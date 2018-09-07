Learn who you're voting for, vote for Gass

Political ads already overwhelming you? Federal and state politics have evolved into a harsh polarized climate. Politics is now so abrasive that it is rarely discussed in social situations unless you are sure of everyone’s affiliations in the room. Completely withdrawing from the process by not voting, though, only makes this climate worse. At a minimum take the time to at least understand who is running for office in your district and spend a little time understanding the positions of the candidates. Enormous political and social change is already here, and we need smart and cooperative representatives to Augusta who can help Maine thrive and continue to retain its quality of life.

Anne Gass is the type of representative In House District 67 (South Casco, Frye Island, Raymond and Gray) we need to take on the political challenges of our area. I’ve worked with Anne on community projects such as Libby Hill Trails and the Gray Community Endowment for nearly 20 years. Her ability to listen, communicate and bridge differences of opinion to get projects done in Gray makes her well suited to be our voice in Augusta. If you want to get a flavor of how she would work for you in Augusta, I’d suggest you view the online video of Candidates Night in Casco from May (https://vimeo.com/270164359) . You’ll see how professional and well-spoken Anne is in a public forum compared to her opponent, who despite nearly 20 years in Augusta lacks the skills to be an effective leader.

Anne Gass is out meeting voters and I hope you too get to see her in action. Hopefully she wins your vote, but at a minimum you have taken the time to learn about who you are voting for in November.

Steve McPike

Gray