Legion Baseball: Yankee Ford dispatches Topsham Post

SOUTH PORTLAND—Yankee Ford battered Topsham Post to the tune of 10-3 on Saturday, June 30. The Yankee Forders looked especially sharp through the middle innings, while the Topsham Posters scraped together just a couple early and one more late. The game unfolded at Wainwright Sports Complex.

“We actually started off pretty slow,” said Yankee Ford head coach Andy Coulombe. “I don’t if we had to get used to the heat, or 10 a.m. when you’re used to playing in the nighttime.”

Both rosters consist of names recognizable from recent high school seasons: Yankee Ford features athletes from Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Sacopee Valley, Gorham and Biddeford, while Topsham Post comprises players from Brunswick, Mt. Ararat, Morse, Oak Hill and Richmond.

Topsham snatched an early lead, picking up a run apiece by Jackson Walker (Morse) and Devin Tobin in the second inning. Yankee Ford, however, soon surged back. David Drew (Gorham) walked onto base to kick things off, then ultimately scored on a Topsham error – a missed catch on a Nolan Brown (Gorham) shot to deep centerfield. Brown scurried all the way to third on the play, and scored when Zack Johnson (South Portland) popped up an infield fly and the Topsham shortstop missed his grab too. Johnson scored on a Will Snyder (Portland) deep double into center, Snyder scored on a nigh-identical hit by Brogan McDonald (Gorham), and McDonald scored on a third consecutive shot to the same location, this one by Jake Poole (South Portland).

“First time through the order, we put a couple good at-bats together, but didn’t really get anything going,” Coulombe said. “Second time through, we started to barrel the ball up a little bit. And we seemed to find the gaps today, which was good.”

Yankee Ford hashed two more in the fourth – Drew scored again, after reaching on a single, and Brown scored again, having reached on another Topsham error in center – and three final in the fifth, when Poole with a triple, Trevor Loubier (Gorham) with a double and Will Prescott (Gorham) with another triple all crossed the plate.

“We’re a pretty good offensive club,” Coulombe said. “That’s definitely one of our strengths. We talk a lot about finding a good pitch to drive when we’re early in the count, and I thought we did a really good job of picking that pitch out today, which led to us finding the gaps and putting the big hits together.”

Topsham earned one last in the last: Isaak Flaming (Morse) scored in the seventh after singling to reach. But the rout belonged to Yankee Ford in the end.

“Every day we’ve come out here, we’ve had good pitching, we’ve played good defense, and we’ve gotten the hits when we needed them,” Coulombe said. “That’s the recipe for success, I think. If we can continue with that, we’ll be very happy.”

The win bumped Yankee Ford to 5-0.

Brogan McDonald takes a cut for Yankee Ford.

David Drew arrives home for Yankee Ford.

Nolan Brown leads off third for Yankee Ford.

Yankee Ford’s Trevor Loubier dives after a grounder.

Will Prescott inches off third for the Yankee Ford squad.