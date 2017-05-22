LePage pesticides bill dies in committee

AUGUSTA — A bill backed by Gov. Paul LePage that would have voided local pesticides ordinances failed in the Legislature when it was unanimously rejected in committee.

LD 1505, “An Act To Create Consistency in the Regulation of Pesticides,” sought to keep towns from enforcing tighter restrictions on pesticides than already imposed by the state. It would effectively have nullified 27 local ordinances in town such as Brunswick, Harpswell, New Gloucester, South Portland and Standish.

The Joint Committee on State and Local Government killed the bill 13-0 on May 17 after it received sweeping blowback from towns and advocates for the environment.