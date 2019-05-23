Lakes Region Memorial Day events planned

The Lakes Region will be celebrating Memorial Day in a variety of ways this year. From parades to picnics, several events are being held to honor veterans.

Bridgton

American Legion Post 67 will be placing a wreath at the veterans memorial on the corner of Main and Depot streets on Memorial Day at 9 a.m. The Post will also place a wreath in Willett Brook in honor of sailors. Commander Donald Mulcahy will give a speech, and there will also be a rifle salute.

Casco

Casco will hold its annual service on Memorial Day at 9 a.m. at the veterans memorial at the Village Green, 635 Meadow Road.

Gray

On Memorial Day, the town will hold a parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Russell Street School on Park Road and go south on Route 26. The parade will stop at the Civil War statue to lay a wreath. It will then head north on Route 100 toward Town Hall, 24 Main St. The parade will stop to honor Veteran Stone at Town Hall and then end at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

A ceremony will then begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will include the singing of the national anthem, a performance of Taps and a speech by Post Commander Jason Hall.

Naples

Naples will hold a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Memorial Day. The parade will start at the Village Green and end at the town dock.

Standish

On Thursday, May 30, American Legion Post 128 will hold a Memorial Day service at Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road, at 10 a.m.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and speeches by Post Commander Bryan McManus and Auxiliary President Joan Graham.

Windham

On Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. there will be a naturalization ceremony at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

On Saturday, May 25, there will be an annual food drive at Walmart, 30 Landing Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the Windham Food Pantry.

There will be a Memorial Day parade beginning at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. It will start at Town Hall, 8 School Road, and run to Windham High School, 406 Gray Road. A ceremony will then be held at 10 a.m. at the veterans memorial at the high school.

From noon until 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, there will be an open house and picnic, which are open to the public, at the Windham Veterans Center.

