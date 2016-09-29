Leadership may shift once again at chamber

A shift in leadership at Husson University’s Southern Maine campus in Westbrook may also cause challenges for the Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce.

Charles Collins, who has left his job as executive director of Husson’s Southern Maine campus, had also served as president of the chamber since June. He has been on the board for some two years.

Collins’ departure from Husson could signal changes for the chamber, which has had high turnover in leadership in the last few years. However, Collins said Wednesday that he’s hoping to remain on the board as an individual member.

He said he will be speaking with Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce president Chris Hall this week.

“The work we’ve started and that I’ve been doing has been great, and I hope to continue that,” he said.

Longtime member Suzanne Joyce said the board is hoping to retain Collins.

“He’s an asset to the board. We need him,” she said Tuesday.

Eric Gordon, the executive director for marketing and communications at Husson University, confirmed Tuesday that Collins has left Husson “to pursue other opportunities.”

Gordon said the university will initiate a search for a new executive director, but that in the meantime, Russell Strout, student services coordinator at the southern Maine campus, is overseeing operations on an interim basis.

“The quality educational programs offered through our southern Maine campus will continue uninterrupted,” Gordon said.

Husson opened its Westbrook campus in early 2014. It occupies a 17,000-square-foot building on County Road.

Charles Collins