49.6 million budget
The $49.6 million School Administration 6 budget passed in Tuesday’s validation referendum by decisive margins in three of the district’s five towns, while Frye Island voters rejected it.
Standish voters approved the budget 1,157-600. In Buxton, the budget passed 1,085-533, Limington, 403-192 and in Hollis 686-282.
But on Frye Island the budget garnered only four yes votes with 18 saying no, according to the SAD 6 central office.
The budget rose $991,410, or 2.04 percent, from this year’s $48.6 million.
Bridgton: Eastman, Lone
elected to Selectboard
BRIDGTON — Roofer Liston “Lee” Eastman and Bridgton Community Center Director Carmen Lone emerged victorious in a four-candidate race for two seats on the Bridgton Selectboard.
Eastman and Lone beat out incumbent Robert McHatton Sr. and Animal Control Officer Jacqueline Frye. Lone received the most votes with 702, Eastman received 505 votes, McHatton 461 and Frye 341.
“It went pretty well in my mind,” Eastman said about the results, noting that there will be a “learning curve” initially, and that he sees the discussion about a new sewer system as one of the primary issues the board will address.
McHatton, who has served on and off the board for decades, said he was pleased by the number of votes he received.
McHatton added that Lone and Eastman are both “very respected people in town, and I’m sure they’ll do a great job.”
He also said he looks forward to having Tuesday nights off with his time on the Selectboard coming to a close.
Charles Kenneth Gibbs edged out Diane Paul 482 to 466 in the only contested race for Planning Board. Planning Board incumbent Deanna Miller and current alternate Catherine Pinkham both ran unopposed and won seats on the board.
Karla Swanson-Murphy was unopposed in her election to represent Bridgton on the SAD 61 School Board.
RSU 14: Leveille to represent
Raymond on board
RAYMOND — Kate Leveille defeated Jake Stoddard to represent Raymond on the RSU 14 School Board.
Leveille received 531 votes and Stoddard received 407 in the town’s only contested local race in the Tuesday, June 12 election.
Leveille, 38, works as an education project manager and told the Lakes Region Weekly in May that she would bring “a fresh outlook to the RSU 14 School Board.”
She replaces Diana Froisland as one of Raymond’s three representatives on the board. Froisland currently services as chairwoman and did not seek re-election.
Marshall Bullock, who currently chairs the town Budget/Finance Committee, ran unopposed and won the only available Selectboard seat, receiving 859 votes.
Sheila Bourque, Robert Gosselin and Kevin Oliver each ran unopposed and won three available three-year seats on the Budget/Finance Committee, receiving 681 votes, 591 votes and 499 votes, respectively.
Crystal Rogers ran unopposed and won a two-year seat on the Budget/Finance Committee.
Raymond Town Clerk Sue Look said the turnout for the June 12 election was “insane” and required her to make photocopies of blank ballots in order to have enough.
Sebago: Harnden holds
on to Selectboard seat
SEBAGO — Edythe “Edie” Harnden retained her Sebago Selectboard seat Tuesday, defeating Christopher Harrington and David McCarthy in a three-way race.
Harnden received 192 votes to Harrington’s 132 and McCarthy’s 79.
Donelle Allen defeated David Sheldrick 248-140 in a race for a two-year term on the newly formed Sebago School Board, and Audrey Douglass was elected after running unopposed for a three-year term.
Sebago voters also approved the school budget 347-81 in the first budget year for the town’s new school department after voting to withdraw from SAD 61 last fall.